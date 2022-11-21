Hamburg, NY – An off-duty U.S. Border Patrol agent was arraigned in court for menacing after being accused of driving alongside a vehicle and point a gun at the driver. Derek J. Gentner, 39, according to court documents followed a male victim from a motel parking lot after an incident involving Gentner, the suspect and an unidentified woman. On Sunday, November 6, at approximately 1:48 am, Gentner is accused of following the victim as he drove out of a motel parking lot and headed northbound on Camp Road in the Town of Hamburg. “The male victim called 911 to report The post Off-duty Border Patrol Agent charged after pulling gun on driver while passing vehicle appeared first on Shore News Network.

HAMBURG, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO