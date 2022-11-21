ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Homicide in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A shooting has been reported in the area of Odell Street and Brandywine Ave in Schenectady on November 23. Responding officers found a male down on the road at the scene. Officers confirmed the male, 26 is dead. Detectives and Evidence Technicians are currently on scene and investigating. The scene is […]
SCHENECTADY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Will Marijuana Farmers Markets Soon Be Legal In New York State?

Farmers markets are all the rage. Could we see cannabis farmers markets in New York State soon? When it comes to getting fresher and often cheaper products, many New Yorkers turn to farmers markets,. a market at which local farmers sell their agricultural products directly to consumers. 36 Cannabis Dispensary...
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On the Lookout: Weekly Roundup (Holiday Edition)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week’s ‘On the Lookout’ roundup is to remind Central New Yorkers to remain safe during the week of Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Staying safe at bars the night before Thanksgiving The night before Thanksgiving is popular for friends to meet up, college buddies to get together, and a night to fill up […]
SYRACUSE, NY
railfan.com

Future For Rare NYC Electrics Unclear After Costs to Move Skyrocket

GLENMONT, N.Y. — The future is looking increasingly grim for a pair of rare New York Central electrics stranded at an old power plant near Albany, N.Y. Earlier this year, it looked as if the owner of the electric motors, the Danbury Railway Museum, was going to be able to move them in a matter of weeks. But since then the costs have increased dramatically and the president of the group said if they’re not moved in a month, they could be lost for good.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Police carry the torch at Lake George Polar Plunge

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Over the weekend, a torch was carried for a cause. The annual Special Olympics New York Polar Plunge was held on the shores of Shepard Park Beach in Lake George, supporting the state’s Special Olympic Games. This year, state law enforcement got the honor of leading the pack into Lake George’s not-frozen-but-cold waters.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
NBC New York

See the First 36 NY Locations Where You Can Legally Buy Pot for Fun

New York state announced the first retail recipients of marijuana licenses on Monday, the latest step in an arduous process steeped in legal red tape and one that moves the Empire State closer to capitalizing on the economic potential that other states have reaped from recreational pot sales in recent years.
NEW JERSEY STATE
waer.org

A local law firm and Price Chopper are giving back to veterans

About 125 Syracuse-area veterans and service members received free turkeys this week as part of an annual giveaway hosted by a local law firm. Tully Rinckey and Price Chopper teamed up on Monday to provide 1,800 pounds of turkey at Syracuse University’s college of law. The law firm and supermarket chain are also handing out turkeys in the Albany, Binghamton, Rochester and Buffalo areas to 2,000 active duty and retired military personnel.
SYRACUSE, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

New York State authorities deal with private interests in the public name

Like unexpectedly stumbling across a section of the zoo populated solely with exotic animals, let the reader ponder public authorities. If they resemble zebras with their familiar black tapered stripes, the stripes of public authorities would not be the only thing uncanny. Some would have antlers, others would breathe fire. But they all would be recognized as relatives of the horse.
Power 93.7 WBLK

What Is The Most Dangerous Animal In New York State?

When you tell someone to think of a dangerous animal, chances are that they think of an animal that is a predator. One that has sharp fangs or teeth, one that is always on the hunt, the one that you would be afraid to run into the middle of the night.
WNYT

Skidmore College warns students of possible drugging at area bars

Skidmore College is warning students about possible drugging at local Saratoga Springs bars. This story was first reported by the Times Union. Campus security has sent out three alerts this semester about two Caroline Street establishments where students say they were drugged. In each alert, security states that the student...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
nbcboston.com

Off-Duty Vermont Deputy Shot by Police in Upstate New York

An off-duty deputy from Vermont was shot by police in Saratoga Springs, New York after getting involved in a fight over the weekend, according to NBC affiliate WPTZ. The incident happened near a restaurant on Broadway in Saratoga Springs around 3 a.m. Sunday. After an argument started between the deputy and some people from the Utica, New York area, the deputy was attacked by at least three people, slammed onto the hood of a car and knocked onto the ground, according to WPTZ.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WIBX 950

Teepees Light Up for Peace This Holiday in Central New York

The lighted teepees are returning for the holiday season. The Oneida Indian Nation is bringing back the Passage of Peace. Ten multicolored illuminated teepees are set up near the New York State Thruway for all to see. Teepee Meanings. Seven of the teepees are located on the westbound side of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy