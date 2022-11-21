ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Plains, NY

theexaminernews.com

Crawford Named Principal at Ridgeway School in White Plains

Dr. Kimberly Crawford was named Principal at Ridgeway School by the White Plains Board of Education last week. She replaces Jessica Torres-Maheia, who took a position in another district. Crawford had been serving as Interim Principal at Ridgeway. Prior to that, she had been Assistant Principal. The probationary appointment is effective through Sept. 22, 2025.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
pix11.com

LI nursing center creates Thanksgiving parade for seniors

The floats, created by Nursing & Rehabilitation Staff members, are mounted on movable carts and replicate a few of the famous floats from the iconic parade, including Batman and Snoopy. LI nursing center creates Thanksgiving parade for …. The floats, created by Nursing & Rehabilitation Staff members, are mounted on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

New Rochelle Restaurant Praised As "Outstanding" Holds Official Grand Opening Ceremony

An already-popular restaurant in Westchester County that has received heavy praise from visitors held an official grand opening ceremony. Town House, which opened its doors in September and is located in New Rochelle at 559 Main St., held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 10 with city officials and restaurant owners in attendance, according to the New Rochelle Chamber of Commerce.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
Daily Voice

Renovations To Fort Hill Park In Peekskill Now Complete

A public park in Northern Westchester County will soon celebrate the completion of several renovations that improve access and facilities. On Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 3:30 p.m., Peekskill will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Fort Hill Park to celebrate the renovation of the park, according to city officials. The ceremony will be held at the entrance of St. Mary’s Cemetery at 900 Fort Hill Rd.
PEEKSKILL, NY
thehudsonindependent.com

Tarrytown, Dobbs Ferry in Line to Benefit from State Grant

The villages of Tarrytown and Dobbs Ferry could reap the benefits of a multi-million-dollar grant that was awarded by New York State to a consortium of agencies and municipalities to enhance clean transportation and improve mobility options. Tarrytown Mayor Karen Brown and village trustees David Kim, Thomas Mitchell and Effie...
TARRYTOWN, NY
hudsonvalleypost.com

Shocking Death of Upstate New York Superintendent In Hudson Valley

A father with ties to the Catskills, Poughkeepsie and Newburgh lost his life in the lower Hudson Valley. Police from Westchester County, New York responded to a one-car crash off the Cross County Parkway in Yonkers. Newburgh, New York Father Killed In Yonkers, New York Crash. Dr. Ronel Cook died...
YONKERS, NY
theexaminernews.com

Ending Sale of Flavored Tobacco Will Save Black Kids’ Lives in Westchester

The Westchester County Board of Legislators is considering a bill that would end the sale of flavored tobacco products. Despite the urgent public health needs for this critical reform, there have been some in our community that are concerned that a bill like this could lead to the further criminalization of Black children and families in our county. It’s time to set the record straight.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
riverdalepress.com

Two political groups proud of Ryan race

Two Bronx political activist organizations, Bend the Arc: Jewish Action Riverdale and The Unity Democratic Club, helped lock in a victory for Democratic Congressman Pat Ryan in the Hudson Valley. Ryan defeated Republican Colin Schmitt won by a margin of less than 1 percent, or 2,000 votes, with 95 percent...
BRONX, NY
theexaminernews.com

Chappaqua School Voters to Decide on $45.3M Bond Proposal Next Week

Chappaqua School District voters will decide next Tuesday whether to approve a two-proposition bond totaling $45.3 million to pay for districtwide infrastructure improvements and a single point of entry at Horace Greeley High School to enhance safety. The Nov. 29 referendum will be the first to address nuts-and-bolts infrastructure facilities...
CHAPPAQUA, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Bardavon Announces Date for Poughkeepsie Celebration of Lights

The Bardavon announced details about Celebration of Lights Holiday Village Festival in Poughkeepsie. The official kickoff to the holiday season in Poughkeepsie is always the annual Celebration of Lights event in Poughkeepsie. So many memories over the years of hangin out at Noah's Ark with friends and gathering across the street for the tree lighting in Dongen Park.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
theexaminernews.com

Places to Dine When Going to Winter Wonderland at Kensico Dam Plaza

The ninth season of Westchester’s Winter Wonderland will run from this Friday, Nov. 25 through Jan. 1 at Kensico Dam Plaza in Valhalla. The drive-thru event, sponsored by Westchester Medical Center and presented by the Westchester Parks Foundation, draws thousands for a big dose of holiday cheer. The glittering...
VALHALLA, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Desperate Search For Hudson Valley Teen Ahead of Thanksgiving

Police are desperately asking for help in locating a local juvenile who has gone missing. He can be identified by some illegal markings on his body. The Village Of Chester Police Department has issued a plea for any information leading to the whereabouts of a missing 17-year-old boy. The teen has not returned to his home in Whispering Hills in the Village of Chester and authorities are calling him a "missing juvenile."
CHESTER, NY
NJ.com

N.J. schools superintendent dies in car accident

Englewood Schools Superintendent Ronel Cook died Sunday after a car accident in New York, authorities said. “During his short tenure with the school district, Dr. Cook demonstrated a true passion for education, our students, and our community,” said a statement from acting assistant superintendent Jennifer Sifuentes. “Our condolences go out to his family.”
ENGLEWOOD, NJ

