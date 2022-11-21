ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Midterm results: Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy secures a second term under state's new voting system

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy secured a second term in office, beating four challengers under Alaska's new ranked choice voting system as the results were announced Wednesday. Dunleavy, a Republican, was first elected governor in 2018 when he beat Bill Walker, one of his opponents in this year's race. The other candidates were Les Gara, a Democrat, and Republican Charlie Pierce.
ALASKA STATE
Maricopa County has little incentive to rig elections against Republicans

No matter what she says, Kari Lake lost the Arizona governor’s race. While the Republican is pulling a Donald Trump and alleging that election officials in Maricopa County rigged the election against her, that claim doesn't make much sense. Maricopa County election officials have little incentive to rig elections against her, Trump, and other losing Republican candidates.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
$14 million in meth and cocaine seized from drivers at Texas border in two days

Federal customs officers inspecting vehicles at a border crossing in South Texas discovered $14 million worth of cocaine and methamphetamine hidden in three vehicles over a two-day span. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations officers at the Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry in the Rio Grande Valley busted drivers...
PHARR, TX
Arizona election official in hiding after receiving death threats

An Arizona election official has been forced into hiding after receiving death threats for his handling of the 2022 midterm elections. Maricopa County Supervisor Bill Gates, a lifelong Republican, confirmed to a local television station that he has been moved to an "undisclosed location" and assigned a security detail following a volatile election cycle in which a majority of former President Donald Trump-backed candidates centered their campaigns on unfounded claims that a mass fraud had been perpetrated on Arizonans and that their votes were not counted.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Colorado shooting: Red flag law failed to work on LGBT club shooting suspect

Colorado's red flag gun law reportedly should have been triggered against the Colorado Springs shooting suspect, but law enforcement and family failed to do so. Anderson Lee Aldrich was arrested in June 2021 for threatening to harm his mother with a homemade bomb and other weapons, according to a report by the Associated Press. Prosecutors did not pursue any charges against Aldrich in the case.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

