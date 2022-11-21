ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

West Seneca Police Call Out New York’s Dumbest Driver [VIDEO]

If there was an award for the dumbest driver in New York State, we have found a winner. Well, actually police in West Seneca found them and troll them hardcore on Twitter. As Western New York recovers from a record snowfall, the travel bans have finally been lifted and more and more people are hitting the road. Of course, when you are driving in the state you must follow all the laws and this includes clearing off your vehicle completely of snow.
WEST SENECA, NY
WGRZ TV

CODE BLUE issued for Buffalo and Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Code Blue 32 has been issued for both the City of Buffalo and southern Erie County for Thursday, November 24. Holy Cross is located at 412 Niagara Street in Buffalo. The shelter will be open from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Those in need who are looking to stay here must be able to walk up and downstairs.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

A Free Snowblower For A Lucky Western New York Resident

The snow has stopped flying in the Buffalo area, for now. The lake effect machine has been responsible for as much as 81 inches of snow in the Hamburg area and residents are still digging out and moving the leftover drifts and banks. As we navigate the narrow, ice covered roads, there is some relief this week as warmer temps are moving in.
HAMBURG, NY
nyspnews.com

Intoxicated driver arrested in Niagara Falls

On November 22, 2022, Troopers stopped McIver on I-190 N Exit 21 in the City of Niagara Falls for traffic infractions. While interviewing McIver, an odor of alcoholic beverage was present. McIver was placed under arrest after failing multiple SFSTs and transported to SP Niagara for processing. McIver was issued...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

$1 Million Orchard Park Home Looks Like It Belongs on HGTV

It's not exactly the time of the year where you see a lot of construction taking place in Western New York. It's cold and a few feet of snow has fallen. Some of the recent homes that we have seen being built in Western New York have been gorgeous. It's truly remarkable to see the homes that are being built in the Buffalo area over the last few years and shows that Western New York can be a great place to move for a family.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Snowstorm Damage Your Home? New York State Is Making It Easier To File Claims

If your home sustained damage due to the recent lake effect snowstorm in Buffalo and Western New York, New York State is making it earlier to file a claim. Governor Kathy Hochul has instructed the Department of Financial Services to give Temporary Adjuster Permits to qualified out-of-state independent insurance adjusters to help expedite insurance claims. This move will increase the number of adjusters available to residents hardest hit by the lake effect snowstorm, so they can get paid out quicker. Governor Hochul said,
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Will The Bars Be Open On Buffalo’s Biggest Party Night?

The day before Thanksgiving is considered one of the biggest party days of the year in Western New York. The simple reason is that more and more people are back in town for the Thanksgiving break. College kids are coming back home for their break and to spend Thanksgiving with...
BUFFALO, NY

