Report: Virginia could do more to stop drugged driving
A new report from the Virginia State Crime Commission reviewed the state's laws regarding intoxicated driving and found that there are several enforcement barriers that the general assembly could address.
NBC12
VSP launches Operation C.A.R.E. for Thanksgiving traffic
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - For many Virginians, gathering with family and friends is the true meaning for Thanksgiving. The Virginia State Police (VSP) issued a press release reminding all drivers and passengers of all ages to buckle up this holiday weekend. Early data show that 54% of those who have died in traffic crashes this year were not wearing a seatbelt or safety restraint.*
Augusta Free Press
DMV services are available online during Thanksgiving closure
All Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles full-service customer service centers will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday from Thursday, Nov. 24 through Saturday, Nov. 26, and will reopen on Monday, Nov. 28. More than 50 services are available online at dmvNOW.com or through the mail if customers need access to...
fox5dc.com
Virginia laws to protect pedestrians from distracted drivers aren't being used, officials say
Virginia pedestrian safety laws not being enforced. An average of 2.7 people are killed in traffic crashes every day in Virginia. Pedestrian and bicycle accidents are on the rise, and lawmakers have made it easier to go after distracted driving, but the laws are not getting used. In 2020, Virginia...
WSLS
When to leave to beat holiday traffic jams on I-81; Peak travel times in Virginia
VIRGINIA – Road work and an influx of travelers could make for a travel nightmare this holiday season. “It’s going to be a very busy weekend on the roadways,” said AAA Mid-Atlantic Spokesperson Morgan Dean. Peak travel days are Wednesday and Sunday with 1.3 million Virginia drivers...
WJBF.com
First responders found list of employees near suspect in Virginia Walmart shooting: sources
The list appears to be of people the shooter targeted Tuesday night, and indicates no shoppers were to be victims. The six people killed were all shot in the head or face. First responders found list of employees near suspect …. The list appears to be of people the shooter...
Fatal crash closed I-95 in Virginia
The crash involved a Toyota Avalon, a motorcycle, and a tractor-trailer, according to Virginia State Police.
As fatal overdoses in Virginia climb, this PSA hopes to stop the heartbreak
Since 2013, drug overdoses have been the leading cause of unnatural death in Virginia and have increased almost every year since.
Chesapeake Shooting: WUSA9 reached out to 140 Virginia lawmakers, here's what some say about gun violence prevention
VIRGINIA, USA — In light of yet another mass shooting, WUSA9 reached out to all 140 Virginia lawmakers in the General Assembly to ask how they would prevent further gun violence. WUSA9 made the requests following a week-and-a-half of violence in the Commonwealth. On Tuesday night, an employee walked...
chathamstartribune.com
VDOT: Winter is coming and crews are prepared
The Virginia Department of Transportation has a message for residents of south-central Virginia: Winter is coming, and VDOT is ready. “We have our plan in place, and now we just need to see what the winter throws at us weather-wise,” said Len Stevens, communications manager with VDOT’s Lynchburg district, which stretches from Nelson County in the north to Danville and Halifax in the south, and from Lynchburg in the west to Cumberland and Prince Edward counties in the east.
virginiapublicradio.org
The Virginia Breeze continues to exceed expectations
As many people hit the road for the Thanksgiving holiday, Virginians are taking advantage of the state’s inner-city bus service in record numbers. In less than a year of service, a new line along I-81 from Bristol to D.C. is already exceeding expectations. Mallory Noe-Payne has details.
13newsnow.com
'Could it have worked?' | Explaining Virginia's 'Red Flag' law, and whether it can be applied in the deadly UVA shooting
NORFOLK, Va. — Months before the deadly shooting at the University of Virginia, investigators say they had already come across the name Christopher Jones. “Received information Mr. Jones made a comments about possessing a gun," UVA's Chief of Police Tim Longo said. In the same news conference where authorities...
Buxton man dead, wife seriously injured following crash in Virginia
BUXTON, Maine — A man from Buxton died Saturday in a crash in Virginia, and his wife was seriously injured. Mark Fanning, 76, and his 58-year-old wife, Cynthia Fanning, were traveling in a pickup truck on Interstate 81 early Saturday morning when a tractor-trailer attempted to merge onto I-81 from the I-64 interchange.
Fill up your tank before you fill up your plate; gas prices drop ahead of holiday travel
Gas prices in Virginia have dropped significantly in the past month, according to AAA.
Viriginia kidnapping victims rescued in Pennsylvania Walmart, suspect caught: Police
Investigators in Virginia told Wilkes-Barre police they received information that the suspect and the two victims were inside the Walmart in their Pennsylvania town.
baltimorenews.net
Do You Need a Medical Marijuana Card in Virginia?
Do you need a medical marijuana card in Virginia? That all depends on whether you'd like access to legal medical cannabis. Marijuana is now legal in some form in over half of the United States. This has led to many people asking the question, do I need a medical marijuana card in Virginia?
With 804 set to run out of numbers, Virginia board picks new area code
With expectations that the 804 area code will run out of phone numbers by mid-2024, a new area code has been approved for parts of central Virginia and the Northern Neck.
Virginia man pleads guilty after illegally taking his kids over 1700 miles to North Dakota
Then, later that week, law enforcement found him and arrested him in Burleigh County, N.D., which is over 1,700 miles from their home in Virginia.
This Huge Christmas Shop in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. As the calendar nears December, Christmas gets closer. For those who want to prep for the holiday season, you might want to visit this huge Christmas shop in Virginia.
WJLA
Virginia gas prices dip ahead of Thanksgiving traveling
(WSET) — Virginia drivers have something extra to be thankful for this week as gas prices in the state dip seven cents ahead of Thanksgiving, according to AAA. Last week's prices were an average of $3.50, and even a month ago's $3.54 is well over the $3.43 greeting drivers at the pump to fill their tanks for Thanksgiving travel.
