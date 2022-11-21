ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheatham County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
fox17.com

Dickson County mom still fighting for school bus access for son with disabilities

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A mom in Dickson County says she is still fighting to get transportation to school for her son with disabilities. FOX 17 News first reported Monday that Dickson County Schools does not provide a school bus for 7-year-old Kameron Beechum, who has a progressive disorder that impacts his mobility. He walks on his own, using a walker occasionally if he’s walking long distances.
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Fire Departments Throughout Rutherford County are Growing

Rutherford County, Tenn. – Local fire departments are in the midst of growth. While some departments within Rutherford County are adding staff, others are constructing new fire hall’s and taking on new employees at the same time. MURFREESBORO FIRE RESCUE DEPT. - The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD)...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WKRN

THP working to identify bicyclist hit on I-24

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is working to identify a man who was hit by a truck Saturday morning on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is working to identify a man who was hit by a truck Saturday morning on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County. Large forest...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

MNPD investigating a shooting on Dickerson Pike Thanksgiving morning

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting this morning on the 2800 block of Dickerson Pike. The call came in just before 4:30 Thanksgiving morning. Metro communications says that one person has been taken from the scene for treatment for unknown injuries. This is a...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Experts explain risks of hiking after Vanderbilt student found dead

Experts explain risks of hiking after Vanderbilt student found dead. Experts explain risks of hiking after Vanderbilt …. Experts explain risks of hiking after Vanderbilt student found dead. Deaf mentor program changing lives. Deaf mentor program changing lives. Parking lots packed at BNA. Top searches for gifts. Google trends break...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

PHOTOS: Titans' T-Rac pays visit to animal shelter in Maury County

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Titans' very own T-Rac paid a visit to the pups at Maury County Animal Services. The no-kill shelter in Middle Tennessee is hoping the visit will bring awareness to animal adoption. MCAS is currently accepting applications for foster parents this upcoming holiday season....
MAURY COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Clarksville Police search for 49-year-old man

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Clarksville Police are searching for a 49-year-old man who was reported missing earlier in November. Jason Spencer's son reported him missing on Nov. 14, but said Spencer last left their house on Rebecca Lane on Nov. 9, Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports. He left the...
CLARKSVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy