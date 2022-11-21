Read full article on original website
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closuresZoran BogdanovicBuffalo, NY
Student gets shoes for bullied classmate: "It was upsetting him"Amy ChristieBuffalo, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
State of Emergency Issued Ahead of Sizeable Expected SnowfallJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Man accused of leading deputies on chase across two counties
On Thursday, just before 4 a.m., the Niagara County Sheriff's office says a vehicle was seen quickly moving south on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Wheatfield.
Lockport woman accused of DWI with children in car
The children were released to family, the Sheriff's office said.
Off-duty Border Patrol Agent charged after pulling gun on driver while passing vehicle
Hamburg, NY – An off-duty U.S. Border Patrol agent was arraigned in court for menacing after being accused of driving alongside a vehicle and point a gun at the driver. Derek J. Gentner, 39, according to court documents followed a male victim from a motel parking lot after an incident involving Gentner, the suspect and an unidentified woman. On Sunday, November 6, at approximately 1:48 am, Gentner is accused of following the victim as he drove out of a motel parking lot and headed northbound on Camp Road in the Town of Hamburg. “The male victim called 911 to report The post Off-duty Border Patrol Agent charged after pulling gun on driver while passing vehicle appeared first on Shore News Network.
Erie County Sheriff identifies person hit and killed by train
FARNHAM, N.Y. — On Monday morning, Erie County Sheriff John Garcia put out a request to help identify human remains found near railroad tracks in the Village of Farnham on Nov. 19. Later that day, it was announced the person was identified as Manuel Battaglia, 63, of Derby. Sheriff...
erienewsnow.com
Arrests Made Following Months Long Narcotics Investigation At Motel
FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – Police have made two arrests in connection with a months long narcotics investigation at a northern Chautauqua County motel. On Tuesday, the Dunkirk Police Department, Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and Fredonia Police Department executed a search warrant at 10455 Bennett Rd. room 117 in the Village of Fredonia. A vehicle at the same location was also searched.
Buffalo police on scene of fatal accident on McKinley Parkway
According to police, McKinley Parkway is closed between Olcott Avenue and Tifft Street at this time. 7 News has a crew at the scene and we are working to learn more information.
City employee killed while assisting in snow removal in South Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A City of Buffalo employee was killed Wednesday after being struck by a high lift during the snow removal process in South Buffalo. The accident happened around 11:15 a.m. on the scene of McKinley Pkwy. between Olcott and Tifft Street. Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia says...
Man who allegedly disguised himself as Black during robbery arrested
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A white man who allegedly used dark makeup to disguise himself as Black before attempting to rob a mall kiosk was arrested, the Lakewood-Busti Police Department announced Wednesday. Michael Lee, 34, was charged with third-degree robbery and petit larceny. Lakewood-Busti police say they responded to the Banter by Piercing Pagoda kiosk […]
Driver From Horrific Crash On 33 Charged With Multiple Crimes
A horrific crash on Route 33 in Buffalo ended with 4 people losing their lives and now law enforcement officials have announced that the driver of the vehicle has been criminally charged with their deaths. In the early morning hours on Monday, October 24, 2022, 6 young adults were in...
philadelphiaobserver.com
‘This Could’ve Gotten Ugly’: Footage Shows Unarmed Security Guard Wrestle Gunman Down and Save Buffalo Drug Treatment Facility
Days before “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” raked in a whopping $330 million worldwide at the box office, another hero emerged, possessing the same level of self-less courage that the characters in the Marvel franchise. This hero, a Black man from Buffalo, not Wakanda, saved a building full of...
96.1 The Breeze
Top 10 Most Wanted In Chautauqua County [Photos]
The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office wants these 10 people on warrants. If you see or know the whereabouts of one of these people, do not try to apprehend them yourself. Remember, each of these people is considered innocent until proven guilty by a court of law. The 10 listed individuals...
Customs and border protection officer arraigned on menacing charge
HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — A customs and border protection officer was arraigned on a misdemeanor menacing charge on Thursday, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced. Derek Gentner, 39, of Orchard Park was arraigned on one count of menacing in the second degree. While off-duty on Nov. 6, Gentner allegedly followed a male victim as […]
City employee killed in snow removal high lift accident
Mayor Byron Brown announces the death of a Buffalo city employee after being struck from a high lift Wednesday afternoon. Snow removal operations will be suspended for 48 hours starting at 5pm.
Teen facing charges for killing passengers after crashing stolen vehicle on 33
The district attorney's office announced a 16-year-old boy faces multiple charges, including manslaughter, in the crash that occurred on Route 33.
Man accused of trying to rob Cattaraugus County post office
He's scheduled to be back in court on Wednesday.
WIVB
Concord man arrested after allegedly driving impaired
SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Concord man was arrested after allegedly driving while impaired by drugs, the Erie County Sheriff’s office announced Wednesday. Hugh Smith Jr., 50, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, DWI-drug with two prior convictions, and tampering with evidence — all felonies. He was also charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of criminal use of drug paraphernalia.
Adolescent offender in Kensington Expressway crash indicted on additional charges
The adolescent offender alleged of being behind the wheel of a deadly one-car crash nearly a month ago on the Kensington Expressway was back in court on Tuesday for arraignment on further charges. Read more here:
‘We are heartbroken’: City of Buffalo employee killed in snow removal accident
"We are heartbroken," Mayor Brown said. "We are in pain right now having suffered this loss."
Batavia Police Department searching for missing 13-year-old girl
The Batavia Police Department is asking the public for help in the search for a missing 13-year-old girl.
Off-duty Buffalo police officer arraigned on gun charge
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 27-year-old off-duty Buffalo police officer was arraigned on a gun charge Monday morning, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Dequinn Saunders, of Buffalo, was arraigned on one count of failure to safely store firearms in the first degree. On Oct. 7, Saunders allegedly left his legally-owned, loaded handgun underneath […]
