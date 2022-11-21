Read full article on original website
NY Offering $50,000 For Help Solving Shooting Of 2 NeighborsStill UnsolvedNew York City, NY
Dirt Bikers Beat Man to Death in Road Rage IncidentBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade May Feature Cannabis Brand CookiesWilliam DavisNew York City, NY
NYC Migrants: Families With Children Spend Freezing Night Outside Waiting for ICE AppointmentAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
The richest person in New JerseyLuay RahilSaddle River, NJ
theexaminernews.com
Crawford Named Principal at Ridgeway School in White Plains
Dr. Kimberly Crawford was named Principal at Ridgeway School by the White Plains Board of Education last week. She replaces Jessica Torres-Maheia, who took a position in another district. Crawford had been serving as Interim Principal at Ridgeway. Prior to that, she had been Assistant Principal. The probationary appointment is effective through Sept. 22, 2025.
theexaminernews.com
Cortlandt Family Grateful for Daughter’s Progress at Blythedale
Susan and Nicholas Milton have lots to be thankful for, not only this week when they will spend their first Thanksgiving at home with their 13-month-old daughter, Ava Grace, but every day. Gracie, as her parents call her, was born prematurely on Oct. 22, 2021, after only about 29 weeks...
pix11.com
LI nursing center creates Thanksgiving parade for seniors
The floats, created by Nursing & Rehabilitation Staff members, are mounted on movable carts and replicate a few of the famous floats from the iconic parade, including Batman and Snoopy. LI nursing center creates Thanksgiving parade for …. The floats, created by Nursing & Rehabilitation Staff members, are mounted on...
New Rochelle Restaurant Praised As "Outstanding" Holds Official Grand Opening Ceremony
An already-popular restaurant in Westchester County that has received heavy praise from visitors held an official grand opening ceremony. Town House, which opened its doors in September and is located in New Rochelle at 559 Main St., held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 10 with city officials and restaurant owners in attendance, according to the New Rochelle Chamber of Commerce.
Renovations To Fort Hill Park In Peekskill Now Complete
A public park in Northern Westchester County will soon celebrate the completion of several renovations that improve access and facilities. On Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 3:30 p.m., Peekskill will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Fort Hill Park to celebrate the renovation of the park, according to city officials. The ceremony will be held at the entrance of St. Mary’s Cemetery at 900 Fort Hill Rd.
thehudsonindependent.com
Tarrytown, Dobbs Ferry in Line to Benefit from State Grant
The villages of Tarrytown and Dobbs Ferry could reap the benefits of a multi-million-dollar grant that was awarded by New York State to a consortium of agencies and municipalities to enhance clean transportation and improve mobility options. Tarrytown Mayor Karen Brown and village trustees David Kim, Thomas Mitchell and Effie...
hudsonvalleypost.com
Shocking Death of Upstate New York Superintendent In Hudson Valley
A father with ties to the Catskills, Poughkeepsie and Newburgh lost his life in the lower Hudson Valley. Police from Westchester County, New York responded to a one-car crash off the Cross County Parkway in Yonkers. Newburgh, New York Father Killed In Yonkers, New York Crash. Dr. Ronel Cook died...
Celebrity chef's gourmet Thanksgiving meals honor his Yonkers heritage
Peter X. Kelly teamed up with the Yonkers Municipal Housing Authority to prepare and deliver 350 plus gourmet meals for residents.
Englewood school district mourning loss of newly hired superintendent
"We are deeply saddened to announce that our Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Ronel Cook, was in a tragic car accident and has passed away," the district wrote in an online message to parents, families and the community.
theexaminernews.com
Ending Sale of Flavored Tobacco Will Save Black Kids’ Lives in Westchester
The Westchester County Board of Legislators is considering a bill that would end the sale of flavored tobacco products. Despite the urgent public health needs for this critical reform, there have been some in our community that are concerned that a bill like this could lead to the further criminalization of Black children and families in our county. It’s time to set the record straight.
riverdalepress.com
Two political groups proud of Ryan race
Two Bronx political activist organizations, Bend the Arc: Jewish Action Riverdale and The Unity Democratic Club, helped lock in a victory for Democratic Congressman Pat Ryan in the Hudson Valley. Ryan defeated Republican Colin Schmitt won by a margin of less than 1 percent, or 2,000 votes, with 95 percent...
theexaminernews.com
Chappaqua School Voters to Decide on $45.3M Bond Proposal Next Week
Chappaqua School District voters will decide next Tuesday whether to approve a two-proposition bond totaling $45.3 million to pay for districtwide infrastructure improvements and a single point of entry at Horace Greeley High School to enhance safety. The Nov. 29 referendum will be the first to address nuts-and-bolts infrastructure facilities...
Bardavon Announces Date for Poughkeepsie Celebration of Lights
The Bardavon announced details about Celebration of Lights Holiday Village Festival in Poughkeepsie. The official kickoff to the holiday season in Poughkeepsie is always the annual Celebration of Lights event in Poughkeepsie. So many memories over the years of hangin out at Noah's Ark with friends and gathering across the street for the tree lighting in Dongen Park.
theexaminernews.com
Places to Dine When Going to Winter Wonderland at Kensico Dam Plaza
The ninth season of Westchester’s Winter Wonderland will run from this Friday, Nov. 25 through Jan. 1 at Kensico Dam Plaza in Valhalla. The drive-thru event, sponsored by Westchester Medical Center and presented by the Westchester Parks Foundation, draws thousands for a big dose of holiday cheer. The glittering...
Rockland barber gives back with free haircuts
Lifelong Rocklander Jamahl Siler cut more than 30 people's hair earlier this week for free - no questions asked - at the barbershop he works at called "Hair Right Here" in Nanuet.
theharlemvalleynews.net
Dutchess County Office for the Aging’s AGING NEWS For the week of November 21st
The Office for the Aging and all OFA Friendship Centers are closed on Thursday, November 24th (Thanksgiving). OFA Friendship Centers are also closed on Friday, November 25th, but the OFA central office in Poughkeepsie will be open on the 25th. Dutchess County government observes Christmas Day on Monday, December 26th;...
Desperate Search For Hudson Valley Teen Ahead of Thanksgiving
Police are desperately asking for help in locating a local juvenile who has gone missing. He can be identified by some illegal markings on his body. The Village Of Chester Police Department has issued a plea for any information leading to the whereabouts of a missing 17-year-old boy. The teen has not returned to his home in Whispering Hills in the Village of Chester and authorities are calling him a "missing juvenile."
Mid-Hudson News Network
All 21 establishments pass Westchester County’s underage drinking initiative
WHITE PLAINS – State Police from the Somers barracks conducted an Underage Drinking Initiative throughout Westchester County. During the initiative, 21 retail establishments were checked for compliance utilizing a trooper in plainclothes and an underage operative utilizing a valid New York driver’s license. All 21 establishments were in...
6 Outstanding Places in Orange County to Cut Your Own Christmas Trees
If this is the year you are going out to cut your own tree, here are six places to do it in Orange County. As the holidays approach many families across the Hudson Valley are making plans to cut down their own Christmas tree and if you live anywhere near Orange County, we found six great places to get this year's tree.
N.J. schools superintendent dies in car accident
Englewood Schools Superintendent Ronel Cook died Sunday after a car accident in New York, authorities said. “During his short tenure with the school district, Dr. Cook demonstrated a true passion for education, our students, and our community,” said a statement from acting assistant superintendent Jennifer Sifuentes. “Our condolences go out to his family.”
