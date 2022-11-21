ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
adastraradio.com

Dragons Extend Win Streak Over Pratt to 16

PRATT, Kan. – Trailing by four points after one quarter, the Hutchinson Community College Women’s Basketball team outscored Pratt by 21 points over the final three quarters and extended its winning streak over the Beavers to 16 games on Tuesday at the Beaverdome. Morgan Browning scored all of...
HUTCHINSON, KS
adastraradio.com

Dragons Win 120-118 Shootout at Pratt

PRATT, Kan. – Up-tempo from the opening tip, the Hutchinson Community College Men’s Basketball team had the finishing kick to fend off the Pratt Beavers on Tuesday night at the Beaverdome. Aaron Franklin and Ty Frierson combined for 63 points, which offset the 49-point effort from Pratt’s Quintin...
HUTCHINSON, KS
adastraradio.com

Two KJCCC TEAMS in NJCAA Football Championship Semifinals

(KJCCC) – The NJCAA football season and national championship boils down to a final four of teams, and the KJCCC has two of those spots. Top-seed and undefeated Hutchinson will host four-seed Coffeyville in one semifinal. The game will be at Hutch’s Gowans Stadium at 2 pm on Saturday, December 3.
HUTCHINSON, KS
adastraradio.com

Mark Stephen Knight

Mark Stephen Knight, 57, of Lyons, Kansas, passed away November 18, 2022, at Riverview Estates, Marquette, Kansas. He was born May 14, 1965, in Lyons, the son of Kenneth Edward “Kenny” and JoAnna McCoy Knight. Mark was a lifelong Lyons resident. He graduated from Lyons High School with the class of 1983; and later attended Kansas State University and Hutchinson Community College, where he played football. Mark worked for Knight Farms, before assuming responsibility of managing Knight Feedlot from 1990 until 2016. He was also co-owner of Calm Creek Carriers, Lyons since 2008. Mark was a member of the Church of Christ, Lyons and attended the First Christian Church, Lyons in his early years. He served on the Lyons USD #405 School Board, KLA Leadership Conference, KLA Rice County Committeeman, KLA Board of Directors At Large, KLA Board of Directors Rice County, KLA Natural Resources Committee member, KLA Natural Resources Committee Vice Chair, KLA Natural Resources Chair, KLA Policy & Resolutions Committee, KLA Water Committee, KLA School Finance Task Force, KLA Cattle Feeders Council, KLA RMS Safety Committee, Kansas Beef Council Executive Committee, NCBA Young Cattlemen’s Conference, NCBA Board of Directors Policy, NCBA Property Rights/Environmental Management Committee, and NCBA Tax & Credit Committee. Mark was also involved with the K.A.R.L. program. Mark enjoyed going to Kansas State University Football games, tailgating with his family and friends, and taking care of pasture cattle. He played Santa on the Lyons Square at Christmastime for several years. On December 7, 1984, Mark was united in marriage with Sherri Suhler in Lyons. She survives of the home. He is also survived by his two children, Chelsi Neufeldt and husband Scott of Inman, KS, and Luke Knight and wife Kala of Lyons; sister, Kathryn Maxwell and husband Mark of Manhattan, KS; sister-in-law, Susie Knight-Loges and husband Charles of McPherson, KS; three grandchildren, Westin and Landon Neufeldt, and Goldie Knight; stepmother, Tamara Knight of Lyons, KS; step-sister, Lindsay Hufnagel and husband Shad of Manhattan, KS; step-brother, Ryan Boltz and wife Holly, Lyons, KS; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mark is preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and JoAnna Knight; two brothers, Phillip Alan Knight and K. John Knight; and sister, Judith Knight Hutton. Funeral service will be at 10:30 A.M., Monday, November 28, 2022, at the Church of Christ, Lyons with Robert Taverner and Steve Sears officiating. Burial will follow at the Lyons Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 until 7:00 P.M., Sunday, November 27, 2022, at the Church of Christ, Lyons, with family present from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. Memorials may be given to the K.A.R.L. program (Kansas Agriculture and Rural Leadership program) or Riverview Estates in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.
LYONS, KS
Hutch Post

Schowalter Villa announces leadership transitions

HESSTON, Kan. – Bluestem Communities announced on Nov. 23, they are preparing their Schowalter Villa life plan community for a series of leadership transitions through internal promotions that will be finalized in early 2023. After 14 years in leadership at Schowalter Villa, Treva Greaser, BSN, RN, CRRN, C-NE, announced...
HESSTON, KS
KWCH.com

10-point buck takes up residence at Wichita home

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Ron Curtis said he thought it was a dog that he could barely see when he went outside to do some work in his backyard earlier this week. He soon found out, it was something much bigger. Curtis shared photos on Facebook showing the 10-point buck...
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Nov. 24

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Atencio, Arthur Eugene; 47; St. Peters, Mo. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
adastraradio.com

Georgianna “Georgi” Peterson

Georgianna “Georgi” Peterson, 77, of McPherson, KS, walked into heaven on Monday, November 21, 2022. Georgi retired from Johns Manville where she was an Employee Relations Manager. Georgi was born on November 18, 1945, in McPherson, KS, the daughter of Harry Harold and Alice Elfredia (Wedel) Krehbiel. She...
MCPHERSON, KS
KNSS Radio

Woman shot in south Wichita

Wichita Police responded to the scene around 10 p.m. Thursday night at the MacArthur’s Lake Apartments in the 700 block of west MacArthur. Police say the woman suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Does It Work? Amazing Rake

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Fall leaves are a beautiful sight for many this time of year, but the raking that comes along with them can be a hassle. The makers of the Amazing Rake promise their product can eliminate the back pain that comes with the work of clearing fallen leaves from your yard.
adastraradio.com

Melissa Diane (Smothers) Barton

Melissa Diane Barton, 56, of Sterling, Kansas, passed away on November 17, 2022, at Hospice House, Hutchinson, Kansas. She was born on October 14, 1966, in Odessa, Texas, the daughter of Herbert and Mary Lou Fletcher-Smothers. Melissa graduated from Diamond Hill - Jarvis in Fort Worth, TX. On October 12, 2007, she married James “Jim” Barton in Fort Worth, Texas. Melissa is survived by her husband, Jim; brother, Eddie “Noodle” Smothers; and her two children, daughter, Jennifer “Little” Winze and son, Jeffery Pruitt. There will be no public visitation as cremation was chosen. A Celebration of Melissa’s life will be held later. In lieu of Flowers, a GoFundMe has been set up at https://gofund.me/64ddb970 for donations. Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling, is handling the funeral arrangements.
STERLING, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy