Residents escape townhouse fire in Cross Lanes, West Virginia
UPDATE (Nov. 23, 2022, at 10:07 p.m.): The Assistance Fire Chief for the Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department James Hill says an insurance company will figure out what caused the fire. UPDATE (Nov. 23, 2022, at 12:05 p.m.): Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department (TMVFD) says that when crews arrived at a structure fire on Brick […]
WDTV
3 dead, 2 injured in Thanksgiving Day crash
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Further details are expected to be released on a deadly crash that occurred Thanksgiving Day morning. It happened just before 6 a.m. on I-79 South at mile marker 11, near Frame Road. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, an SUV was traveling south when...
WSAZ
Woman’s body found inside stolen ambulance in the Kanawha River
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman accused of stealing an ambulance has been found inside that vehicle in the Kanawha River. According to the Charleston Police Department, a Cedar Grove VFD ambulance was stolen by Elizabeth Reed of Hinton, W.Va. Police say Reed was a patient at CAMC General Hospital’s...
Car hits pole and home in Cross Lanes area of West Virginia
CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) — Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department (TMVFD) says it responded to a crash on Big Tyler Road in the Cross Lanes area Tuesday night. A car hit a telephone pole and a house on Big Tyler Road, TMVFD says. The occupant or occupants of the vehicle had minor injuries, according to […]
Victim ID’d in West Virginia stolen ambulance crash
Dive teams from the Charleston Fire Department are on the scene to recover a possible body and eventually the ambulance.
WSAZ
Person injured after vehicle crashes into tree
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a tree. According to a Metro 911 Supervisor, the accident happened just after 11 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Bigley Avenue in Charleston. The condition of the person hasn’t been released.
wchsnetwork.com
3 killed in I-79 crash in Kanawha County
ELKVIEW, W.Va. — Three people died in a Thanksgiving Day crash along Interstate 79 in Kanawha County. The single-vehicle wreck occurred in the southbound lanes near the Frame Road area of Elkview just before 6 a.m. Thursday. An SUV went off the right side of the road and came...
2 adults, 1 child dead in I-79 crash near Elkview, West Virginia
UPDATE: (3:52 P.M. Nov. 24, 2022) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has identified two adults killed in a single-vehicle crash this morning on I-79. According to the sheriff’s office two women and a child were killed in the crash and two children are in “serious condition” in the hospital. The sheriff’s office has identified […]
The Hinton sinkhole is actually filled with ash
HINTON, WV (WVNS) – The Hinton sinkhole, which has become a growing problem for the local community, has finally seen progress. The sinkhole has proved to be far more difficult to deal with than anticipated because it is actually filled with ash. Engineers with the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) were hard at work designing […]
Man found dead in Guyandotte River near Branchland, West Virginia identified
UPDATE (Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022): The identity of a man who was found dead in the Guyandotte River on Tuesday has been released. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says the man was identified as 64-year-old Randy Kirkendoll, of Branchland. UPDATE (Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022): The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) is continuing to investigate the […]
WSAZ
Kanawha County deputies hopeful as search for missing man enters fourth week
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As the search for 68-year-old Mark Coles enters its fourth week, new surveillance video is leaving investigators encouraged. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) released surveillance video from the Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority (KRT) Tuesday of Coles boarding a bus in Rand on Oct. 30.
Pothole repairs cause delays on I-64 in West Virginia
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Emergency repairs are causing some significant traffic on I-64 in Putnam County. The West Virginia Department of Transportation says that the slow lane of I-64 eastbound is closed for emergency pothole repairs between mile markers 40 and 43. They say that the repairs were expected to be complete by noon, but traffic […]
Eleanor, West Virginia, man shot by deputies dies; sheriff places self on leave
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – An Eleanor man who was shot by Putnam Sheriff’s deputies Wednesday has died from his wounds, officials said. The man was identified as Jesse Hall, 26. The PCSO says Sheriff Bobby Eggleton was involved in the incident and has placed himself on leave pending the West Virginia State Police investigation. […]
lootpress.com
Homicide investigation underway in Beckley
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – At approximately 3:45am this morning, officers of the Beckley Police Department responded to a shooting incident at a residence in the 100 block of Truman Avenue. Upon arrival, they discovered one male victim suffering from a single gunshot wound. Emergency medical services responded and attempted...
Local Sheriff’s Department adds new speed detection equipment
WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– A sheriff’s department in our area has a new tool to help deter speeding. The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department recently received a portable speed detection sign to help the department combat speeding within the county. The sign can be moved from area to area. It will not only tell drivers their […]
WSAZ
Traffic affected by school bus accident
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Kanawha County school bus with children on board crashed early Monday morning in Charleston. According to a Metro supervisor, the accident happened at the intersection of Washington Street East and Elizabeth Street. The crash involved a school bus and an SUV. The supervisor told WSAZ...
WSAZ
SILVER ALERT | Missing man seen on KRT surveillance video
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – It’s been thirteen days since a Silver Alert was issued for a man with health issues reported missing from Rand. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said relatives last heard from Mark Coles, 68, on Oct. 28. On Tuesday, the Kanawha Valley Regional...
WVNT-TV
One dead after Fayette County shooting
GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) — One person was left dead after a shooting in Fayette County, according to Sheriff Mike Fridley. According to Sheriff Fridley, just before 9 PM on Monday, November 21, 2022, deputies were notified of one man who had been shot in the stomach area inside a trailer within the Mountainair Mobile Home Park in the Glen Jean area.
SILVER ALERT: West Virginia man still missing, last seen in Smithers area
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Authorities are still searching for a man missing from the Rand area of Kanawha County. On Nov. 3, a Silver Alert was issued for 68-year-old Mark Aaron Coles. Silver Alerts are issued for missing people who are elderly or have a cognitive impairment. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has released video clips […]
West Virginia highway worker flagger hit by car
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – The West Virginia Division of Highways is reminding drivers to be careful in work zones after a flagger was injured Monday morning. According to the DOH, the flagger was hit at around 8:30 a.m. at a construction site in Raleigh County; they were treated for minor injuries. “It’s a constant reminder […]
