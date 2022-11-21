Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Non-Country Songs That Highlight Oklahoma's Modern Music SceneAimée GramblinTulsa, OK
Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersBroken Arrow, OK
Oklahoma witness says glowing sphere UFO crossed over I-44Roger MarshCatoosa, OK
Related
Tulsa, Turley Fire Crews Respond To Vacant House Fire
Tulsa fire crews responded to a house fire near 86th and Peoria late Wednesday night. The Tulsa Fire Department said a Sperry Police Officer spotted the fire and called it in around 11:30 p.m. Crews say they got the fire put out in about thirty minutes. They say it was...
News On 6
Emergency Crews Battle Early-Morning Fire At Tulsa Home
Tulsa Firefighters were called to the scene of an early-morning fire that broke out at a home near East Pine Street and North Harvard Avenue. According to the homeowner, a neighbor noticed the fire and called 911. Crews say nobody was injured and it is currently unclear what caused the...
KOKI FOX 23
House likely a total loss following fire early Wednesday
TULSA, Okla. — A home is likely a total loss following a fire early Wednesday, Tulsa firefighters said. Firefighters responded to a fire near North Harvard and King Place just before 4 a.m. Firefighters said they had some trouble with hotspots due to structure of the house. No injuries...
KOKI FOX 23
Suspect in custody after police respond to shots fired call in downtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A suspect is in custody after Tulsa Police said they responded to a shots fired call in downtown Tulsa. On Thursday night, the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) responded to a shots fired call in downtown Tulsa. TPD said they found a suspect that matched the caller’s...
KTUL
Tulsa man waves down police after getting hit in head with pipe
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man with a bloody head flagged down police early Wednesday saying that someone hit him with a pipe. It happened around midnight near West 41st Street and Southwest Boulevard. Police found the suspect under the 41st Street bridge over the railroad tracks. They had...
Tulsa Police Search For Woman Responsible For Crash After Falling Out Of Moving Car
Police are looking for a woman who they say fell out of her Jeep just before it crashed into a pickup truck at a Tulsa gas station. According to police, the crash happened at a QuikTrip near East Admiral Place and South Yale Avenue on Tuesday. Police say the crash...
South Tulsa Ida Red location reopens after car crashes through building
TULSA, Okla. — The Ida Red store in south Tulsa near 91st and Yale reopened less than 48 hours after a car smashed through the store front Monday. Employee Norma Gramm told FOX23 two employees were inside the store when the crash happened Monday morning. She said one woman was pushed by the car across the store and sent to the hospital, but both are okay.
news9.com
Firefighters Investigating What Caused Fire At Tulsa Home
A huge house fire in South Tulsa sent heavy black smoke into the air that could be seen for miles Monday afternoon. More than two dozen firefighters were called to the scene and even they struggled to reach parts of the unusually large fire. News On 6's Emory Bryan was...
Tulsa mother lays 2-year-old son to rest after October collision
As many families get together to celebrate Thanksgiving this week, one Tulsa family is marking the holiday in a different way.
KOKI FOX 23
Man arrested in connection to multiple burglaries in midtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Department said they arrested a man who is suspected to be connected to a string of burglaries in midtown Tulsa. Officers said they first responded to an attempted burglary near South Peoria and East 41st Street on Wednesday where they found a nail salon with a broken door, but a second call came in about a second burglary just a few blocks down the road near South Peoria and East 35th.
KOKI FOX 23
Lights, camera, action: Jenks is now an official film friendly certified city
JENKS, Okla. — The City of Jenks has met all the requirements to become a certified film-friendly destination for media productions through the Oklahoma Film + Music Office (OF-MO) Film Friendly Community Program. “We’re thrilled to welcome the City of Jenks to our growing roster of film-friendly certified communities...
KTUL
Tulsa woman dies after crash in Wagoner County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 34-year-old Tulsa woman has died after a two-vehicle crash in Wagoner County on Sunday. Troopers say the crash happened around 3:45 p.m. on East 700 Road just east of 334th Court near Wagoner. Tonya Delozier was transported by Life Flight to a Tulsa hospital....
KOKI FOX 23
BMX Grand Nationals brings competitors from across the world to Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Thousands of people are in Tulsa for the BMX Grand Nationals this week where the best of the best all battle it out for the championship trophies. Fifteen thousand people are expected to head to the BMX grand nationals to see four thousand competitors. The event...
KOKI FOX 23
Police investigate armed robbery at midtown Tulsa QuikTrip
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said they are investigating an armed robbery at a QuikTrip near East 11th Street and South Harvard Avenue Tuesday morning. Tulsa Police Lt. Matt Arnold said officers were called to the convenience store around 4 a.m. after a man took off with cash. Arnold said a white man with a dark green hoodie walked into the QuikTrip and asked for cigarettes. He then showed the store clerk a semi-automatic handgun in his waistband.
KOKI FOX 23
49-year-old Tulsa man dead after semi-truck accident near Tahlequah
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 49-year-old Tulsa man died after a semi-truck accident about two miles west of Tahlequah on Monday morning, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the accident took place around 10:20 a.m. on US-62 at 490 Road, about 2 miles west of Tahlequah,...
Friends, family remember Tulsa area native killed in Colorado Springs shooting
“You took the person I love. That’s my other half," said Tempest Cartwright, Daniel Astons's best friend of six years.
KOKI FOX 23
Expo Square sets deadline for proposals to operate Skyride again
TULSA, Okla. — Expo Square filed an official request for anyone to submit a proposal to operate the Skyride, one of Tulsa’s iconic fair rides that hasn’t been in operation since 2019, Tuesday. In their request, Expo Square provided qualifications that prospers must meet in order to...
news9.com
Woman Killed In Craig County Crash
One woman is dead after a crash in Craig County near Ketchum just after 2:30 p.m. According to OHP, 18-year-old Saffron Durham was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic due to massive injuries from the collision. Durham was from Vinita, Oklahoma. Both the driver and the passenger in...
Man speaks out after girlfriend killed in Jenks crash
The boyfriend of the woman that fatally drove into a home in Jenks last week is speaking out about the one he loved.
Tulsa man discusses rare reaction to his fourth COVID-19 shot
TULSA, Okla. — A north Tulsa man says he suffered from what his cardiologist calls a one in a million reaction to his fourth COVID shot. 85-year-old Jessie Alexander said despite the reaction, he’d still get another booster. Alexander got the shot in September. He started to feel...
Comments / 0