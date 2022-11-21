ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Takoma Park, MD

Remains of 17-Year-Old Md. Girl Who Vanished on Way to School Are Discovered, but Killer Is at Large

Rosa Maria Dias-Santos, 17, was last seen alive heading to Eleanor Roosevelt High School in Greenbelt, Md., the morning of Sept. 22 Authorities have discovered the skeletal remains of a teen who disappeared nearly two months ago on her way to school. According to a news release, the remains of 17-year-old Rosa Maria Diaz-Santos were found in a wooded area in Takoma Park, Md., on Nov. 17, about seven miles outside of Washington D.C. Rosa was last seen alive heading to Eleanor Roosevelt High School in Greenbelt, Md., the morning...
GREENBELT, MD
WUSA9

10-year-old boy missing in Montgomery Co.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A 10-year-old boy is missing on Thanksgiving and police are asking for the public's help to find him. Police in Montgomery County are searching for Aiden Niko Offutt. They say he was last seen on Wednesday, Nov. 23, around 8 p.m. in the 19600 block of Sparr Spring Road in Montgomery Village.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

3 teens, 1 adult shot outside shopping center in Temple Hills

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A shooting at a shopping center in Temple Hills Wednesday night left four people — including three teenagers — injured. Prince George County police said they received a call just before 6:30 p.m. for the report of a shooting. The incident the caller was referring to took place in the 2300 block of Iverson Street near Los Nietos Salvadorean Restaurant and a 24/7 discount tobacco and wireless store.
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
rockvillenights.com

Two cars stolen from homes in Rockville

Montgomery County police are investigating the theft of two vehicles from homes in Rockville. The first vehicle was parked on the street in the 4000 block of Manor Park Court in the Manor Park neighborhood. It was reported stolen Tuesday evening, November 22, 2022. A second vehicle was reported stolen early yesterday morning in the adjacent English Manor community. It was parked in the driveway of a home in the 14200 block of Chadwick Lane.
ROCKVILLE, MD
WUSA9

4 people shot in Hillcrest Heights, police say

HILLCREST HEIGHTS, Md. — Police say three teenagers and an adult were injured in a shooting in Hillcrest Heights the night before Thanksgiving. According to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), the shooting happened in the 2300 block of Iverson Street just before 6:30 p.m. Police believe the suspect pulled up in a car and opened fire at a group of people in the shopping center parking lot.
HILLCREST HEIGHTS, MD
NBC Washington

Thanksgiving Baby Born Along I-270 in Maryland

A Thanksgiving baby was born along Interstate 270 in Maryland not long after midnight Thursday morning. “So, I went from having one passenger to two screaming passengers,” said Brandon Fischer of Georgetown, Maryland. “It was the wildest thing.”. He and his wife, Tiffany, will remember the day because...
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

Police: Man fatally hit by car in Rockville, Maryland

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A 46-year-old pedestrian was killed after being hit by the driver of a car in Montgomery County Thursday morning, according to police. Officers with the Montgomery County Department of Police responded to the area of Medical Center Way and Medical Center Drive in Rockville on Nov. 17 just before 8:30 a.m., after a report of a crash involving a pedestrian.
ROCKVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police seek public assistance in search for missing teenager

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police are asking for the public's assistance in finding a teenager who was last seen in Northwest Baltimore, according to authorities.Officers have been searching for 13-year-old Kayla Davis since Friday, police said.Kayla was wearing khaki pants, a black and orange jacket, and black and white sneakers when she disappeared, according to authorities.She is roughly 5 feet tall and weighs about 157 pounds, police said.Family and friends are concerned about her well-being, according to authorities. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Kayla Davis should contact the Baltimore Police Department's Missing Person Unit at 443-984-7385 or simply dial 911.
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

Woman arrested in Bethesda Apple Store robbery

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested a second person, a woman, in connection to an armed robbery of the Apple Store in Bethesda that took place in October. Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police arrested Brianna Zigler, 27, of Oxon Hill, Md. on Nov. 22. Police said they […]
BETHESDA, MD
mymcmedia.org

Two Charged in Armed Robbery of Apple Store in Bethesda

Brianna Zigler of Oxon Hill and Tyrone Lamont Jones of Capitol Heights were charged with armed robbery of an Apple store in the 4800 block of Bethesda Avenue in Bethesda. The pair was charged in connection with the Oct. 22 robbery. According to Montgomery County Police, Jones, 32, went to...
BETHESDA, MD
fox5dc.com

Teen arrested in Brian Robinson Jr. shooting connected to other crimes

FOX 5 is learning the 15-year-old arrested in the shooting of Washington Commanders player Brian Robinson Jr. is also connected to the investigation into the death of 15-year-old Andre Robertson Jr., who was shot and killed while sitting on his grandmother’s porch in October. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez has the story.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division Ask for Assistance Locating Missing 17-Year-Old

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Diamond Catalan, a missing 17-year-old from Silver Spring. Catalan was last seen on Friday, November 18, 2022, at approximately 7:30 a.m., in the 2000 block of Randolph Road in Silver Spring.
SILVER SPRING, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police investigate deadly crash in Catonsville

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are investigating a crash that killed a man in Catonsville on Wednesday, according to authorities.Officers and firefighters responded to a report of a car crash near the intersection of I-40 and Nuwood Drive around 10 a.m., police said.That is where first responders found a Honda Civic that collided with a Nissan Rogue, according to authorities.The driver of the Honda Civic, 34-year-old Bryan Mays, did not survive the injuries he sustained from the crash, police said.The driver of the Nissan Rogue was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for his non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.The Baltimore County Police Department's Crash Team investigators are continuing to look into the circumstances leading up to the crash, police said.
CATONSVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Pedestrian Struck and Killed Near Shady Grove Hospital; Identity of Victim Released

Per MCPD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) are investigating a pedestrian fatality that occurred the morning of Thursday, November 17, 2022, in the area of Medical Center Way and Medical Center Dr. in Rockville. At approximately 8:29 a.m., 6th District officers and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the location for the report of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian.
ROCKVILLE, MD
ffxnow.com

FCPD: 61-year-old man arrested for allegedly raping woman in 1988

(Updated at 4:15 p.m.) Police have arrested a 61-year-old man from Arlington County who allegedly abducted and raped a Fairfax County woman multiple times over three decades ago. Fingerprint and DNA analyses suggest George Thomas Jr. and his now-deceased brother, Gregory Allen Thomas, were the offenders in the 1988 rape...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

