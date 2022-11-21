Read full article on original website
This is The Oldest City in New YorkTy D.Albany, NY
Large disc-shaped object scares NY sled ridersRoger MarshGuilderland, NY
Visit The Largest Christmas Shop in New YorkTravel MavenSaratoga County, NY
How CNYS Black Expo Founder Is Changing The Blueprint For Business Success. Expo Happens November 19Ann BrownAlbany, NY
Holiday tree lighting ceremonies in the Capital Region
The day after Thanksgiving officially marks the start of the holiday season. As people start going shopping, several cities, town and villages are preparing to light their trees.
Lake George’s Spectacular ‘Lite Up The Village’ This Weekend!
It is one of the most anticipated events of the holiday season. Lake George will "Lite Up The Village" this Saturday, November 26th starting at 5:30. The village will have live music, parades, fireworks, and more. When Do They "Lite Up the Village"?. There is a performance at 5:45 pm...
Great Escape Lodge sets slate of holiday fun
LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The holiday season is set to return to Six Flags in the North Country. The Great Escape park’s roller coasters and water park may be closed, but the Great Escape Lodge & Indoor Water Park has more in store this winter – all at a comfortable temperature.
Troy Atrium Holiday Market dates set
The dates for the Troy Holiday Market in the Troy Atrium have been set.
Santa arrives at Crossgates Mall
With Thanksgiving coming and going this week, everyone is getting in the Christmas spirit. Santa will be making his debut at Crossgates mall on Friday, November 25.
Looking for a Christmas Tree? These 7 Capital Region Tree Farms are Great!
Every year I tell myself that I am going to get a jump on Christmas. I'll start shopping early, and definitely be the first in my family to have my tree selected, cut and decorated. Then I see 50 cars on Troy Schenectady Road with trees on their roof. Not this year!
See inside this stunning New York dream house with rustic touches
Witt Construction in collaboration with eTanny Design has designed this stunning transitional-style dream house located in Saratoga Springs, New York. This four-bedroom and five-bath residence was conceived with an open floor plan, divided by interior stone columns, reclaimed barn wood beams, and built-in furnishings, which create individual dining, kitchen, and family room areas.
Truck Rams Wall At Crossgates Mall! Spirit of Black Fridays Past?
With the rise of online shopping, it feels like humanity has moved past the days of Black Friday violence. Maybe this is for the best, but it is kinda wild to think that most kids today can’t remember a time when grown would corral outside of a Walmart at 2am to stampede through the aisles and bludgeon other parents for a Cabbage Patch Kid.
‘Holiday Ramble in the Stockade’ date set
The Holiday Ramble in the Stockade will take place on Saturday, December 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Free Christmas shopping held at local churches
Christmas is fast approaching meaning, it's time to shop. Christmas shopping can either be something you look forward to or a complete inconvenience, regardless some organizations can definitely help you out this year.
Winners of the 75th annual Troy Turkey Trot
The 75th annual Troy Turkey Trot has come and gone, and the winners of the Thanksgiving day staple are in.
Preparations underway for annual Thanksgiving dinner
The Capital City Rescue Mission is getting ready for Thanksgiving dinner. Chefs and volunteers are cooking 1,800 meals for the annual dinner.
Doc’s Restaurant serves its last meal before move
On Park Street, change is afoot. Over the weekend, new business Park & Elm opened across the street from the Park Theater, in a building renovated by the same operators who work on the other side of the road. Park & Elm is bringing a market and lunch fare to downtown Glens Falls at 15-25 Park St. Soon it will offer even more, coming from across the way.
North Adams Winter Market returning Friday
The North Adams Winter Market will be returning on Friday, and will last until Sunday at a new location this year.
HEARt Ear Boutique opens new Glenmont location
GLENMONT — The HEARt Ear Boutique cut the ribbon on its new office in Glenmont Plaza on Route 9W last Thursday. The business, which sells hearing aids, was formerly in a space a few doors down in the same plaza and celebrated its new space with a ribbon-cutting ceremony that drew local officials and business supporters. The new office is near the KeyBank branch in Glenmont Plaza.
32nd annual Model Trains Show coming to Schenectady
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, the Museum of Innovation and Science will host the 32nd annual Model Trains Show. The show will run through January 2023. The highlight is a 19 x 27-foot display with tracks that weave through amusement parks, a vintage Plasticville town, and freight yards. The display, which includes lighting and working crossing gates, will depict how trains have transformed transportation around the country.
Albany wine and chocolate festival postponed
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Wine and Chocolate Festival, originally slated for December 3, has been postponed. Event organizers said the festival is being pushed back so that it lines up better with Valentine’s Day. The event will now be held on Feb. 4, 2023, at the...
Five Fire Companies Respond to Thanksgiving Fire in Adams
ADAMS, Mass. — Five fire companies responded to a structure fire on Richmond Street on Thursday morning that gutted the apartment building. The second floor of the century-old building at 16-18 Richmond was fully involved when firefighters arrived shortly after 9:30 a.m. Everyone was reported out of the building...
Police carry the torch at Lake George Polar Plunge
LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Over the weekend, a torch was carried for a cause. The annual Special Olympics New York Polar Plunge was held on the shores of Shepard Park Beach in Lake George, supporting the state’s Special Olympic Games. This year, state law enforcement got the honor of leading the pack into Lake George’s not-frozen-but-cold waters.
Capital Region families look to rebuild after fires
In the Capital Region, two different families whose lives went up in smoke have launched fundraisers to help make ends meet.
