Medical Staff Treating ‘Serious Head Trauma,' ‘Mangled Limbs' After SUV Crashes Into Hingham Apple Store

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Oldest City in MassachusettsTy D.Plymouth, MA
Dog-Friendly Fundraiser in Marshfield Announces Surprise GuestDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Thousands flock to Plymouth for America’s Hometown Thanksgiving ParadeLauren JessopPlymouth, MA
Boston Red Sox Address Team Need, Sign Free Agent PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Red Sox; Devers Getting Close To Contract ExtensionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Related
nbcboston.com
Here Are the Latest Developments in the Apple Store Crash
When an SUV plowed through the front of an Apple Store Monday in Hingham, Massachusetts, a shocking ordeal began, resulting in a man being killed, a driver getting arrested and nearly 20 people ending up hurt. In the two days following the crash, more details have surfaced about what happened,...
nbcboston.com
‘Tragic Loss': DA, Town, Retailers Respond to Fatal Crash at Hingham Apple Store
An SUV crashed through the front window of an Apple store Monday in Hingham, Massachusetts, killing one person and injuring 19 others. Police are continuing to investigate, but haven't said what they believe caused the deadly wreck. The victim was identified by law enforcement as Kevin Bradley, 65, of New...
nbcboston.com
A Day After Deadly Apple Store Crash, Witnesses, Doctors Reflect on Tragedy
More than a dozen people were hurt when an SUV careened through an Apple store in Hingham, Massachusetts on Monday, and many face a long road to recovery, medical officials said Tuesday. One victim did not survive. Friends remember Kevin Bradley, 65, as a family man who would do anything...
nbcboston.com
Police Seek Driver in Deadly Brockton Hit-and-Run
Police are asking for the public’s help to find a driver who was involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Brockton Monday night. It happened near 108 Forest Ave. around 10 p.m., The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office said. The victim was airlifted to Boston Medical Center where he died.
nbcboston.com
3 Pedestrians in Nashua Involved in Hit-and-Run
Three pedestrians were hit by a car in Nashua, New Hampshire on Main Street Wednesday evening, the car fleeing the scene afterwards, said police. The three pedestrians were taken to a nearby hospital, but none of their injuries were determined to be non life-threatening, according to police. The names of...
nbcboston.com
Apple Store Crash: Latest on What We Know, and the Questions Still Lingering
A typical Monday for shoppers and employees at the Apple Store in Hingham, Massachusetts turned into what authorities call an "unthinkable morning," when an SUV slammed through the front of the store, killing a man and injuring around 20 more. The driver a 2019 Toyota 4Runner, identified by prosecutors as...
nbcboston.com
Worcester Man, 31, Killed in Crash on I-495 in Bolton
A Worcester, Massachusetts, man was killed Monday when his car was struck by another vehicle on Interstate 495 in Bolton, state police announced. Around 10:35 a.m. Monday, the driver of a Toyota Camry lost control of her car in the area of the 69.6 mile marker on I-495, state police said. For reasons still under investigation, the Camry cut across lanes of traffic, hitting a Lexus NX200. Both cars swerved off into the median, where they each rolled over.
nbcboston.com
No One Hurt After Green Line Train Collides With Car Near BU Bridge
The MBTA says service has resumed on part of the Green Line's B Branch after an accident near the Boston University Bridge. No one was hurt when a Green Line train collided with a Maserati. Service was suspended between Packard's Corner and Kenmore station, the transit agency said, during the...
nbcboston.com
Rollover Crash Causes Delays on I-95 North in Westwood
There's been a crash Tuesday morning that's causing delays in the Westwood, Massachusetts area of Interstate 95 northbound. The crash happened between exits 27 and 28, and involved a rollover, according to Massachusetts State Police. Massachusetts State Police and Westwood Fire are on the scene. Drivers are being told to...
nbcboston.com
NH Shootings Leave 1 Man Dead, 1 Injured; Man Arrested, Authorities Say
One man is dead and another was injured in related shootings in New Hampshire Wednesday, the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said. Shortly before 9:30 a.m., authorities found 83-year-old Robert Prest dead inside a home on Center Road in Lyndeborough. The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said in a statement Wednesday night that his death is under investigation, with an autopsy scheduled Friday morning. Earlier Wednesday, the office referred to it as a shooting death.
nbcboston.com
Police Seek to ID Woman Who Flipped Over Tables, Bit Employee at Boston Restaurant
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who allegedly flipped over tables and bit an employee at a Boston restaurant on Sunday night. Boston police said they received a call around 6 p.m. Sunday for a woman at Don Tequeño y Doña Arepa restaurant located at 491 Blue Hill Avenue who had become irate. The woman had reportedly flipped over tables and caused damage to the lower half of the restaurant's glass front door. She also bit a male employee on his arm when he attempted to keep her from entering the kitchen area.
nbcboston.com
Happy ‘Tanks-Giving': Score a Free Tank of Gas in Norwood Wednesday
It's perfect timing if you're about to hit the road for Thanksgiving. The "Tanks-Giving" free gas event kicked off at 8 a.m. Wednesday at the Rojo Irving Gas Station in Norwood, Massachusetts, giving drivers the chance to fill up their tanks free of charge. The event is backed by Ernie...
nbcboston.com
Judge Sets $100K Bail for Driver Involved in Apple Store Crash
A $100,000 cash bail has been set for the driver being charged in the deadly crash Monday at the Apple Store in Hingham, Massachusetts. Bradley Rein, 53, was arrested Monday night and appeared in Hingham District Court for an arraignment Tuesday, after being held overnight in the Plymouth County House of Correction.
nbcboston.com
21-Year-Old Wanted in Lowell Deadly Shooting Considered Armed and Dangerous
Authorities have identified the man they believe pulled the trigger during a shooting last week in Lowell, Massachusetts, that left a 26-year-old dead. Investigators have obtained an arrest warrant for 21-year-old Rafael Garcia-Rey, in connection with the shooting that happened Nov. 15 on Maitland Avenue at Chelmsford Street in Lowell, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner.
nbcboston.com
Worker Falls More Than 10 Feet at Boston Construction Site
A woman fell 12 feet from a Boston construction site Tuesday morning, landing on concrete, fire officials said. According to the Boston Fire Department, first responders were called to Congress Street at Pier 4 Boulevard around 11 a.m. where a construction worker had fallen onsite. Pictures from the scene showed...
nbcboston.com
Delays on MBTA's Orange Line Are Shortest They've Been Since 2019: Report
A round trip ride on the MBTA's Orange Line is the quickest it's been since 2019, according to a Boston Globe story that cites a transit advocacy group. Round trips on the Orange Line have been delayed around 17 seconds since Thursday, according to TransitMatters. That's compared to delays of just under six minutes before the infamous 30-day shutdown of the line that happened this summer, according to the Globe.
nbcboston.com
3 Indicted in 2021 Murder of 16-Year-Old in Brockton
Three men have been indicted on murder charges in a Brockton, Massachusetts, shooting that left a 16-year-old dead in Sept. 2021. The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said a grand jury has returned indictments charging 22-year-old Malik Cotton, 23-year-old Angel Vasquez and 23-year-old Angel Colon each with one count of murder in the shooting death of 16-year-old Liedson Monteiro-Terry at a house party.
nbcboston.com
50-Year-Old Man Stabbed During Fight in New Hampshire
Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred on Tuesday morning in Manchester, New Hampshire. Authorities say they found a 50-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds after he was allegedly involved in a fight with multiple people. The man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to...
nbcboston.com
Missing Massachusetts Hiker Found Dead on NH Mountain
A hiker who went missing in New Hampshire last weekend was found dead on Wednesday morning, officials said. Emily Sotelo, 19, of Westford, Massachusetts, was dropped off Sunday morning at a Franconia Notch State Park campground, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said. Her hiking route included Mount Lafayette, Haystack, and Flume. The Boston Globe said she was attempting to finish hiking all 48 of the 4,000-foot mountains in New Hampshire before her 20th birthday this week.
nbcboston.com
Jeveli's, Oldest Italian Restaurant in Boston, Goes on the Auction Block
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like a landmark restaurant in East Boston whose future had been in question for awhile may be done. According to a page from Stanley J. Paine, Jeveli's went up for auction beginning on November 10 and ending on November 16, with the notice saying that "we will sell...the entire contents of the former Jeveli's restaurant. Property sold. Everything goes!" The notice says that Stanley J. Paine held the auction in association with E.F Smith and Son, while Drew Starr posted last week within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook page (via a post from Seth Gitell) that it didn't look like the restaurant would be coming back, with pictures showing a mostly cleared out space.
Comments / 0