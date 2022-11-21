Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Police investigating explosion at titanium plant in Berks; nobody hurt
CAERNARVON TWP., Pa. - Officials say no one is hurt after a explosion at a titanium plant in Berks County Thursday afternoon. It happened at the TIMET plant in Caernarvon Township around 2:30 p.m. Police said a furnace exploded, causing damage to the roof and building. No injuries have been...
pahomepage.com
Dauphin County police officer saves a life while off-duty
Dauphin County police officer saves a life while …. Dauphin County police officer saves a life while off-duty. Church gives Thanksgiving Dinners for those in need. Church gives Thanksgiving Dinners for those in need. Thanksgiving explosion alarms Hanover Twp. residents. Thanksgiving explosion alarms Hanover Twp. residents. People gather for 23rd...
DART bus involved in Wilmington crash, 4 people injured
Two buses collided, injuring the driver of the DART bus and the driver and two passengers of a smaller bus from Saint Francis Hospital.
local21news.com
PSP | Man arrested after 17 mile pursuit driving at speeds of 130 mph, passing on shoulder
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — On November 21, at 6:30 a.m., Gettysburg Pennsylvania State Police was involved in a vehicle pursuit lasting 17 miles in which the driver was going 130 mph, and passing other drivers on the left and right shoulder, according to state police. The vehicle pursuit was...
Raleigh News & Observer
Boys kidnapped in Walmart parking lot call 911 from SUV traveling 120 mph, PA cops say
While a dad got out of his SUV to go inside Walmart, another man jumped in and took off with the father’s three boys in the backseat, according to authorities in Pennsylvania. The kidnapped boys called 911, and one of them said he was in a vehicle with a...
Tractor trailer crashes into Giant building in Cumberland County
A vehicle hit the rear of a Giant grocery store in Camp Hill, requiring a response from police, fire and EMTs. The building sustained little damage, according to borough fire chief Mark Simpson. “There’s an overhead canopy above a door, that looks like it might have been struck,” Simpson said....
Pa. chef injured in horrific car accident: ‘None of this has me in a place of despair’
Driving home late one night in June, Keith M. Taylor encountered a car on the Pennsylvania Turnpike barreling toward him in the wrong direction. He had no time to prepare for what happened next. As a car in front of Taylor’s swerved to avoid a head-on collision, the wrong-way driver...
Enraged Driver Vandalized Bucks County Home, Police Say
A driver involved in a road rage incident followed another person home and then vandalized their property, authorities in Bucks County say. The suspect pulled up to a home on Essex Lane in Middletown at around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, township police said. Surveillance video shows the man damaged the home's front door and mailbox, investigators said.
PennLive.com
Route 283 closed after Lancaster County crash
Part of Route 283 has shut down after a Wednesday morning crash in Lancaster County. Eastbound lanes are closed between the exit to Route 722 toward Landisville, and the exit to Route 741 toward East Petersburg and Millersville, according to 511PA. The crash involved multiple vehicles, but it’s unclear how...
local21news.com
Attempted carjacking in Dauphin County, police investigating
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Police in Dauphin County are investigating an attempted carjacking in Swatara Township. According to authorities, it happened just after 1:00 PM on Tuesday, November 22 in the area of Harrisburg Street and Hanshue Street. Police say the three suspects are described as Black males...
local21news.com
Man charged with homicide in fatal Harrisburg stabbing, police say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Police in Harrisburg say a man has been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing in Hall Manor that happened on November 12. According to authorities, three people were stabbed between 15 and 16 row in Hall Manor. One of the victims died the next day as a result of their injuries.
WGAL
Dauphin County man accused of assaulting daughter
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Dauphin County man was arrested by police after allegedly assaulting his child. According to Pennsylvania State Police, David Thomas, 33, of Lykens, choked his 2-year-old child from Oct. 31 to Nov. 4, while she was playing in the family dog's bowl, which lead to significant injuries.
abc27.com
Police looking for suspected York County tool thief
DOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Northern York County Regional Police are looking for the man who allegedly stole tools from a local store. Police say on November 23 at 10 a.m. they responded to Ace Hardware on Carlisle Road for a reported retail theft. Police say a man stole...
WGAL
Hearing delayed for man accused of having buckets of human remains inside Cumberland County home
A preliminary hearing has been delayed for a Cumberland County man accused of buying human body parts online. Jeremy Pauley, 40, was arrested in August after police got a tip that he had buckets of human remains stored In the basement of his home on North Enola Drive. According to a criminal complaint, those parts included brains, a heart, kidney, spleen, livers, lungs and skin.
WGAL
Lancaster woman sentenced to four to 15 years in prison for fatal crash on Route 30
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster woman was sentenced Monday to four to 15 years in prison for causing a crash that killed a mother and injured four people, according to the district attorney's office. Renee Emerick, 25, pled guilty to homicide by vehicle while DUI, four counts of...
DUI driver who killed woman in head-on crash sentenced to prison
abc27.com
Altercation at Lancaster County Dunkin’ leads to fight
EAST PETERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, an altercation that occurred at a Dunkin’ in East Petersburg over a breakfast sandwich led to fighting between an employee and a customer. On Nov. 18, the customer, Mabel Hinson, went through the drive-thru...
PennLive.com
$4K reward offered in exchange for arrests of Dauphin County jewelry store thieves
Up to $4,000 is available to anyone who can help police arrest the seven men suspected of robbing a Dauphin County jewelry store earlier this month. Seven men clad in dark clothing and masks robbed Barals Jewelers and Gift Center around 6:40 p.m. Nov. 10, on the 5400 block of Derry Street in Swatara Township, police said.
abc27.com
Police searching for missing 16-year-old York County girl
CARROLL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Carroll Township Police Department and the South Central Search and Rescue Team are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl, according to a police report. The girl, whose name was not released, is approximately five feet three inches tall, weighs around 123 pounds, and...
Man sentenced to eight years in state prison for knife attack in Cumberland County
CARLISLE - A Carlisle man will spend more than eight years in prison for a knife attack last winter that left another borough man hospitalized for about a week in February. Floyd Robinson, 48, formerly of the 100 block of West North Street, was convicted of aggravated assault charges stemming from the crime in a jury trial earlier this year.
