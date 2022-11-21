ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

pahomepage.com

Dauphin County police officer saves a life while off-duty

Dauphin County police officer saves a life while …. Dauphin County police officer saves a life while off-duty. Church gives Thanksgiving Dinners for those in need. Church gives Thanksgiving Dinners for those in need. Thanksgiving explosion alarms Hanover Twp. residents. Thanksgiving explosion alarms Hanover Twp. residents. People gather for 23rd...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Enraged Driver Vandalized Bucks County Home, Police Say

A driver involved in a road rage incident followed another person home and then vandalized their property, authorities in Bucks County say. The suspect pulled up to a home on Essex Lane in Middletown at around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, township police said. Surveillance video shows the man damaged the home's front door and mailbox, investigators said.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Route 283 closed after Lancaster County crash

Part of Route 283 has shut down after a Wednesday morning crash in Lancaster County. Eastbound lanes are closed between the exit to Route 722 toward Landisville, and the exit to Route 741 toward East Petersburg and Millersville, according to 511PA. The crash involved multiple vehicles, but it’s unclear how...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Attempted carjacking in Dauphin County, police investigating

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Police in Dauphin County are investigating an attempted carjacking in Swatara Township. According to authorities, it happened just after 1:00 PM on Tuesday, November 22 in the area of Harrisburg Street and Hanshue Street. Police say the three suspects are described as Black males...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Man charged with homicide in fatal Harrisburg stabbing, police say

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Police in Harrisburg say a man has been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing in Hall Manor that happened on November 12. According to authorities, three people were stabbed between 15 and 16 row in Hall Manor. One of the victims died the next day as a result of their injuries.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Dauphin County man accused of assaulting daughter

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Dauphin County man was arrested by police after allegedly assaulting his child. According to Pennsylvania State Police, David Thomas, 33, of Lykens, choked his 2-year-old child from Oct. 31 to Nov. 4, while she was playing in the family dog's bowl, which lead to significant injuries.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Police looking for suspected York County tool thief

DOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Northern York County Regional Police are looking for the man who allegedly stole tools from a local store. Police say on November 23 at 10 a.m. they responded to Ace Hardware on Carlisle Road for a reported retail theft. Police say a man stole...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Hearing delayed for man accused of having buckets of human remains inside Cumberland County home

A preliminary hearing has been delayed for a Cumberland County man accused of buying human body parts online. Jeremy Pauley, 40, was arrested in August after police got a tip that he had buckets of human remains stored In the basement of his home on North Enola Drive. According to a criminal complaint, those parts included brains, a heart, kidney, spleen, livers, lungs and skin.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

DUI driver who killed woman in head-on crash sentenced to prison

A woman who was high on marijuana and pills when she caused a fatal Route 30 crash last year will serve at least four years in prison, Lancaster County prosecutors said. Judge Dennis Reinaker sentenced 25-year-old Renae S. Emerick on Monday to 4–15 years in prison for causing the June 19, 2021 crash that killed a woman and injured four others, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Altercation at Lancaster County Dunkin’ leads to fight

EAST PETERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, an altercation that occurred at a Dunkin’ in East Petersburg over a breakfast sandwich led to fighting between an employee and a customer. On Nov. 18, the customer, Mabel Hinson, went through the drive-thru...
EAST PETERSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Police searching for missing 16-year-old York County girl

CARROLL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Carroll Township Police Department and the South Central Search and Rescue Team are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl, according to a police report. The girl, whose name was not released, is approximately five feet three inches tall, weighs around 123 pounds, and...
YORK COUNTY, PA

