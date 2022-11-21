ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

49-year-old man killed in two-vehicle crash in Henrico County

By Tannock Blair
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police Division is investigating after a 49-year-old New Kent man was reportedly killed in a two-vehicle crash in the neighborhood of Montrose.

Shortly before 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, officers were called to the intersection of Gay Avenue and Lou’s Lore Lane for a reported two-vehicle crash.

According to police, an investigation revealed that a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette traveling east on Gay Avenue collided with a Honda Accord at the intersection as the Honda was pulling out of Lou’s Lore Lane.

Both drivers — two adult males — were transported to a nearby hospital following the accident. Police said the driver of the Corvette, now identified as 49-year-old Robert Moore of New Kent, died at the hospital. The other driver reportedly remains hospitalized in critical condition.

The Henrico County Police Division is continuing to investigate the incident. Speed and alcohol appear to be contributing factors in the crash, according to police.

WRIC - ABC 8News

