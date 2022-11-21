Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned Massachusetts Neighborhood has Been Turned into a Gorgeous ParkTravel MavenWilliamstown, MA
This is The Oldest City in New YorkTy D.Albany, NY
Large disc-shaped object scares NY sled ridersRoger MarshGuilderland, NY
Visit The Largest Christmas Shop in New YorkTravel MavenSaratoga County, NY
How CNYS Black Expo Founder Is Changing The Blueprint For Business Success. Expo Happens November 19Ann BrownAlbany, NY
Homicide in Schenectady
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A shooting has been reported in the area of Odell Street and Brandywine Ave in Schenectady on November 23. Responding officers found a male down on the road at the scene. Officers confirmed the male, 26 is dead. Detectives and Evidence Technicians are currently on scene and investigating. The scene is […]
DA gets restraining order against Saratoga Springs officials
Citing concerns for and maintaining the "the integrity of the ongoing investigation" into an officer involved shooting, the Saratoga County District Attorney told NEWS10's Anya Tucker that she has obtained a temporary restraining order against Saratoga Springs officials who have been openly talking about the case.
Police presence at Union Avenue in Schenectady
Union Avenue in Schenectady is currently shut down. There is a heavy police presence at the Corner of University Place and Union Avenue and adjacent to Union College.
Will Marijuana Farmers Markets Soon Be Legal In New York State?
Farmers markets are all the rage. Could we see cannabis farmers markets in New York State soon? When it comes to getting fresher and often cheaper products, many New Yorkers turn to farmers markets,. a market at which local farmers sell their agricultural products directly to consumers. 36 Cannabis Dispensary...
On the Lookout: Weekly Roundup (Holiday Edition)
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week’s ‘On the Lookout’ roundup is to remind Central New Yorkers to remain safe during the week of Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Staying safe at bars the night before Thanksgiving The night before Thanksgiving is popular for friends to meet up, college buddies to get together, and a night to fill up […]
Truck crashes into wall at Crossgates Mall
A truck crashed into Crossgates Mall Tuesday evening.
railfan.com
Future For Rare NYC Electrics Unclear After Costs to Move Skyrocket
GLENMONT, N.Y. — The future is looking increasingly grim for a pair of rare New York Central electrics stranded at an old power plant near Albany, N.Y. Earlier this year, it looked as if the owner of the electric motors, the Danbury Railway Museum, was going to be able to move them in a matter of weeks. But since then the costs have increased dramatically and the president of the group said if they’re not moved in a month, they could be lost for good.
Double homicide investigation in Schenectady County
New York state police is confirming they were called to around Reynolds Road in the Mariaville/Princetown area.
cnyhomepage.com
Police carry the torch at Lake George Polar Plunge
LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Over the weekend, a torch was carried for a cause. The annual Special Olympics New York Polar Plunge was held on the shores of Shepard Park Beach in Lake George, supporting the state’s Special Olympic Games. This year, state law enforcement got the honor of leading the pack into Lake George’s not-frozen-but-cold waters.
New York: Who Needs a Semiautomatic Rifle License? How to Get One
New York Gun laws seem to be changing on a daily basis. So, what is the latest? Do you need to get a permit for a Semi-Automatic Rifle? If so what if I want to get one? Is there a specific process? Is it just something that I can add to my gun permit, or will I need a new permit?
NBC New York
See the First 36 NY Locations Where You Can Legally Buy Pot for Fun
New York state announced the first retail recipients of marijuana licenses on Monday, the latest step in an arduous process steeped in legal red tape and one that moves the Empire State closer to capitalizing on the economic potential that other states have reaped from recreational pot sales in recent years.
Andy’s Italian Food & Deli in Albany closing after 65 years
Andy's Italian Food & Deli, also known as Andy & Sons Importing Co., is closing its doors after 65 years at 256 Delaware Avenue in Albany. Owners Vincent and Carmen Benincasa are retiring.
waer.org
A local law firm and Price Chopper are giving back to veterans
About 125 Syracuse-area veterans and service members received free turkeys this week as part of an annual giveaway hosted by a local law firm. Tully Rinckey and Price Chopper teamed up on Monday to provide 1,800 pounds of turkey at Syracuse University’s college of law. The law firm and supermarket chain are also handing out turkeys in the Albany, Binghamton, Rochester and Buffalo areas to 2,000 active duty and retired military personnel.
hudsonvalleyone.com
New York State authorities deal with private interests in the public name
Like unexpectedly stumbling across a section of the zoo populated solely with exotic animals, let the reader ponder public authorities. If they resemble zebras with their familiar black tapered stripes, the stripes of public authorities would not be the only thing uncanny. Some would have antlers, others would breathe fire. But they all would be recognized as relatives of the horse.
What Is The Most Dangerous Animal In New York State?
When you tell someone to think of a dangerous animal, chances are that they think of an animal that is a predator. One that has sharp fangs or teeth, one that is always on the hunt, the one that you would be afraid to run into the middle of the night.
After Colorado Springs mass shooting, NY Gov. Hochul signs hate crime bills
Gov. Kathy Hochul. Anyone convicted of a hate crime will have to take training aimed at preventing future acts. [ more › ]
WNYT
Skidmore College warns students of possible drugging at area bars
Skidmore College is warning students about possible drugging at local Saratoga Springs bars. This story was first reported by the Times Union. Campus security has sent out three alerts this semester about two Caroline Street establishments where students say they were drugged. In each alert, security states that the student...
Drunk Driver Who Killed Albany Author Had ‘Significant’ Amount of Alcohol In System, DA Says
The man accused of striking a New York author with his car and then leaving her to die in the roadway had a “significant” amount of alcohol in his system at the time, prosecutors allege. Albany County resident Nsikak Okure, age 34, of Guilderland, was arraigned on an...
nbcboston.com
Off-Duty Vermont Deputy Shot by Police in Upstate New York
An off-duty deputy from Vermont was shot by police in Saratoga Springs, New York after getting involved in a fight over the weekend, according to NBC affiliate WPTZ. The incident happened near a restaurant on Broadway in Saratoga Springs around 3 a.m. Sunday. After an argument started between the deputy and some people from the Utica, New York area, the deputy was attacked by at least three people, slammed onto the hood of a car and knocked onto the ground, according to WPTZ.
Teepees Light Up for Peace This Holiday in Central New York
The lighted teepees are returning for the holiday season. The Oneida Indian Nation is bringing back the Passage of Peace. Ten multicolored illuminated teepees are set up near the New York State Thruway for all to see. Teepee Meanings. Seven of the teepees are located on the westbound side of...
