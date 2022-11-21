ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 15

Alice L. Porter
3d ago

Yeah they should care about we seniors citizens we really need help…..all thanks to a close good friend who introduced me to an attorney about the Ongoing AH R (AMERICAN HOPE RESOURCES) Relief Grant?. The program is going around to assist the Old, retired, workers, non-workers, Business Enterprises and Disabled for paying for bills, buying a home, starting their own business, going to school, or even helping raise their children. In short, the grant money can be used for anything a lot of people have benefited from it, they compensate $150,000,00 to me when i apply for the grant and you don’t have to pay it back, You can get in touch with Attorney Johnson just send message on this number- (607) 288-3249 he’s the agent in charge of the grant and he will get back to you immediately...

Reply(2)
5
Related
CNET

Here's How Much Bigger Your Social Security Check Will Be in 2023

Social Security benefits for next year will see a cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, of 8.7%. That's the biggest increase since 1981, when it hit an all-time high of 11.2%. "A COLA of 8.7% is extremely rare and would be the highest ever received by most Social Security beneficiaries alive today," Senior Citizens League policy analyst Mary Johnson said in a statement earlier this year.
CNET

How to See the Amount Your Social Security COLA Increase Will Be in 2023

An 8.7% increase in benefits is coming to Social Security beneficiaries in January 2023 due to a cost of living adjustment, or COLA. (Supplemental Security Income recipients will get their first increased check in December.) If you want to know how much your new payment amount will be before then, you'll need to create an online My Social Security account by Nov. 15 to see the increase.
Washington Examiner

Social Security update: $1,681 direct payments to be sent out in just three days to millions of seniors

Millions of retirees whose birthday falls between the 1st and 10th of each month will receive direct payments worth an average of $1,681 in only three days. The first round of checks, as high as $4,194, will be sent on Nov. 9, according to the Social Security Administration. Additionally, retirees will see an increase in their benefits of $146 to a high of $1,827 per month starting next January.
USA Diario

United States: a stimulus check will be coming your way soon as a Christmas gift

This is just how the economic aid provided by the states to their residents is viewed in the face of the high levels of inflation that the United States is experiencing today. Prior to such significant days as Thanksgiving and Christmas you will receive a new stimulus check of up to $1 050.00 USD. Find out here which areas of the country will benefit from this new financial relief.
R.A. Heim

$500 stimulus payment coming to many individuals and families

photo of money in handPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Massachusetts, you could very possibly be receiving a $500 stimulus check from the state. Governor Baker signed into law the COVID-19 Essential Employee Premium Pay program during 2021. As part of the law, the $500 payments being made this month are the second round of this specific program. (source)
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CNET

Social Security Payments for November: When Your Money Will Arrive

The Social Security Administration disbursed some payments to Social Security and Supplemental Security Income recipients earlier this week. (Here's the schedule for Social Security Disability Insurance beneficiaries.) Starting in January 2023, you'll get your benefits increase on your check; that starts in December for SSI recipients. We'll explain why below and how the timing of Social Security payments works.
North Platte Post

IRS: 9M families who did not claim free COVID money notified

WASHINGTON — Starting this week, the Internal Revenue Service is sending letters to more than 9 million individuals and families who appear to qualify for a variety of key tax benefits but did not claim them by filing a 2021 federal income tax return. Many in this group may be eligible to claim some or all of the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit, the Child Tax Credit, the Earned Income Tax Credit and other tax credits depending on their personal and family situation.
AOL Corp

What Is the Highest Income Level for Food Stamps in 2023?

To qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) benefits, which were previously referred to as food stamps, you need to meet certain eligibility requirements, including the amount of income you bring in. The program sets restrictions on both net and gross monthly income, broken down into household size. To meet...
HAWAII STATE
R.A. Heim

Social Security payment increases are happening now for some individuals

money and envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for an estimated 70 million Americans. That's the number of individuals who will see a 8.7% increase in their Social Security benefits and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments. This is great news as prices are rising due to inflation. On average, Social Security benefits will increase by more than $140 per month. (Source) This is good news but perhaps could be even better since inflation is currently 12.8% in Washington state at time of publishing. (source)
R.A. Heim

Up to $1,050 in stimulus money coming your way soon

money laid outPhoto by publicdomainpng (Creative Commons) If you live in San Francisco, here is great news: money from a new inflation relief package from the state of California is coming to individuals that qualify. The cost of living in San Francisco is almost two and a half times more than anywhere else in the country, so this money will likely help you out with your expenses during this time of inflation.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy