17 of the Best Amazon Black Friday Fashion Deals — Up to 75% Off

 2 days ago

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to Black Friday deals, Amazon is our top destination for pretty much everything — from tech, to appliances, to decor to even clothing. Especially clothing! Amazon Fashion has become a top shopping destination for amazing deals on a variety of clothes and accessories from top brands and in-house creations.

Since everyone you know is shopping Amazon this Black Friday and Cyber Week, once you see something you love marked down, you need to grab it ASAP! Products selling out is inevitable. Check out our faves below!

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Everybody loves comfy sweats — and this pair of Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Wide-Leg Crop Sweatpants adds some major cuteness to the concept!

Was $19 On Sale: $13 You Save 32% See it!

2. We Also Love: Whether you wear them for working out or pair them with an oversized sweatshirt for hanging out, these Core 10 by Reebok High-Rise Shiny Bike Shorts belong in your closet!

Was $30 On Sale: $20 You Save 33% See it!

3. We Can't Forget: You can dress this Daily Ritual Georgette Camisole Top up with a skirt and heels or dress it down with jeans and sneakers!

Was $25 On Sale: $14 You Save 44% See it!

4. Vacation Shoes: Planning a getaway to escape the cold? Make sure to wear these Lukees by Muk Luks Sand Games Sandals !

Was $29 On Sale: $22 You Save 24% See it!
5. It's in the Bag: Who doesn't want to save $100 on a timeless leather bag? Grab this The Sak Sequoia Hobo Bag ASAP!

Was $179 On Sale: $79 You Save 56% See it!

6. Girl Power: Disney lovers will want to get their hands on this Disney Princess Adjectives Festival Muscle Tank , for sure. Very giftable!

Was $28 On Sale: $18 You Save 36% See it!

7. Lovely Linen: You could save this Goodthreads Linen Tiered Midi Dress for spring, but it'd be great layered over a fitted turtleneck too!

Was $40 On Sale: $22 You Save 45% See it!

8. Easy Fashion: Slip this Daily Ritual Jersey Crewneck Maxi Dress on over your head and bam — a chic outfit. It can only be made better with layering and accessories!

Was $25 On Sale: $15 You Save 40% See it!

9. Sensational Slippers: You'll want to grab a pair of these Jessica Simpson Faux Fur House Slippers for yourself, and maybe a few others for holiday gifts as well!

Was $29 On Sale: $21 You Save 28% See it!

10. Best Beanie: Keep your head and ears warm while looking extra adorable with this Amazon Essentials Chunky Cable Beanie with Yarn Pom !

Was $18 On Sale: $13 You Save 28% See it!

11. On Trend: With the Y2K and baby tee trends shining right now, this Levi's Bonnie Shrunken Polo is bound to earn you some compliments!

Was $20 On Sale: $11 You Save 45% See it!

12. Holiday Leggings: These HUE Seamless Leggings are extremely comfortable, and how perfect is that Fair Isle design for this time of year?

Was $30 On Sale: $22 You Save 27% See it!
13. Denim Staple: A more feminine take on a classic denim jacket, this KENDALL + KYLIE Puff Sleeve Denim Jacket is an Amazon exclusive!

Was $89 On Sale: $31 You Save 65% See it!

14. Camo Crew: Say hello to your new lazy day fave that you'll want to wear every other day too: this Alternative French Terry Vintage Crewneck Pullover !

Was $62 On Sale: $16 You Save 74% See it!

15. Dreamy Dress: Whether you're dressing this BB DAKOTA by Steve Madden Fields of Gold Dress up or down, we already know you're going to look like a fashion icon!

Was $69 On Sale: $16 You Save 77% See it!

16. Crop to the Top: You could wear this Calvin Klein Performance Ribbed Crop Top to the gym, but there are so many ways to incorporate it into daily outfits as well!

Was $50 On Sale: $24 You Save 52% See it!
17. Last but Not Least: We have to leave you with another comfy lounge find, because we know they're everyone's favorite. This Goodthreads Heritage Fleece Long Sleeve Hooded Tunic Sweatshirt is our pick for your cart!

Was $40 On Sale: $22 You Save 45% See it!

Looking for more? Explore all Amazon Fashion Black Friday Deals here !

Not done shopping? Check out more of our favorite products below:

Browse fashion , beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides .

