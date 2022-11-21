ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore officially recorded its 300th homicide in 2022

Baltimore officially recorded its 300th homicide in 2022 after city police upgraded the classification of an April shooting. Officials said a 24-year-old man who was shot on April 12 in northeast Baltimore died Monday. No arrests have been made. This case upgrade comes after the Baltimore Police Department on Monday...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Juvenile, man shot in Annapolis on Wednesday, police say

BALTIMORE -- A juvenile and a man were shot in Annapolis on Wednesday, according to authorities.Annapolis Police officers found the injured juvenile when they responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of Victor Parkway around 5:25 p.m., authorities said.The juvenile gunshot victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries, police said.Not long after that, a man arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound, according to authorities.Officers did not have an update to provide on the conditions of the juvenile or man in the hours following the shooting, police said.Anyone with information about the shooting should contact detectives at 410-260-3439.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Shore News Network

Man shot in head early Thanksgiving morning in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD – Residents in the area of North Lakewood avenue in Baltimore were woken up early on Thanksgiving morning by the sound of gunfire. At around 3 am, police responded to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of North Lakewood Avenue to find a 23-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the head. The man was rushed to a nearby hospital and at this time is listed in grave condition. Neighbors reported to police that after hearing the gunshots, they observed a vehicle fleeing from the scene, but due to the darkness were unable to The post Man shot in head early Thanksgiving morning in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

'They abandoned me:' Pigtown man's condemned house ransacked after explosion, police presence questioned

BALTIMORE -- The man who lived in a now-condemned Pigtown home after an explosion this week spent time talking with police Thanksgiving morning. He says expensive electronics and tools were burglarized from his home after the blast. Jacob Booher was on his way to Boston for Thanksgiving when he got a notification on his phone from his home security system that made him turn around. He saw firemen in his home and he knew something was wrong. Officials responded Tuesday to the explosion in the South Baltimore neighborhood. A woman and a teenager who were in the home were injured in the...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore reaches 300th homicide of 2022

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore has reached 300 homicides for the eighth consecutive year. The Baltimore Police Department said a 34-year-old man was shot around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night in the 3400 block of Spelman Road in the Cherry Hill neighborhood. When officers arrived to the scene, police said they...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Man found shot, dead in Towson

TOWNSON, MD – Baltimore County Police Department officers responded to the report of an unconscious male in the 8700 block of Loch Raven Boulevard on Tuesday to find the man had been shot and killed. Upon their arrival, police located 24-year-old Pavan Patel unconscious and unresponsive. Officers had quickly determined that Patel was dead. An investigation revealed he suffered from a fatal gunshot wound. Police are continuing their investigation, but at this time, no arrests have been made, and no suspects have been identified. The post Man found shot, dead in Towson appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOWSON, MD
foxbaltimore.com

The face behind Baltimore's 300th homicide

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — For Steve Brandon, his friend was so much more than a number. "That’s a big number it’s just sad that I got a friend as a milestone and stuff like that we wouldn’t have been having this interview if he was 261." His...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Father-to-be among latest homicide victims as Baltimore on cusp of 300 killings for eighth-straight year

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore remains close to 300 homicides after police reclassified two killings Monday. As of Monday afternoon, the city stood at 299 homicides. This is likely to be the eighth-straight year with more than 300 killings.In Cherry Hill, pieces of crime scene tape litter the courtyard between blocks of apartments on in the 3400-block of Spelman Road where a 34-year-old man was shot several times just before 10:30 pm Saturday. He died at a hospital.Sunny knew the victim since childhood. She identified him as Willie Vincent. "He was having a baby soon, so he was trying to change his life for...
BALTIMORE, MD

