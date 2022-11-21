Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCCI.com
Iowa family seeking justice after father of five dies in crash
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — There will be an empty seat at one Marshalltown family's Thanksgiving this year. Robbi Kluck, a father of five, was killed in a crash in May. Kluck was driving his motorcycle on North 10th Ave in front of the JBS factory in Marshalltown on May 16.
Victims of Iowa high school drive-by fill courtroom with emotion statements at sentencing
Three cars and dozens of bullets ended the life of 15-year-old Jose Lopez and it severely injured two East High students Kemery Ortega and Jessica Lopez.
Arterberry found guilty of 1st-degree murder in Rhonda Howard’s death
DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines man was found guilty last week on all charges connected to the May death of his ex-girlfriend. On Wednesday, a Polk County jury found Tony Arterberry guilty of the first-degree murder of 56-year-old Rhonda Howard. He was also convicted of first-degree burglary and first-degree robbery in the case. […]
Arrests made after 3 dead, 4 seriously neglected cats found in towed van
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people have been arrested in an animal neglect investigation after police said they kept multiple cats confined to a van in grossly unsanitary conditions and without adequate food and water. Three of the cats died. Christopher Lester, 51, and Cheryl Lewis, 44, were booked into the Polk County Jail Monday […]
iheart.com
Two Des Moines Headed To Prison For Fentanyl Death
(Polk County, IA) -- Two Des Moines men will spend decades in prison after being convicted in a fentanyl death. Thirty-nine-year-old Michael James and 38-year-old Gregory Williams pleaded guilty to giving fentanyl to a man and woman, who both overdosed in 2020. The woman survived, the man died. Investigators say the Oxycodone pills given contained fentanyl. Williams, who was previously convicted, was arrested during a drug bust in 2020, in which police say he held his children at gunpoint.
KCRG.com
First teen sentenced in deadly shooting outside Des Moines high school
West Central Community Schools in Maynard closes Tuesday due to illnesses. West Central Community Schools in Maynard are closed Tuesday due to a high number of illnesses among students and staff. Updated: 6 hours ago. Pitbull is coming to the Great Jones County Fair. Hundreds dead, injured, displaced in Indonesia...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Des Moines Man Who Impersonated Cherokee Authorities Sentenced
Cherokee, IA (KICD) — KICD reported on 40-year-old Joshua Bethune of Des Moines, who was arrested in June for impersonating a Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy on social media. Bethune pled guilty to Impersonating a Public Official in Cherokee County this month and was sentenced to two years of...
Teen Sentenced To 20 Years In Fatal East High Shooting
(Des Moines, IA) One of the ten Des Moines teens charged in the deadly shooting near East High School will serve 20 years in prison. Sixteen-year-old Kevin Martinez pleaded guilty to two counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon. He was originally charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder. Nine other people are facing charges in connection with the case. Three of them have taken plea deals.
Des Moines Men Sentenced In Fentanyl Deaths
(Polk County, IA) — Two Des Moines men will spend decades in prison after being convicted in a fentanyl death. Thirty-nine-year-old Michael James and 38-year-old Gregory Williams pleaded guilty to giving fentanyl to a man and woman, who both overdosed in 2020. The woman survived, but the man died. Investigators say the Oxycodone pills given contained fentanyl. Williams, who was previously convicted, is facing additional prison time for holding his children at gunpoint during a drug bust in Des Moines in December of 2020.
Iowa Man Convicted In Violent Death Of Girlfriend
(Des Moines, IA) An Iowa man faces life without parole for the murder of his girlfriend. A Polk County jury convicted 58-year-old Tony Arterberry of the murder, burglary, and robbery of 56-year-old Rhonda Howard earlier this year. Prosecutors say Howard died after she was violently assaulted and beaten. Arterberry is scheduled to be sentenced on December 21. His attorneys say he plans to appeal the case.
KCCI.com
Ankeny car crash turns into a true Thanksgiving story
ANKENY, Iowa — An Ankeny car crash is turning into a real story of Thanksgiving. The victim, 25-year-old Krystal Sparks, was thrown out of the car and now her family says a guardian angel helped save her life that day. “I'm very thankful that she is alive, it could...
Teen who pled guilty in fatal shooting outside Iowa high school to be sentenced
DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — The first person to be sentenced in the deadly March shooting outside Des Moines’ East High will learn his fate Monday. Sixteen-year-old Kevin Martinez was originally charged with five different crimes including first-degree murder, and two counts of attempted murder. Martinez has accepted a plea deal to two counts of […]
Chase ends in crash on Hickman Road in Des Moines
DES MOINES, IOWA — A police pursuit ended in a crash that closed Hickman Road for a short time on Tuesday afternoon in Des Moines. Sergeant Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department says officers aren’t sure why the suspect was running from them. They say it began when the suspect spotted an officer […]
1380kcim.com
Authorities Request Arrest Warrants For Jefferson Man On Burglary And Assault Charges
A Jefferson man faces felony charges following a physical altercation over the weekend. At approximately 11:09 p.m., Jefferson Police Department officers responded to the 800 block of W. State Street for a reported assault in progress involving an adult male and an adult female. Upon arrival, officers identified a male subject running from the scene. They pursued, but the individual managed to avoid capture. The resulting investigation led authorities to request arrest warrants for 35-year-old Allyn James Case on charges of 1st-degree burglary, a class B felony, two counts of assault, a serious misdemeanor, and two counts of trespassing, a simple misdemeanor.
iheart.com
Des Moines Police, ARL Investigate Animal Neglect Case
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Animal Rescue League of Iowa is working with Des Moines Police on an animal neglect case. Officers say a towing service employee found multiple cats caged in an abandoned van on the west side. They say seven cats were in the cage, but three were...
KCCI.com
Iowa man awarded $27M in UnityPoint malpractice case
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Polk County jury awarded $27 million to a man after his case of meningitis was misdiagnosed as the flu. Attorneys for 47-year-old Joseph Dudley said he came into UnityPoint Health urgent care clinic in 2017 with a high fever. He was sent home with...
westerniowatoday.com
Ottumwa resident arrested on drug, theft and burglary charges in Creston
(Creston) The Creston Police Department arrested Rafael Shay Ramirez, 30, of Ottumwa, on Tuesday for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Theft 5th Degree and Burglary 3rd Degree. Ramirez was taken to the Union County Jail. Bond was set in the amount of $2,600 cash or surety.
KCCI.com
Police chase ends in crash in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a crash resulting from a pursuit of a stolen pickup truck. Police say they were in a parking lot when the driver of the pickup took off. Police say they ran the plates and saw that the pickup truck was...
kniakrls.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 11/22/22
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 29 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: FIVE PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, TWO DEBRIS IN THE ROADWAY CALLS, TWO ACCIDENTS, TWO CAT CALLS, RETURNED TWO PHONE CALLS, TWO DEER CALLS, ONE RESIDENTIAL ALARM, ONE DOG CALL, ONE TRANSPORT, ONE FIRE ALARM, ONE HARASSMENT CALL, ONE SUSPICIOUS PERSON, ONE TRESPASS CALL, ONE SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY, ONE JUVENILE, ONE EXTRA PATROL, ONE WANTED SUBJECT, AND THREE OTHER CALLS.
KCCI.com
Crash caught on camera in State Center
STATE CENTER, Iowa — Police are urging drivers to slow down after a crash was caught on camera. The crash happened on Highway 30 in State Center. In the video, police are already on a traffic stop when a car speeds through and slams into another car. No one...
K92.3
Waterloo, IA
7K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
K92.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://k923.fm/
Comments / 0