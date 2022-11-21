Read full article on original website
Post Office Temporarily Closed After RobberyBryan DijkhuizenWashington, DC
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
U.S. Officials Briefed on Potential Major Espionage ThreatNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Texas politicians work to prevent non-citizens from voting in any electionsT. WareTexas State
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 43-30 win over MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Remains of 17-Year-Old Md. Girl Who Vanished on Way to School Are Discovered, but Killer Is at Large
Rosa Maria Dias-Santos, 17, was last seen alive heading to Eleanor Roosevelt High School in Greenbelt, Md., the morning of Sept. 22 Authorities have discovered the skeletal remains of a teen who disappeared nearly two months ago on her way to school. According to a news release, the remains of 17-year-old Rosa Maria Diaz-Santos were found in a wooded area in Takoma Park, Md., on Nov. 17, about seven miles outside of Washington D.C. Rosa was last seen alive heading to Eleanor Roosevelt High School in Greenbelt, Md., the morning...
10-year-old boy missing in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A 10-year-old boy is missing on Thanksgiving and police are asking for the public's help to find him. Police in Montgomery County are searching for Aiden Niko Offutt. They say he was last seen on Wednesday, Nov. 23, around 8 p.m. in the 19600 block of Sparr Spring Road in Montgomery Village.
fox5dc.com
3 teens, 1 adult shot outside shopping center in Temple Hills
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A shooting at a shopping center in Temple Hills Wednesday night left four people — including three teenagers — injured. Prince George County police said they received a call just before 6:30 p.m. for the report of a shooting. The incident the caller was referring to took place in the 2300 block of Iverson Street near Los Nietos Salvadorean Restaurant and a 24/7 discount tobacco and wireless store.
NBC Washington
Maryland Woman Who Lost Condo in Explosion: Thanksgiving Has ‘Whole New Meaning'
Many residents who lost their homes in an explosion in Gaithersburg, Maryland, last week are trying to figure out their next steps amid a season that is supposed to be filled with joy and gratitude. A fiery blast destroyed a building and injured 10 people at the Potomac Oaks condominium...
rockvillenights.com
Two cars stolen from homes in Rockville
Montgomery County police are investigating the theft of two vehicles from homes in Rockville. The first vehicle was parked on the street in the 4000 block of Manor Park Court in the Manor Park neighborhood. It was reported stolen Tuesday evening, November 22, 2022. A second vehicle was reported stolen early yesterday morning in the adjacent English Manor community. It was parked in the driveway of a home in the 14200 block of Chadwick Lane.
4 people shot in Hillcrest Heights, police say
HILLCREST HEIGHTS, Md. — Police say three teenagers and an adult were injured in a shooting in Hillcrest Heights the night before Thanksgiving. According to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), the shooting happened in the 2300 block of Iverson Street just before 6:30 p.m. Police believe the suspect pulled up in a car and opened fire at a group of people in the shopping center parking lot.
NBC Washington
Thanksgiving Baby Born Along I-270 in Maryland
A Thanksgiving baby was born along Interstate 270 in Maryland not long after midnight Thursday morning. “So, I went from having one passenger to two screaming passengers,” said Brandon Fischer of Georgetown, Maryland. “It was the wildest thing.”. He and his wife, Tiffany, will remember the day because...
Police: Man fatally hit by car in Rockville, Maryland
ROCKVILLE, Md. — A 46-year-old pedestrian was killed after being hit by the driver of a car in Montgomery County Thursday morning, according to police. Officers with the Montgomery County Department of Police responded to the area of Medical Center Way and Medical Center Drive in Rockville on Nov. 17 just before 8:30 a.m., after a report of a crash involving a pedestrian.
Police In Prince George's County Seek Killer After Missing Teen Girl's Skeletal Remains Located
Police in Maryland are attempting to identify the killer of a teen girl whose skeletal remains were found after she was reported missing earlier this year in Prince George’s County. Rosa Diaz-Santos, 17, of Greenbelt, was last seen on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 22 on her way to...
