ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rensselaer County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Gag Order: Saratoga Springs Barred From Speaking About Shooting Involving VT Deputy: Report

City officials in upstate New York have been barred from making further public comments about the officer-involved shooting of a Vermont sheriff’s deputy, WNYT reports. On Wednesday, Nov. 23, the Saratoga County District Attorney’s Office got a temporary restraining order from a Supreme Court judge prohibiting Saratoga Springs officials from talking about or releasing video or audio from the incident, the outlet said.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Double homicide investigation in Schenectady County

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York state police is confirming they were called to around Reynolds Road in the Mariaville/Princetown area. State police confirm this began as a welfare check call to the Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office. Police say they found two individuals killed by gunfire. They are...
SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY
saratogaspringspolitics.com

Commissioner Montagnino Inappropriately Intercedes in Shooting Inquiry

On Sunday afternoon, November 20, Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino and Mayor Ron Kim held a hastily called press conference to discuss the shootings that occurred early Sunday morning, November 20, in downtown Saratoga Springs. At the event, they released videos of the incident in spite of a request from authorities to not release the videos at this time.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Early morning Watervliet fire under investigation

A fire in Watervliet early this morning left three people without a place to stay this Thanksgiving. According to the Watervliet Fire Department, the fire occurred at a two family house on Callahan Ave. Red Cross was also on the scene to aid those affected by the fire. The Watervliet...
WATERVLIET, NY
WRGB

NY State Police investigating double homicide in Princetown

DUANESBURG, NY (WRGB) — State Police are investigating a double homicide after two people were found dead inside their Duanesburg/Princetown home on Tuesday. State Police say the investigation is in its 'early stages' after a man and a woman were reportedly gunned down and found dead inside a home at 1155 Reynolds Road.
DUANESBURG, NY
WSBS

Pittsfield Police Investigate Onota Street Shooting

Once again, somebody in Pittsfield was up to no good recently. Monday evening, shortly after 7:30 pm, shots were fired at a residence on Onota Street and Pittsfield Police immediately sprung into action. According to a media statement from the Pittsfield Police Department, police are currently investigating the shots fired...
PITTSFIELD, MA
NEWS10 ABC

Overdose spike alert issued for Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Greener Pathways, an addiction resources center, has issued an overdose spike alert for Columbia County after several reported overdoses occurred overnight. The alert says the cases of overdose could be indicative of a contaminated drug supply. Greener Pathways says if you do use, use...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
Shore News Network

Man shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, NY – A man shot earlier in the day in Schenectady has died from his injuries, the Schenectady Police Department reported Wednesday night. Police said the victim was a 26-year-old man whose name was not released pending the notification of his next of kin. According to police, officers were dispatched to the area of Odell Street and Brandywine Avenue at around 12:30 to investigate a shots-fired report. Police arrived on the scene to find the 26-year-old male lying in the street. He was later pronounced dead. The post Man shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in Schenectady appeared first on Shore News Network.
SCHENECTADY, NY
informnny.com

Police searching for missing Montgomery County teen

GLEN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 15-year- old. Police said Quinn Madina is from the Town of Glen and may be in the Gloversville area. According to police, he is not believed to be in any danger. Madina has been...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Schenectady police investigating shots fired call

Schenectady police are at Odell Street and Brandywine Avenue. They say they are investigating a report of shots fired and a male lying in the street. The call came in around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday. No other details are being released at this time. NewsChannel 13 has a crew at...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Man, 19, arrested in connection with Princetown murders

There is a suspect in custody in connection to a double homicide in Princetown. Nicholas Fiebka, 19, is being charged with murder. He is in the Schenectady County Jail. The victims have been identified as William Horwedel, 61, and Alesia Wadsworth, 60. NewsChannel 13 is told the day before Thanksgiving this year would have been her birthday.
SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY
iBerkshires.com

Five Fire Companies Respond to Thanksgiving Fire in Adams

ADAMS, Mass. — Five fire companies responded to a structure fire on Richmond Street on Thursday morning that gutted the apartment building. The second floor of the century-old building at 16-18 Richmond was fully involved when firefighters arrived shortly after 9:30 a.m. Everyone was reported out of the building...
ADAMS, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy