Yeah they should care about we seniors citizens we really need help…..all thanks to a close good friend who introduced me to an attorney about the Ongoing AH R (AMERICAN HOPE RESOURCES) Relief Grant?. The program is going around to assist the Old, retired, workers, non-workers, Business Enterprises and Disabled for paying for bills, buying a home, starting their own business, going to school, or even helping raise their children. In short, the grant money can be used for anything a lot of people have benefited from it, they compensate $150,000,00 to me when i apply for the grant and you don’t have to pay it back, You can get in touch with Attorney Johnson just send message on this number- (607) 288-3249 he’s the agent in charge of the grant and he will get back to you immediately...
Comments / 15