Police: Man stabbed in the heart by stranger while walking across bridge in Hyattsville
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — A man was stabbed in an "unprovoked assault" in Hyattsville last week and police are searching for answers – and the suspect. According to Hyattsville Police, the attack happened on Baltimore Avenue near Charles Armentrout Drive around 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Investigators claim...
Baltimore Police seek public assistance in search for missing teenager
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police are asking for the public's assistance in finding a teenager who was last seen in Northwest Baltimore, according to authorities.Officers have been searching for 13-year-old Kayla Davis since Friday, police said.Kayla was wearing khaki pants, a black and orange jacket, and black and white sneakers when she disappeared, according to authorities.She is roughly 5 feet tall and weighs about 157 pounds, police said.Family and friends are concerned about her well-being, according to authorities. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Kayla Davis should contact the Baltimore Police Department's Missing Person Unit at 443-984-7385 or simply dial 911.
Woman arrested in Bethesda Apple Store robbery
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested a second person, a woman, in connection to an armed robbery of the Apple Store in Bethesda that took place in October. Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police arrested Brianna Zigler, 27, of Oxon Hill, Md. on Nov. 22. Police said they […]
mymcmedia.org
Two Charged in Armed Robbery of Apple Store in Bethesda
Brianna Zigler of Oxon Hill and Tyrone Lamont Jones of Capitol Heights were charged with armed robbery of an Apple store in the 4800 block of Bethesda Avenue in Bethesda. The pair was charged in connection with the Oct. 22 robbery. According to Montgomery County Police, Jones, 32, went to...
fox5dc.com
Teen arrested in Brian Robinson Jr. shooting connected to other crimes
FOX 5 is learning the 15-year-old arrested in the shooting of Washington Commanders player Brian Robinson Jr. is also connected to the investigation into the death of 15-year-old Andre Robertson Jr., who was shot and killed while sitting on his grandmother’s porch in October. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez has the story.
fox5dc.com
13-year-old girl arrested after dragging officer with vehicle: police
WASHINGTON - A 13-year-old girl is under arrest after police say she dragged an officer with a vehicle after fleeing the scene of an assault in northwest D.C. with her siblings in the back seat. Authorities say they responded to 14th and Chapin Streets late Tuesday night for an assault...
mocoshow.com
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division Ask for Assistance Locating Missing 17-Year-Old
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Diamond Catalan, a missing 17-year-old from Silver Spring. Catalan was last seen on Friday, November 18, 2022, at approximately 7:30 a.m., in the 2000 block of Randolph Road in Silver Spring.
Baltimore County Police investigate deadly crash in Catonsville
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are investigating a crash that killed a man in Catonsville on Wednesday, according to authorities.Officers and firefighters responded to a report of a car crash near the intersection of I-40 and Nuwood Drive around 10 a.m., police said.That is where first responders found a Honda Civic that collided with a Nissan Rogue, according to authorities.The driver of the Honda Civic, 34-year-old Bryan Mays, did not survive the injuries he sustained from the crash, police said.The driver of the Nissan Rogue was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for his non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.The Baltimore County Police Department's Crash Team investigators are continuing to look into the circumstances leading up to the crash, police said.
mocoshow.com
Pedestrian Struck and Killed Near Shady Grove Hospital; Identity of Victim Released
Per MCPD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) are investigating a pedestrian fatality that occurred the morning of Thursday, November 17, 2022, in the area of Medical Center Way and Medical Center Dr. in Rockville. At approximately 8:29 a.m., 6th District officers and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the location for the report of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian.
ffxnow.com
FCPD: 61-year-old man arrested for allegedly raping woman in 1988
(Updated at 4:15 p.m.) Police have arrested a 61-year-old man from Arlington County who allegedly abducted and raped a Fairfax County woman multiple times over three decades ago. Fingerprint and DNA analyses suggest George Thomas Jr. and his now-deceased brother, Gregory Allen Thomas, were the offenders in the 1988 rape...
Man stopped for theft charged in restaurant burglaries in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A call about a theft at Walmart led police to the person they say burglarized two restaurants in the span of five days. One of the restaurants was hit three times. The Fairfax County Police Department said officers arrested Eliasar Mardiel Flores, 20, of Alexandria on Nov. 19. […]
