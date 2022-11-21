Read full article on original website
Related
cnyhomepage.com
Police carry the torch at Lake George Polar Plunge
LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Over the weekend, a torch was carried for a cause. The annual Special Olympics New York Polar Plunge was held on the shores of Shepard Park Beach in Lake George, supporting the state’s Special Olympic Games. This year, state law enforcement got the honor of leading the pack into Lake George’s not-frozen-but-cold waters.
cnyhomepage.com
Great Escape Lodge sets slate of holiday fun
LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The holiday season is set to return to Six Flags in the North Country. The Great Escape park’s roller coasters and water park may be closed, but the Great Escape Lodge & Indoor Water Park has more in store this winter – all at a comfortable temperature.
cnyhomepage.com
Proposed rules target Lake George’s septic tanks
LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s not pretty, but it’s true – when protecting a lake, the stuff in your septic tank matters quite a bit. The Lake George Park Commission is currently proposing measures to keep those contents better contained, and the lake all the healthier for the trouble.
cnyhomepage.com
Double homicide investigation in Schenectady County
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York state police is confirming they were called to around Reynolds Road in the Mariaville/Princetown area. State police confirm this began as a welfare check call to the Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office. Police say they found two individuals killed by gunfire. They are...
cnyhomepage.com
Doc’s Restaurant serves its last meal before move
GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Park Street, change is afoot. Over the weekend, new business Park & Elm opened across the street from the Park Theater, in a building renovated by the same operators who work on the other side of the road. Park & Elm is bringing a market and lunch fare to downtown Glens Falls at 15-25 Park St. Soon it will offer even more, coming from across the way.
Comments / 0