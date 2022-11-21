Read full article on original website
Related
fox17.com
Dickson County mom still fighting for school bus access for son with disabilities
DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A mom in Dickson County says she is still fighting to get transportation to school for her son with disabilities. FOX 17 News first reported Monday that Dickson County Schools does not provide a school bus for 7-year-old Kameron Beechum, who has a progressive disorder that impacts his mobility. He walks on his own, using a walker occasionally if he’s walking long distances.
Middle TN schools closing due to sickness
Three Middle Tennessee school districts have announced all schools in their respective districts will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 22, due to high numbers of illness-related absences.
wgnsradio.com
Fire Departments Throughout Rutherford County are Growing
Rutherford County, Tenn. – Local fire departments are in the midst of growth. While some departments within Rutherford County are adding staff, others are constructing new fire hall’s and taking on new employees at the same time. MURFREESBORO FIRE RESCUE DEPT. - The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD)...
fox17.com
Student with severe autism held back after his parents claim MNPS mis-evaluated him
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A child with severe disabilities is being held back after his parents claim Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) mis-evaluated him. Thirteen-year-old Landon Falluer is severely autistic and has apraxia of speech, a speech sound disorder. Landon’s mother says he's been in honors classes his whole...
WKRN
THP working to identify bicyclist hit on I-24
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is working to identify a man who was hit by a truck Saturday morning on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is working to identify a man who was hit by a truck Saturday morning on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County. Large forest...
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Williamson County (Williamson County, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Williamson County early Sunday morning. The crash happened on Interstate 840. The authorities saw a car that was traveling far below the speed limit and drifting from its lane.
fox17.com
MNPD investigating a shooting on Dickerson Pike Thanksgiving morning
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting this morning on the 2800 block of Dickerson Pike. The call came in just before 4:30 Thanksgiving morning. Metro communications says that one person has been taken from the scene for treatment for unknown injuries. This is a...
WKRN
Experts explain risks of hiking after Vanderbilt student found dead
Experts explain risks of hiking after Vanderbilt student found dead. Experts explain risks of hiking after Vanderbilt …. Experts explain risks of hiking after Vanderbilt student found dead. Deaf mentor program changing lives. Deaf mentor program changing lives. Parking lots packed at BNA. Top searches for gifts. Google trends break...
Tennessee drivers concerned with dangerous stretch of I-65 amid widening project
Crashes along the stretch of I-65 appear to be getting worse, and the issue mounted on Nov. 9 when there was an 11 car pile up on the interstate.
fox17.com
PHOTOS: Titans' T-Rac pays visit to animal shelter in Maury County
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Titans' very own T-Rac paid a visit to the pups at Maury County Animal Services. The no-kill shelter in Middle Tennessee is hoping the visit will bring awareness to animal adoption. MCAS is currently accepting applications for foster parents this upcoming holiday season....
fox17.com
Middle Tennessee school board debates keeping non-fiction book on racial unrest
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The 'great book debate' has reached another Tennessee county, this time in Sumner County. Sumner County Schools leaders were debating the book "A place inside of me," a non-fiction book about an African American child watching racial unrest around him. Some parents have called for the book to be...
Firefighters respond to reports of smoke coming from downtown Nashville hotel
Firefighters responded to a downtown Nashville building Thursday night for reports of a possible fire.
Tennessee students are ‘flipping over desks,’ making school threats; Why that behavior is becoming more common?
After multiple threats were reported at Middle Tennessee schools last week, experts explain why students appear to be displaying more "disruptive" and violent behaviors.
Wilson County deputy recovering after being shot following high speed chase
A man is behind bars Wednesday night after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase and shooting a Wilson County deputy in the leg.
THP looking to identify man hit on interstate while riding bike
It's been nearly a week and the Tennessee Highway Patrol is still looking to identify a bicyclist that was hit by a car in Rutherford County.
Argument leads to deadly shooting in Summertown
An argument between two men led to a deadly shooting on Tuesday evening in Summertown.
Family voices concerns as search continues for missing Murfreesboro mother
On Monday, police say a license plate belonging to the car Eleni Kassa might be in was flagged in another state.
fox17.com
Clarksville Police search for 49-year-old man
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Clarksville Police are searching for a 49-year-old man who was reported missing earlier in November. Jason Spencer's son reported him missing on Nov. 14, but said Spencer last left their house on Rebecca Lane on Nov. 9, Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports. He left the...
WKRN
Williamson County agents arrest drug suspect once given gift sentence by judge
In 2018, Williamson County Drug officers arrested a man for selling heroin. Williamson County agents arrest drug suspect once …. In 2018, Williamson County Drug officers arrested a man for selling heroin. Large forest fire breaks out in Horse Mountain area …. Thursday afternoon, crews responded to the scene of...
fox17.com
GOBBLE GOBBLE: Newborns at Williamson Medical Center dressed as turkeys for Thanksgiving
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Newborns at Williamson Medical Center are ready for their first Thanksgiving!. The babies have been decked out in turkey hats and booties created by Bizzy Bee Crochet. Check out the gallery to see the cuteness. Get reports like this and all the news of...
Comments / 0