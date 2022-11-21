Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned Massachusetts Neighborhood has Been Turned into a Gorgeous ParkTravel MavenWilliamstown, MA
This is The Oldest City in New YorkTy D.Albany, NY
Large disc-shaped object scares NY sled ridersRoger MarshGuilderland, NY
Visit The Largest Christmas Shop in New YorkTravel MavenSaratoga County, NY
How CNYS Black Expo Founder Is Changing The Blueprint For Business Success. Expo Happens November 19Ann BrownAlbany, NY
Related
Missing 13-Year-Old From Troy Found Safe, Police Say
This story has been updated. A 13-year-old girl who was reported missing in the region has been located, authorities announced. Rensselaer County resident Francis Jett, of Troy, had last been seen Thursday, Nov. 17, leaving Knickerbocker Middle School in Lansingburgh, the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office said. On Tuesday, Nov....
New York man, 19, allegedly fatally shot his mother and her boyfriend
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (TCD) -- A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged after allegedly fatally shooting his mother and her partner. According to a news release from the New York State Police, on the afternoon of Nov. 22, state troopers and Schenectady County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home on Reynolds Road in Princetown to perform a welfare check of a person who did not show up for work.
Man shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in Schenectady
SCHENECTADY, NY – A man shot earlier in the day in Schenectady has died from his injuries, the Schenectady Police Department reported Wednesday night. Police said the victim was a 26-year-old man whose name was not released pending the notification of his next of kin. According to police, officers were dispatched to the area of Odell Street and Brandywine Avenue at around 12:30 to investigate a shots-fired report. Police arrived on the scene to find the 26-year-old male lying in the street. He was later pronounced dead. The post Man shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in Schenectady appeared first on Shore News Network.
Family launches fundraiser for HVCC stabbing victim
On Thursday, November 3, around noon, a student was stabbed on the Hudson Valley Community College (HVCC) campus. That student's mom is now asking the community for help.
Duo Busted With 400 Pounds Of Marijuana During Traffic Stop In Wilton, Police Say
A New York City duo is facing charges after they were allegedly busted with a massive amount of marijuana during a traffic stop in the region. Troopers in Saratoga County stopped the suspects’ car just after noon on Thursday, Nov. 10, as they drove on I-87 in the town of Wilton, according to State Police.
Gag Order: Saratoga Springs Barred From Speaking About Shooting Involving VT Deputy: Report
City officials in upstate New York have been barred from making further public comments about the officer-involved shooting of a Vermont sheriff’s deputy, WNYT reports. On Wednesday, Nov. 23, the Saratoga County District Attorney’s Office got a temporary restraining order from a Supreme Court judge prohibiting Saratoga Springs officials from talking about or releasing video or audio from the incident, the outlet said.
Police arrest Granville man after domestic dispute
Police arrested Matthew P. Zagorski, 35 of Granville on November 21. Zagorski was allegedly involved in a domestic dispute and trespassing.
Husband, Wife Found Shot To Death In Princetown Home, Report Says
Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside their home in upstate New York on Tuesday, Nov. 22, authorities said. State Police in Schenectady County said the victims, who WRGB reports are husband and wife, were found shot to death inside their Princetown home, located on Reynolds Road.
WNYT
Schenectady police investigating shots fired call
Schenectady police are at Odell Street and Brandywine Avenue. They say they are investigating a report of shots fired and a male lying in the street. The call came in around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday. No other details are being released at this time. NewsChannel 13 has a crew at...
Double homicide investigation in Schenectady County
Union Avenue in Schenectady is currently shut down. There is a heavy police presence at the Corner of University Place and Union Avenue and adjacent to Union College.
Troy PD investigates Second Street stabbing
Troy police are investigating a stabbing. The incident took place just after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday near the 400-block of Second Street.
WRGB
Princetown suspect surrendered gun in 2021 following mother's order of protection request
Schenectady — In December of 2021, the suspect in the deaths of William Horwedal and Alesia Wadsworth surrendered a 7.62mm Palmetto rifle to the Schenectady County Sheriff's Office as a result of a temporary Order of Protection. On Tuesday, 19-year-old Nicholas Fiebka was charged with two counts of 2nd...
WRGB
NY State Police investigating double homicide in Princetown
DUANESBURG, NY (WRGB) — State Police are investigating a double homicide after two people were found dead inside their Duanesburg/Princetown home on Tuesday. State Police say the investigation is in its 'early stages' after a man and a woman were reportedly gunned down and found dead inside a home at 1155 Reynolds Road.
saratogaspringspolitics.com
Commissioner Montagnino Inappropriately Intercedes in Shooting Inquiry
On Sunday afternoon, November 20, Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino and Mayor Ron Kim held a hastily called press conference to discuss the shootings that occurred early Sunday morning, November 20, in downtown Saratoga Springs. At the event, they released videos of the incident in spite of a request from authorities to not release the videos at this time.
WNYT
Police: Albany chase suspect caught just before jumping off parking garage
A traffic stop turned into a wild chase on Sunday. The suspect was about to jump off a parking garage roof when he was caught, investigators say. Jimmy Lindor, 33, was stopped for traffic violations. Police say Lindor drove off, and hit a bus stop station at the corner of...
WSBS
Pittsfield Police Investigate Onota Street Shooting
Once again, somebody in Pittsfield was up to no good recently. Monday evening, shortly after 7:30 pm, shots were fired at a residence on Onota Street and Pittsfield Police immediately sprung into action. According to a media statement from the Pittsfield Police Department, police are currently investigating the shots fired...
Colonie PD arrest two after vandalism investigation
The Colonie PD made two arrests following the graffiti and vandalism that occurred at Forts Ferry Elementary School on October 29. After an investigation, police reported two juveniles were responsible for the incident.
WNYT
3 arrested on gun charges
A 17 year old, found with a loaded gun during a traffic stop. Officers tell us the teen was with two other men and all three were arrested, facing felony gun charges. Police tell us Stephen Kramer was driving in Albany with the 17 year old and Josiah Sifontes as a passenger.
Pittsfield home damaged by gunshots, no arrests made
Pittsfield police are investigating a shots fired incident on Onota Street Monday night.
iheart.com
Man Arraigned After Being Accused of Hitting And Killing Woman With Vehicle
An Albany County man has been arraigned after being accused of hitting and killing a woman with his vehicle earlier this year. According to prosecutors, 34-year-old Nsikak Okure struck Tanisha Brathwaite on Clinton Avenue in Albany while she was walking home from work on September 14th. Okure is facing multiple charges including manslaughter and has pleaded not guilty. He remains in custody without bail and his next court appearance is scheduled for December 21st.
Comments / 0