Bank of England projects more than 30 bln pounds of annual QE losses
LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Britain's government may need to pay the Bank of England more than 30 billion pounds ($36 billion) next year and also in 2024 to cover losses on its quantitative easing (QE) programme, a report released by the central bank on Tuesday showed. The BoE started...
Credit Suisse issues 462 mln shares to existing investors in $4 billion capital hike
ZURICH, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) has issued 462 million new shares to existing investors at 3.82 Swiss francs ($4.05) per share, the bank said on Thursday, outlining details of its 4 billion franc capital hike. The capital increase, which was approved by investors on Wednesday, is intended...
Postal Savings Bank of China to provide $39 bln of property sector financing
BEIJING, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Postal Savings Bank of China has agreed to provide a total of 280 billion yuan ($39.17 billion) in financing to property companies including Vanke, Longfor and Country Garden, it said in a statement on Thursday. ($1 = 7.1479 Chinese yuan renminbi)
Italy's A2A trims green investment plan, confirms dividend policy
MILAN, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Italy's largest regional utility A2A (A2.MI) scaled back its planned investments aimed at reducing its carbon footprint as volatility in energy markets prompted a rethink, sending shares down as much as 6%. A2A confirmed its dividend policy under the new plan, which foresees a 3%...
UK stocks track gains in Europe, Dr. Martens sinks on profit warning
Nov 24 (Reuters) - UK's main stock indexes rose on Thursday on signs that the U.S. Federal Reserve might ease its aggressive stance on interest rate hikes, while Dr. Martens tumbled after the bootmaker warned of weaker demand ahead of busy Christmas season. The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) rose 0.3%...
Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe
Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
Turkey, Uzbekistan continue to buy gold, speculation grows that China is buying anonymously
Last week, Krishan Gopaul, senior European and Middle East Market analyst, said that records show the Republic of...
Barclays projects recession in 2023, sees cash as attractive safe-haven
In its 2023 outlook report, the British bank warned that economic activity next year could be the weakest...
BoE won't accept interference over interest payments to banks: Pill
LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The Bank of England will not accept interference with the system of paying interest to banks from reserves issued by the central bank, BoE Chief Economist Huw Pill said on Thursday. "From the Bank's point of view, from a monetary policy perspective, we want to...
Citigroup targets more deals in Gulf region
DUBAI, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc's investment banking team has increased by 50% over the past two years and more people are being added in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia, joining rivals seeking to take advantage of a red-hot Gulf IPO market. The Gulf region has...
Dollar nears 3-mth low, shares climb after Fed tests the brakes
LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Shares hit a two-month high and the dollar swooped towards a three-month low on Thursday, after Federal Reserve signals of smaller interest rate rises from next month were followed by the message from Frankfurt that the ECB will plough on. With Wall Street shut for...
UK has work to do to restore global reputation: BoE's Ramsden
LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Britain still has work to do to restore its international reputation after the turmoil which followed finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng's Sept. 23 mini-budget, Bank of England deputy governor Dave Ramsden said on Thursday. Although risk premia on British government bonds have fallen back to levels...
Rio2 sells non-core royalty package, welcomes ‘boost' to its balance sheet and working capital
In a statement, the company said that the agreement includes Rio2's 1.5% royalty on the Anocarire project and...
Hungary cenbank leaves base rate steady at 13%, as expected
BUDAPEST, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) left its base rate unchanged at 13% (HUINT=ECI) on Tuesday, as expected, with inflation on track to scale a 26-year-high in 2023 and exceeding the bank's 2% to 4% policy target range even a year later. After last month's...
Stagflation: the worse for us, the better for gold
Stagflation is coming – and it could make the 1970s look like a walk in the park. As you've probably noticed, I expect a recession next year, and I'm not alone, as this has become the baseline scenario for many financial institutions and analysts. Even the DSGE model used by the New York Fed shows an 80% probability of a hard landing (defined as four-quarter GDP growth dipping below -1%) over the next ten quarters. Reasons? Inflation and the Fed's tightening cycle. The history is clear: whenever inflation has been above 5%, the Fed's hikes in interest rates have always resulted in an economic downturn. The key yield curve has recently inverted, which means that the most reliable recessionary indicator has started to flash red light.
Brazil boosts forecast for 2022 budget surplus forecast to $4 bln
BRASILIA, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's government on Tuesday boosted its projection for this year's fiscal surplus, which will be the first since 2013, thanks to more upward revisions in federal revenues. The Economy Ministry forecast a 23.4 billion reais ($4.4 billion) primary budget surplus for the central government, comprising...
Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ to buy two Asia units of Home Credit for $620 mln -source
TOKYO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (8306.T) plans to buy the Philippines and Indonesian units of Dutch consumer finance company Home Credit Group BV for about 600 million euros ($619 million), a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. The deal comes as Japan's...
EU gas cap seen in place for one year, countries at odds over price level
BRUSSELS, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The European Commission proposed introducing a gas price cap for one year from Jan.1, 2023, according to draft legislation seen by Reuters that has so far left the actual ceiling level blank. The idea to cap prices has divided EU countries for many months. The...
EU countries unhappy with 275 euro gas cap proposal
BRUSSELS, Nov 24 (Reuters) - European Union energy ministers locked horns on Thusday over a proposed gas price cap at 275 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), grappling over its effectiveness at that level and the impact on supplies and incentives to cut consumption. The long-standing disagreements were holding up other...
Romanian central bank voted unanimously on rate increase to 6.75%
BUCHAREST, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Romania's central bank board voted unanimously to slow its monetary tightening and raise interest rates by 50 basis points to 6.75% on Nov. 8, balancing a slowing economy with worsening short-term inflation prospects, minutes showed on Tuesday. The bank also said the leu currency remained...
