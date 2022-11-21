Read full article on original website
Related
Fox 19
Man charged with resisting arrest and assault on Thanksgiving morning
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was charged with assault early Thanksgiving morning after head-butting an officer, according to Hamilton County Municipal Court. Brandon Lee Coffman, 27, of Cincinnati, was initially arrested for assaulting a woman in the 3600 block of Harrison Avenue, court records show. Police say that when attempting...
Person shows up at hospital after Dayton shooting
Police said the person told them the shooting happened on Philadelphia Drive at West Riverview Avenue.
Fox 19
Arrest in shooting of 17-year-old girl
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police arrested a man this week in the August shooting of a 17-year-old girl in Winton Hills. They say it happened over a dispute about a cell phone. Jaymoni Crutchfield, 21, of North Avondale is held on a felonious assault charge at the Hamilton County Justice...
Fox 19
Search continues for missing Middletown teen
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Middletown police are still asking for any information to help them find a missing teenage girl. Fourteen-year-old Jennifer Nicole Lynn Vines has not been since Nov. 20, according to Middletown police. Her mother, Felicia Craft, says Vines asked if she could go visit with a friend...
WKRC
ATF offering reward for suspect who fired shots into Hamilton County prosecutor's home
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Green Township Police Department, are asking for helping looking for a shooting suspect. According to a press release, just before midnight on Nov. 17, the suspect fired shots into a residence. That residence apparently belongs to a...
whio.com
Police arrest 3 in connection to August shooting at Troy park
TROY — Three people have been arrested in connection to a shooting at a public park in Miami County earlier this year. The shooting happened at Troy Community Park on Aug. 24. News Center 7 previously reported that just minutes after receiving reports of the shooting, dispatchers received reports...
WLWT 5
Investigators offer reward for information on shooting at Hamilton County prosecutor's residence
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Green Township Police Department are seeking the public's assistance in identifying and locating the individual or individuals responsible for a shooting. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information on the shooting. According to...
wnewsj.com
Grand jury indicts alleged safe crackers
WILMINGTON —Two alleged safe crackers were recently indicted by a Clinton County grand jury. Roger Tucker, 34, of Wilmington, and Justin Blackburn, 30, of Midland, were both indicted on Nov. 4 for alleged theft (felony 5) and safecracking (felony 4). Tucker was indicted on two counts of alleged aggravated burglary while Blackburn was indicted on two counts of alleged complicity in aggravated burglary (felony 1).
Fox 19
Clermont County man charged with murdering stepmother pleads not guilty by reason of insanity
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Miami Township man charged with murdering his stepmother and trying to murder police is pleading not guilty by reason of insanity, court records show. Joshua Amburgy, 39, is held on “no bond” order at the Clermont County Jail following an eight-count indictment, according to...
WKRC
1 dead, 2 critically injured after Newport fire
NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) - A structure fire killed one person and left two others in critical condition. Newport Fire was called to Overton Street Thursday at 6:41 p.m. Officials say that a family of three was involved. The father and adult daughter were taken to UC in critical condition, and the mother died.
eaglecountryonline.com
Walton Woman Charged with Manslaughter Following Suspected Overdose Death
An arrest was made Tuesday during a traffic stop in Boone County. Jennifer Moore. Photo provided. (Boone County, Ky.) – A Walton women has been charged with manslaughter following a suspected overdose death of a 29-year-old man. Jennifer Moore, 38, was identified as the person who allegedly trafficked in...
WKRC
911 call reveals teens may be facing life in prison over AirPods
GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - The shooting that has three local teens facing life in prison was apparently over a set of AirPods. A grand jury Tuesday indicted the young men, and Local 12 obtained the 911 call placed by one of the alleged victims. The grand jury’s indictments numbered...
Fox 19
Suspect arrested in deadly August shooting in College Hill
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A murder suspect has been arrested nearly three months after a man was killed outside of a College Hill gas station. Antonio Poellnitz, 34, is accused of shooting and killing 23-year-old Landen McIntosh on Aug. 27 at a Sunoco gas station, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Wayne Madison Road in Trenton
TRENTON, Ohio — Reports of an assault with injuries on Wayne Madison Road in Trenton. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
WLWT 5
16-year-old girl charged with murder in death of 18-year-old at Fairfield hotel
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — A 16-year-old is charged with murder in the death of an 18-year-old shot and killed in a Fairfield hotel last month. Fairfield police responded to the Holiday Inn Express in Fairfield around 5 a.m. on Oct. 2. Police found Kaaree Wade, 18, dead in the hallway on the second floor.
3, including mother and daughter, hospitalized after 2 cars crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — Crews responded to a two-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning. Springfield Police were called to the 300 block of West Main Street at approximately 7:40 a.m. Initial reports stated that a mother and child were entrapped in their car, pinned next to an electrical box on the side of the street. However, they were easily able to be extricated, Springfield dispatch told News Center 7.
WLWT 5
1 taken to hospital with injuries after Thanksgiving Day fire destroys Northern Kentucky home
FLORENCE, Ky. — One person was injured in a Thanksgiving Day fire at a home in Florence late Thursday. Firefighters said the fire happened just before 8 p.m. at a one-story home in the 1000 block of Hampshire Place. Crews said the home appears to be a total loss.
Hunters help catch man accused of leading deputies on Clark Co. chase
When the deputy attempted to arrest Markus, the man allegedly sped off in his vehicle, hitting the deputy’s arm. The deputy was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released while others pursued the suspect into Champaign County.
wnewsj.com
Clinton County Sheriff’s reports
WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:. • At 1:40 a.m. on Nov. 16, deputies responded to the 4400...
WLWT 5
Officials: None injured, $50,000 in damages reported after overnight house fire
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Fire Department says no one was injured and two people have been displaced following a structure fire in Evanston. Officials say units were dispatched to a home in the 3100 block of Harvard for a report of a kitchen fire just before 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning.
