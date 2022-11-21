An Arizona election official has been forced into hiding after receiving death threats for his handling of the 2022 midterm elections. Maricopa County Supervisor Bill Gates, a lifelong Republican, confirmed to a local television station that he has been moved to an "undisclosed location" and assigned a security detail following a volatile election cycle in which a majority of former President Donald Trump-backed candidates centered their campaigns on unfounded claims that a mass fraud had been perpetrated on Arizonans and that their votes were not counted.

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO