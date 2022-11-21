ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WNYT

Two face charges after vehicle theft and chase

Police say two 16 year olds are now facing charges after stealing an unattended vehicle in Troy Tuesday afternoon. Police say the suspects led them on a chase until they drove the stolen vehicle into a tree just off of 500 Federal Street and 4th street, near the Dinosaur Bar-B-Que in Troy.
TROY, NY
truecrimedaily

New York man, 19, allegedly fatally shot his mother and her boyfriend

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (TCD) -- A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged after allegedly fatally shooting his mother and her partner. According to a news release from the New York State Police, on the afternoon of Nov. 22, state troopers and Schenectady County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home on Reynolds Road in Princetown to perform a welfare check of a person who did not show up for work.
SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY
iheart.com

Man Arraigned After Being Accused of Hitting And Killing Woman With Vehicle

An Albany County man has been arraigned after being accused of hitting and killing a woman with his vehicle earlier this year. According to prosecutors, 34-year-old Nsikak Okure struck Tanisha Brathwaite on Clinton Avenue in Albany while she was walking home from work on September 14th. Okure is facing multiple charges including manslaughter and has pleaded not guilty. He remains in custody without bail and his next court appearance is scheduled for December 21st.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WRGB

NY State Police investigating double homicide in Princetown

DUANESBURG, NY (WRGB) — State Police are investigating a double homicide after two people were found dead inside their Duanesburg/Princetown home on Tuesday. State Police say the investigation is in its 'early stages' after a man and a woman were reportedly gunned down and found dead inside a home at 1155 Reynolds Road.
DUANESBURG, NY
saratogaspringspolitics.com

Commissioner Montagnino Inappropriately Intercedes in Shooting Inquiry

On Sunday afternoon, November 20, Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino and Mayor Ron Kim held a hastily called press conference to discuss the shootings that occurred early Sunday morning, November 20, in downtown Saratoga Springs. At the event, they released videos of the incident in spite of a request from authorities to not release the videos at this time.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Shore News Network

Man shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, NY – A man shot earlier in the day in Schenectady has died from his injuries, the Schenectady Police Department reported Wednesday night. Police said the victim was a 26-year-old man whose name was not released pending the notification of his next of kin. According to police, officers were dispatched to the area of Odell Street and Brandywine Avenue at around 12:30 to investigate a shots-fired report. Police arrived on the scene to find the 26-year-old male lying in the street. He was later pronounced dead. The post Man shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in Schenectady appeared first on Shore News Network.
SCHENECTADY, NY

