El Paso, TX

8 dead in cartel attack on police station

By Julian Resendiz
KXAN
 3 days ago

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Eight alleged members of a Central Mexico drug cartel are dead in the wake of an armed assault on a police station Sunday in Celaya, Guanajuato, Mexican media reported.

“We had an attack on our building and against our officers; the officers responded to the aggression and organized a response. We have people under arrest and others who were neutralized,” Celaya Public Safety Secretary Jesus Rivera Peralta told La Jornada . The attack left three officers injured.

Police said the assailants arrived at the station in two stolen vehicles and fired high-caliber weapons into the building. Two attackers were killed by police in front of the station, according to the newspaper A.M., which uploaded videos of the aftermath on its website.

Police tracked the remaining attackers to a home in the town of San Isidro, where Guanajuato state police officers killed another six, the Public Safety Secretariat said in a statement. Four other people believed to be involved in the attack are under arrest.

This is the second attack against police in Celaya in the past two weeks. On November 11, one police officer was shot dead and two more were injured; the same day, members of a drug cartel set vehicles on fire, Rivera Peralta told local news media .

A uthorities attributed the attacks to the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel , a regional criminal organization allegedly involved in drug trafficking, extortion, kidnapping and gasoline theft.

A cartel cell leader earlier this year was sentenced on drug and money laundering charges in Dallas, Texas, which shows the group is trying to extend its influence beyond Mexico’s El Bajio region.

KXAN

