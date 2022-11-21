ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

FEMA extends deadline to apply for Hurricane Ian recovery aid until Jan 12, 2023

By Staff Report
Herald-Tribune
 3 days ago
The Federal Emergency Management Administration has extended the deadline for Hurricane Ian survivors to apply for disaster assistance to Jan. 12, 2023.

The deadline – which applies to survivors in Brevard, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Monroe, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns and Volusia counties – was extended at the request of the state of Florida.

There are multiple Disaster Recovery Centers operating throughout the impacted area.

Centers are scheduled to close Nov. 24-27 for the Thanksgiving holiday and reopen Nov. 28.

The Sarasota County center is at the Shannon Staub Public Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port, just off of the Toledo Blade Boulevard exit off of Interstate 75.

It is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The Charlotte County center is at the Tringali Rec Center, 3450 N Access Rd., Englewood and is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The DeSoto County center is at Brewer Sports Park, 1347 SE Hargrave St, Arcadia, and is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The Manatee County center is at John Marble Park, 3675 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton and is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

You may visit the center closest to you – even if it is not in your county.

To find a center close to you, go online to: DRC Locator or https://www.floridadisaster.org, or text DRC along with your Zip Code to 43362.

It is not necessary to visit a Disaster Recovery Center to apply.

Survivors can go to https://www/disasterassistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call 800-621-3362 to apply.

The phone line is open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service.

For the latest information on Florida’s recovery from Hurricane Ian, visit https://www.floridadisaster.org/info and https://www.fema.gov/disaster/4673.

Herald-Tribune

