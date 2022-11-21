ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farnham, NY

Off-duty Border Patrol Agent charged after pulling gun on driver while passing vehicle

Hamburg, NY – An off-duty U.S. Border Patrol agent was arraigned in court for menacing after being accused of driving alongside a vehicle and point a gun at the driver. Derek J. Gentner, 39, according to court documents followed a male victim from a motel parking lot after an incident involving Gentner, the suspect and an unidentified woman. On Sunday, November 6, at approximately 1:48 am, Gentner is accused of following the victim as he drove out of a motel parking lot and headed northbound on Camp Road in the Town of Hamburg. “The male victim called 911 to report The post Off-duty Border Patrol Agent charged after pulling gun on driver while passing vehicle appeared first on Shore News Network.
HAMBURG, NY
erienewsnow.com

Arrests Made Following Months Long Narcotics Investigation At Motel

FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – Police have made two arrests in connection with a months long narcotics investigation at a northern Chautauqua County motel. On Tuesday, the Dunkirk Police Department, Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and Fredonia Police Department executed a search warrant at 10455 Bennett Rd. room 117 in the Village of Fredonia. A vehicle at the same location was also searched.
FREDONIA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Man who allegedly disguised himself as Black during robbery arrested

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A white man who allegedly used dark makeup to disguise himself as Black before attempting to rob a mall kiosk was arrested, the Lakewood-Busti Police Department announced Wednesday. Michael Lee, 34, was charged with third-degree robbery and petit larceny. Lakewood-Busti police say they responded to the Banter by Piercing Pagoda kiosk […]
LAKEWOOD, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Top 10 Most Wanted In Chautauqua County [Photos]

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office wants these 10 people on warrants. If you see or know the whereabouts of one of these people, do not try to apprehend them yourself. Remember, each of these people is considered innocent until proven guilty by a court of law. The 10 listed individuals...
WIVB

Concord man arrested after allegedly driving impaired

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Concord man was arrested after allegedly driving while impaired by drugs, the Erie County Sheriff’s office announced Wednesday. Hugh Smith Jr., 50, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, DWI-drug with two prior convictions, and tampering with evidence — all felonies. He was also charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of criminal use of drug paraphernalia.
CONCORD, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Off-duty Buffalo police officer arraigned on gun charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 27-year-old off-duty Buffalo police officer was arraigned on a gun charge Monday morning, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Dequinn Saunders, of Buffalo, was arraigned on one count of failure to safely store firearms in the first degree. On Oct. 7, Saunders allegedly left his legally-owned, loaded handgun underneath […]
BUFFALO, NY

