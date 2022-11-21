Read full article on original website
Related
Football Lands Six on Academic All-District Team
SAINT PETER, Minn. – The 2022 Academic All-District Football Teams, selected by College Sports Communicators (formerly CoSIDA), were released Tuesday and six Gustavus student-athletes received recognition for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. Gusties earning CSC Academic All-District honors include Jake Breitbach (Jr., Golden Valley),...
Volleyball Lands Four on Academic All-District Team
SAINT PETER, Minn. – The 2022 Academic All-District Volleyball Teams, selected by College Sports Communicators (formerly CoSIDA), were released Tuesday and four Gustavus student-athletes received recognition for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. Gusties earning CSC Academic All-District honors include Sarah Elliott (Sr., Lombard, Ill.),...
Pratt, Strom Named MIAC Swim & Dive Athletes of the Week
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Two Gustavus swim & dive student-athletes earned MIAC Athlete of the Week honors. Kaija Pratt (Jr., Minnetonka) was named MIAC Women’s Diving Athlete of the Week, while Matt Strom (Jr., Rochester) was named MIAC Men’s Swimming Athlete of the Week. Pratt won both the...
Men’s Basketball Falls 66-50 to Saint John’s
SAINT PETER, Minn. – The Gustavus men’s basketball team lost to Saint John’s on Tuesday night by a score of 66-50. The Gusties drop to 1-3 overall and 1-1 in the MIAC while the Johnnies improve to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the league. The Gusties held...
