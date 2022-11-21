Read full article on original website
Linguine’s, A Paradise of PastaJ.M. LesinskiBowmansville, NY
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closuresZoran BogdanovicBuffalo, NY
Student gets shoes for bullied classmate: "It was upsetting him"Amy ChristieBuffalo, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
As feet of snow fell, the Warehouse restaurant in Hamburg fed stranded travelers
HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New Yorkers showed their "Buffalo Strong" spirit during the massive lake-effect snow storm last week - and one restaurant went above and beyond to feed stranded travelers and make sure everyone stayed warm. The owners of The Original Warehouse on Milestrip Road in Hamburg...
City employee killed while assisting in snow removal in South Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A City of Buffalo employee was killed Wednesday after being struck by a high lift during the snow removal process in South Buffalo. The accident happened around 11:15 a.m. on the scene of McKinley Pkwy. between Olcott and Tifft Street. Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia says...
‘We are heartbroken’: City of Buffalo employee killed in snow removal accident
"We are heartbroken," Mayor Brown said. "We are in pain right now having suffered this loss."
Spotting scams disguised as Black Friday deals
On Wednesday, Matt Krueger from the Better Business Bureau of Upstate New York joined us with some tips on how you can steer clear of scammers.
Six months after Tops mass shooting, state program keeping people inside their homes
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Because of last week’s storm, News 4 had to divert its attention away from our series last week on what’s changed since the Tops mass shooting? Last week, marked six months since the tragedy and many people have been frustrated over the slow pace of change on Buffalo’s East Side. Through […]
West Seneca Police Call Out New York’s Dumbest Driver [VIDEO]
If there was an award for the dumbest driver in New York State, we have found a winner. Well, actually police in West Seneca found them and troll them hardcore on Twitter. As Western New York recovers from a record snowfall, the travel bans have finally been lifted and more and more people are hitting the road. Of course, when you are driving in the state you must follow all the laws and this includes clearing off your vehicle completely of snow.
Totally Buffalo Store opening 5th location, on Black Friday in Niagara Falls
The Totally Buffalo Store will be debuting its fifth location this month: at Military Road in Niagara Falls – just across from the Fashion Outlets Mall. The Totally Buffalo Store will celebrate a grand-opening at the new location on Black Friday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 25.
Cheapest Home For Sale In East Amherst Is Shocking [PHOTOS]
They say real estate is all about location, location, location. One of the most desirable places to live in Western New York is East Amherst. The area is full of amazing homes, and great schools and you get a lot of bang for your tax dollars. But what happens if...
“Somebody has to be last”: Plows reach The Valley in South Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Snow in some Buffalo neighborhoods was finally plowed out Tuesday, meaning some neighbors have been stuck in their homes for five days. The Valley section of South Buffalo was among the last neighborhoods to see a plow, and people there are relieved their lives can get back to normal. Bolton and […]
CODE BLUE issued for Buffalo and Erie County
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Code Blue 32 has been issued for both the City of Buffalo and southern Erie County for Thursday, November 24. Holy Cross is located at 412 Niagara Street in Buffalo. The shelter will be open from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Those in need who are looking to stay here must be able to walk up and downstairs.
A Free Snowblower For A Lucky Western New York Resident
The snow has stopped flying in the Buffalo area, for now. The lake effect machine has been responsible for as much as 81 inches of snow in the Hamburg area and residents are still digging out and moving the leftover drifts and banks. As we navigate the narrow, ice covered roads, there is some relief this week as warmer temps are moving in.
Intoxicated driver arrested in Niagara Falls
On November 22, 2022, Troopers stopped McIver on I-190 N Exit 21 in the City of Niagara Falls for traffic infractions. While interviewing McIver, an odor of alcoholic beverage was present. McIver was placed under arrest after failing multiple SFSTs and transported to SP Niagara for processing. McIver was issued...
$1 Million Orchard Park Home Looks Like It Belongs on HGTV
It's not exactly the time of the year where you see a lot of construction taking place in Western New York. It's cold and a few feet of snow has fallen. Some of the recent homes that we have seen being built in Western New York have been gorgeous. It's truly remarkable to see the homes that are being built in the Buffalo area over the last few years and shows that Western New York can be a great place to move for a family.
Lockport woman accused of DWI with children in car
The children were released to family, the Sheriff's office said.
How soon could Buffalo become a port city for cruise ships?
Buffalo's next big project is becoming a port city for cruise ships, with a goal of attracting passengers from all over the world.
Snowstorm Damage Your Home? New York State Is Making It Easier To File Claims
If your home sustained damage due to the recent lake effect snowstorm in Buffalo and Western New York, New York State is making it earlier to file a claim. Governor Kathy Hochul has instructed the Department of Financial Services to give Temporary Adjuster Permits to qualified out-of-state independent insurance adjusters to help expedite insurance claims. This move will increase the number of adjusters available to residents hardest hit by the lake effect snowstorm, so they can get paid out quicker. Governor Hochul said,
Driver From Horrific Crash On 33 Charged With Multiple Crimes
A horrific crash on Route 33 in Buffalo ended with 4 people losing their lives and now law enforcement officials have announced that the driver of the vehicle has been criminally charged with their deaths. In the early morning hours on Monday, October 24, 2022, 6 young adults were in...
Will The Bars Be Open On Buffalo’s Biggest Party Night?
The day before Thanksgiving is considered one of the biggest party days of the year in Western New York. The simple reason is that more and more people are back in town for the Thanksgiving break. College kids are coming back home for their break and to spend Thanksgiving with...
Teenage driver charged in crash of stolen car that killed 4 in Buffalo
Buffalo, N.Y. — A 16-year-old accused of driving a stolen SUV involved in a high-speed crash that killed four teenage passengers was arraigned Tuesday on manslaughter and other charges. The parents of two of those killed, meanwhile, have filed a lawsuit against automaker Kia, claiming their children would be...
Buffalo police on scene of fatal accident on McKinley Parkway
According to police, McKinley Parkway is closed between Olcott Avenue and Tifft Street at this time. 7 News has a crew at the scene and we are working to learn more information.
