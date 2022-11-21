Read full article on original website
americanmilitarynews.com
VIDEO: US military has ‘death ray’ tactical laser weapon – here it is
The death ray has jumped off the pages of vintage sci-fi and has become a reality. The U.S. Navy recently received a high-energy tactical laser weapon from defense contractor Lockheed Martin, New Atlas reported. Called HELIOS – short for “high energy laser with integrated optical-dazzler and surveillance” – the new...
americanmilitarynews.com
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
US Navy finds 'massive amount' of explosive material able to fuel over a dozen ballistic missiles on a fishing boat sailing from Iran
The ship was traveling along a route regularly used to transit weapons to the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels fighting against Yemen's government.
Second U.S. Ballistic Missile Submarine Makes Unusual Appearance In Just Two Weeks
USNUSS Rhode Island’s public port call in Gibraltar follows the even more unusual Navy disclosure about the USS West Virginia in the Arabia Sea.
Every Plane Used by the Russian Military
A report released in November estimated that the Russian military had lost close to 300 aircraft since the country first invaded Ukraine in February. A large number of those are drones, but more than 100 of the destroyed aircraft were fighter jets and helicopters. Even with these losses, Russia’s Air Force likely remains quite large, […]
The US military is scrambling to build more ammo for itself and for Ukraine, but old Army paperwork could get in the way
The US Army's process for producing ammunition faces "challenges," a government watchdog says. Problems with disorganization and bureaucracy may hamper that production, the GAO said in a report. The issues come to light as the Pentagon is scrambling to ramp up its production of munitions. Disorganization and bureaucracy could hamper...
defensenews.com
Japanese destroyers intercept ballistic missiles in tests with US Navy
MELBOURNE, Australia – Japan successfully carried out ballistic intercepts near Hawaii using missiles launched from destroyers, validating the ships’ defense capabilities in the process. The U.S. Missile Defense Agency said Nov. 21 that two live-fire events were conducted over a two-week period involving Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyers...
msn.com
Ukraine to get ‘most advanced tanks on the battlefield’ for counter-offensive against Russia
Ukraine will receive 90 refurbished and upgraded Czech T-72 tanks - labelled by the Pentagon as “the most advanced on the battlefield” - as part of $400 million (£348.15 million) in military aid. The tanks - half of which are being paid for by the US and...
Controversial U.S. Drones Could Attack Putin's Vulnerable Black Sea Fleet
Congress has urged the Pentagon to authorize the sale of the weapons, saying they have the potential to alter the course of the war in Ukraine.
U.S. Working on 'Neutralizing' Russia's Nuclear Weapons—Defense Officials
A Russian defense ministry publication has claimed that the U.S. is working towards using strategic non-nuclear weapons to neutralize Moscow's atomic capabilities. The magazine Military Thought said that the U.S. plan was to try to impact a significant part of Russia's nuclear potential before Moscow decided on a retaliatory strike.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Pentagon Claims Russian Military Has ‘Probably Lost Half of Their Main Battle Tanks’
Over eight months since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, the US Department of Defense has released a statement, saying the Russian forces have not only lost tens of thousands of soldiers, but also half of their main battle tanks (MBT). In an ingenious move, the Ukrainian military has been using the abandoned and captured vehicles to aid in their own defensive measures.
China is winning the Russia-Ukraine War amid massive US, Russia war expenditures
China is emerging with greater combat power with regard to its main strategic opponents, the United States and Russia, as both erode weapons stockpiles in Ukraine.
Navy’s Stealth Destroyers Could Get Massive Upgrades Beyond Hypersonic Missiles
U.S Navy photo by Seaman Darren CordovizDays after returning from its first deployment, the Navy is lauding an intriguing future and the possibility of big upgrades for DDG-1000.
Russian TV has shown off the country’s gigantic “Satan” missile payload bus
In a surprising move, Russian state media released footage of the payload module of Russia's R-36M2 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) for the first time. On November 20, 2022, Military Russia blogger and Russian military analyst Dmitry Kornev shared still images of the missile on Twitter. The video was first broadcast...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
The Oldest Military Tanks Still In Service
T-34 (1940 – present) Kicking off our list is the Soviet T-34, a medium tank that was introduced to the battlefield in 1940. Dubbed “the finest tank in the world” by German Field Marshal Paul Ludwig Ewald von Kleist following Operation Barbarossa, it proved to be an effective weapon on the Eastern Front.
Our First Look At Turkey’s Stealthy New Fighter
Turkish Presidency of Defense IndustriesTurkey wants to puts its fifth-generation fighter into service by 2030, but there are some major challenges ahead of it.
Defense One
Air Force Flies New Tanker for 36 Hours Straight
The U.S. Air Force flew a KC-46 aerial tanker nonstop for 16,000 miles, just to prove it could be done. It’s the latest move by the Air Mobility Command, the Air Force organization that oversees cargo planes and tankers, to look for new ways to use its aircraft. During...
defensenews.com
Russian shipyard and Defence Ministry tangle over ship price in court
A Russian shipyard producing Karakurt-class ships for the country’s Navy is facing potential financial hardship after new lawsuits from the Defence Ministry and a series of creditors. On Nov. 15, an arbitration court in Moscow held the first preliminary hearing for a lawsuit against Pella Shipyard in which the...
gcaptain.com
China’s Nuclear Submarines Now Have ICBMs
By Tony Capaccio (Bloomberg) China has fielded new, longer-range ballistic missiles on its six nuclear-powered submarines, allowing it to hit the continental US from much closer to its own shores, the US acknowledged publicly for the first time Friday. China’s six Jin-class submarines are now “equipped with JL-3 intercontinental ballistic...
South Korea’s New Anti-Ballistic Missile System Downs Targets In Tests
YouTube ScreencapThe announcement of the successful interception of target missiles comes hot on the heels of a spate of missile tests by North Korea.
