Many tokens have been affected by the FTX and Sam Bankman-fried bankruptcy saga. SERUM (SRM) is one of the affected projects- a decentralized exchange built on Solana where traders can buy and sell cryptocurrencies. Since Solana invested a bulk of its income in FTX, it has experienced a downturn against the backdrop of the FTX challenge. The same goes for SERUM, which has about $28 million in FTX shares. Thus, it’s not surprising $SRM has dipped rapidly and is currently trading at $0.249- which is 98.2% below its all-time high.

1 DAY AGO