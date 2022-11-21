ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Lake, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cnyhomepage.com

Great Escape Lodge sets slate of holiday fun

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The holiday season is set to return to Six Flags in the North Country. The Great Escape park’s roller coasters and water park may be closed, but the Great Escape Lodge & Indoor Water Park has more in store this winter – all at a comfortable temperature.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
onekindesign.com

See inside this stunning New York dream house with rustic touches

Witt Construction in collaboration with eTanny Design has designed this stunning transitional-style dream house located in Saratoga Springs, New York. This four-bedroom and five-bath residence was conceived with an open floor plan, divided by interior stone columns, reclaimed barn wood beams, and built-in furnishings, which create individual dining, kitchen, and family room areas.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
96.9 WOUR

Truck Rams Wall At Crossgates Mall! Spirit of Black Fridays Past?

With the rise of online shopping, it feels like humanity has moved past the days of Black Friday violence. Maybe this is for the best, but it is kinda wild to think that most kids today can’t remember a time when grown would corral outside of a Walmart at 2am to stampede through the aisles and bludgeon other parents for a Cabbage Patch Kid.
GUILDERLAND, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Doc’s Restaurant serves its last meal before move

On Park Street, change is afoot. Over the weekend, new business Park & Elm opened across the street from the Park Theater, in a building renovated by the same operators who work on the other side of the road. Park & Elm is bringing a market and lunch fare to downtown Glens Falls at 15-25 Park St. Soon it will offer even more, coming from across the way.
GLENS FALLS, NY
theupstater.com

HEARt Ear Boutique opens new Glenmont location

GLENMONT — The HEARt Ear Boutique cut the ribbon on its new office in Glenmont Plaza on Route 9W last Thursday. The business, which sells hearing aids, was formerly in a space a few doors down in the same plaza and celebrated its new space with a ribbon-cutting ceremony that drew local officials and business supporters. The new office is near the KeyBank branch in Glenmont Plaza.
GLENMONT, NY
NEWS10 ABC

32nd annual Model Trains Show coming to Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, the Museum of Innovation and Science will host the 32nd annual Model Trains Show. The show will run through January 2023. The highlight is a 19 x 27-foot display with tracks that weave through amusement parks, a vintage Plasticville town, and freight yards. The display, which includes lighting and working crossing gates, will depict how trains have transformed transportation around the country.
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Albany wine and chocolate festival postponed

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Wine and Chocolate Festival, originally slated for December 3, has been postponed. Event organizers said the festival is being pushed back so that it lines up better with Valentine’s Day. The event will now be held on Feb. 4, 2023, at the...
ALBANY, NY
iBerkshires.com

Five Fire Companies Respond to Thanksgiving Fire in Adams

ADAMS, Mass. — Five fire companies responded to a structure fire on Richmond Street on Thursday morning that gutted the apartment building. The second floor of the century-old building at 16-18 Richmond was fully involved when firefighters arrived shortly after 9:30 a.m. Everyone was reported out of the building...
ADAMS, MA
cnyhomepage.com

Police carry the torch at Lake George Polar Plunge

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Over the weekend, a torch was carried for a cause. The annual Special Olympics New York Polar Plunge was held on the shores of Shepard Park Beach in Lake George, supporting the state’s Special Olympic Games. This year, state law enforcement got the honor of leading the pack into Lake George’s not-frozen-but-cold waters.
LAKE GEORGE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy