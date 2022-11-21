When a college athlete complains about something, it can often fall on deaf ears. I mean, these are men and women who are paid to go to school and play a game. Most of us wouldn't consider our daily job to be as entertaining as playing basketball for the Iowa Hawkeyes. Senior Connor McCaffery took to social media last night and had a few things to say about the crowd at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO