Guinness World Records names 22-year-old Gino Wolf of California as world’s oldest dog livingB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Influencer Reprimanded for Breaking Dress Code by Wearing a 'Crop Top' and 'Leggings' by Disneyland StaffAabha GopanAnaheim, CA
$85,000 Reward To Help Solve Stray Bullet KillingStill Unsolved
12 Best Holiday Gifts plus Black Friday Deals for your Favorite L.A. FoodieCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Black Friday mall hours in greater Los Angeles and the one mall open on Thanksgiving nightDon SimkovichLos Angeles, CA
Iowa-Based Raygun, The Onion Form Match Made in Satire Heaven
With five Iowa locations and loads of national recognition under its belt, an Iowa-based clothing company has just announced a partnership with one of the most legendary humor publications in the world. RAYGUNshirts will be designing products under the umbrella of The Onion! The Des Moines Register, which reports the...
Silver Alert canceled for Gladstone woman who was heading to Iowa
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Gladstone woman who was heading to Iowa City, Iowa, Thursday, but never arrived.
Holiday Meal Essentials Being Given Away in Eastern Iowa
This isn't the first time this week we've heard of an Iowa organization helping families in need this holiday season. Five days ago we learned about the Iowa Giving Crew that prepared for weeks as they are distributing 1,200 meals to Iowans for Thanksgiving. Here's another Iowa organization giving back for the holidays this year.
KCCI.com
Last to know: Iowa parent learns too late about bus stop swap
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — A Nevada school bus has stopped in front of the Hambly household and their neighbors for 11 years, dropping off and picking up the farm kids of rural Story County. But now those gravel roads will be off-limits for Nevada buses. In a statement, Steve...
Iowa Olympian Buys Massive New House [VIDEO]
Not only is this olympian from Iowa, but she is also a gold medal winner. The Des Moines native has been making Iowans proud since the age of 16 years old when she won a gold medal in the balance beam. She was also the winner of a silver medal...
KCCI.com
Iowa man awarded $27M in UnityPoint malpractice case
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Polk County jury awarded $27 million to a man after his case of meningitis was misdiagnosed as the flu. Attorneys for 47-year-old Joseph Dudley said he came into UnityPoint Health urgent care clinic in 2017 with a high fever. He was sent home with...
Dozens of starved farm animals rescued in eastern Iowa
Dozens of malnourished and neglected sheep, goats and pigs have been rescued from a residence in rural Washington County by the Animal Rescue League (ARL) of Iowa.
The pandemic has changed how Iowa stores stock shelves
AMES, Iowa — At O’Donnell Ace Hardware having products to sell, was never a problem until the pandemic hit in 2020. All of a sudden products which were no problem getting became hard to get. “So last spring we stocked up on mowers we actually got into an extra shed to provide hopefully enough mowers […]
Sioux City Journal
Family and community look back on Muscatine High junior who died suddenly
Muscatine High School junior Kahina Anais Ourkhou, 17, died after a medical emergency Friday, according to Tony Loconsole, district director of communications. The cause of death has not been determined. Paramedics responded to call for a medical emergency Friday during the school's winter kickoff event at the high school. The...
First Iowans, Now Counties Are Being Sued Over Carbon Pipeline
Another lawsuit has been filed around the controversial carbon dioxide pipelines planned to stretch Iowa. This makes two Iowa counties that have been sued over their local stance on the pipeline. Back in August, Navigator CO2 Ventures sued four sets of landowners to gain access to their properties in order...
KCCI.com
Iowa family seeking justice after father of five dies in crash
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — There will be an empty seat at one Marshalltown family's Thanksgiving this year. Robbi Kluck, a father of five, was killed in a crash in May. Kluck was driving his motorcycle on North 10th Ave in front of the JBS factory in Marshalltown on May 16.
Iowa’s Kris Murray Has Had Unworldly Start to the Season [PHOTOS]
Kris Murray's start to the 2022-23 men's basketball season for the Iowa Hawkeyes could easily be mistaken for a dream, had we not seen it firsthand. What Murray's accomplished in a four-game stretch hasn't been done in a very long time, anywhere in the nation. Monday night against Omaha, the...
Radio Iowa
Dozens of sheep, goats, pigs being rescued from southeast Iowa property
Dozens of farm animals are being rescued from a property in southeast Iowa. “It’s an evolving situation quite frankly at this point,” said Animal Rescue League of Iowa CEO Tom Colvin. Three dozen adult pigs were brought to Colvin’s facility in central Iowa last night. Rescue teams are...
KIMT
3 dead following 2-vehicle crash in northern Iowa
WRIGHT COUNTY, Iowa - Three people were killed Monday in a two-vehicle crash in northern Iowa involving a Mack truck. The Iowa State Patrol said Jorge Lopez, 27, of Britt, and two passengers were killed in the crash. The names of the other two people have not been released. The...
Iowa Basketball Player Complains About the Crowd At Carver
When a college athlete complains about something, it can often fall on deaf ears. I mean, these are men and women who are paid to go to school and play a game. Most of us wouldn't consider our daily job to be as entertaining as playing basketball for the Iowa Hawkeyes. Senior Connor McCaffery took to social media last night and had a few things to say about the crowd at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Eastern Iowa Man Continues to Cycle Despite Debilitating Stroke
A man from Marion, Iowa, named Richard Greer, refused to quit trying to get back on his bike, despite life throwing a wrench in his chain. Bicycling is one of the most popular outdoor sports/activities in the state of Iowa and this Iowan wasn't going to let a severe stroke prevent him from getting back to one of his favorite hobbies.
Hawkeye Men Reach AP Top 25 for the First Time in 2022
The Iowa men's basketball program is back in the AP Top 25 for the first time this season after the rankings were released yesterday, November 21. The Hawkeyes come in at the 25th spot. Though the poll came out before their 100-64 win over Nebraska-Omaha last night in Carver, the...
KCCI.com
State asks Iowa Supreme Court to dismiss wrongful termination suit
DES MOINES, Iowa — A wrongful termination lawsuit against the State of Iowa is now in the hands of the State Supreme Court. The lawyers for Gov. Kim Reynolds asked the court last week to dismiss Polly Carver-Kimm's lawsuit. Carver-Kimm was the former spokesperson for the Iowa Department of...
Cedar Rapids Scene Is Something Straight Out Of Grand Theft Auto [WATCH]
A strange sight in Cedar Rapids is making the rounds on social media. After watching .0005 seconds of this video, I had a feeling that the people in it could only be from Iowa. And I was right!. On Friday, November 18th Brandt Wieser shared a video that proved that...
Every Step You Take, Every Time You Brake, The I-74 Bridge Will Be Watching You
Sure we've seen speed radar guns and even speed photos but there's something new coming to Bettendorf and Moline's I-74 bridge. You shouldn't be speeding on that bridge anyway but now something will be in the sky to deter you even more from flying across it. It's "aerial speed-enforcement markings", according to the Quad-City Times. They're kind of unique so follow me on this:
K92.3
Waterloo, IA
