Clermont County, OH

Fox 19

Man charged with resisting arrest and assault on Thanksgiving morning

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was charged with assault early Thanksgiving morning after head-butting an officer, according to Hamilton County Municipal Court. Brandon Lee Coffman, 27, of Cincinnati, was initially arrested for assaulting a woman in the 3600 block of Harrison Avenue, court records show. Police say that when attempting...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Arrest in shooting of 17-year-old girl

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police arrested a man this week in the August shooting of a 17-year-old girl in Winton Hills. They say it happened over a dispute about a cell phone. Jaymoni Crutchfield, 21, of North Avondale is held on a felonious assault charge at the Hamilton County Justice...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Search continues for missing Middletown teen

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Middletown police are still asking for any information to help them find a missing teenage girl. Fourteen-year-old Jennifer Nicole Lynn Vines has not been since Nov. 20, according to Middletown police. Her mother, Felicia Craft, says Vines asked if she could go visit with a friend...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
whio.com

Police arrest 3 in connection to August shooting at Troy park

TROY — Three people have been arrested in connection to a shooting at a public park in Miami County earlier this year. The shooting happened at Troy Community Park on Aug. 24. News Center 7 previously reported that just minutes after receiving reports of the shooting, dispatchers received reports...
TROY, OH
wnewsj.com

Grand jury indicts alleged safe crackers

WILMINGTON —Two alleged safe crackers were recently indicted by a Clinton County grand jury. Roger Tucker, 34, of Wilmington, and Justin Blackburn, 30, of Midland, were both indicted on Nov. 4 for alleged theft (felony 5) and safecracking (felony 4). Tucker was indicted on two counts of alleged aggravated burglary while Blackburn was indicted on two counts of alleged complicity in aggravated burglary (felony 1).
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WKRC

1 dead, 2 critically injured after Newport fire

NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) - A structure fire killed one person and left two others in critical condition. Newport Fire was called to Overton Street Thursday at 6:41 p.m. Officials say that a family of three was involved. The father and adult daughter were taken to UC in critical condition, and the mother died.
NEWPORT, KY
WKRC

911 call reveals teens may be facing life in prison over AirPods

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - The shooting that has three local teens facing life in prison was apparently over a set of AirPods. A grand jury Tuesday indicted the young men, and Local 12 obtained the 911 call placed by one of the alleged victims. The grand jury’s indictments numbered...
LOVELAND, OH
Fox 19

Suspect arrested in deadly August shooting in College Hill

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A murder suspect has been arrested nearly three months after a man was killed outside of a College Hill gas station. Antonio Poellnitz, 34, is accused of shooting and killing 23-year-old Landen McIntosh on Aug. 27 at a Sunoco gas station, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of an assault with injuries on Wayne Madison Road in Trenton

TRENTON, Ohio — Reports of an assault with injuries on Wayne Madison Road in Trenton. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
TRENTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

3, including mother and daughter, hospitalized after 2 cars crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Crews responded to a two-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning. Springfield Police were called to the 300 block of West Main Street at approximately 7:40 a.m. Initial reports stated that a mother and child were entrapped in their car, pinned next to an electrical box on the side of the street. However, they were easily able to be extricated, Springfield dispatch told News Center 7.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
wnewsj.com

Clinton County Sheriff’s reports

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:. • At 1:40 a.m. on Nov. 16, deputies responded to the 4400...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH

