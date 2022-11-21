Read full article on original website
Dragons Extend Win Streak Over Pratt to 16
PRATT, Kan. – Trailing by four points after one quarter, the Hutchinson Community College Women’s Basketball team outscored Pratt by 21 points over the final three quarters and extended its winning streak over the Beavers to 16 games on Tuesday at the Beaverdome. Morgan Browning scored all of...
Dragons Win 120-118 Shootout at Pratt
PRATT, Kan. – Up-tempo from the opening tip, the Hutchinson Community College Men’s Basketball team had the finishing kick to fend off the Pratt Beavers on Tuesday night at the Beaverdome. Aaron Franklin and Ty Frierson combined for 63 points, which offset the 49-point effort from Pratt’s Quintin...
Two KJCCC TEAMS in NJCAA Football Championship Semifinals
(KJCCC) – The NJCAA football season and national championship boils down to a final four of teams, and the KJCCC has two of those spots. Top-seed and undefeated Hutchinson will host four-seed Coffeyville in one semifinal. The game will be at Hutch’s Gowans Stadium at 2 pm on Saturday, December 3.
Wichita State player Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler calls out CBS broadcasters who made jokes about his name
Wichita State Men's basketball player Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler is half Native American from the Oglala Lakota tribe and grew up on a reservation in Pine Ridge, South Dakota. His last name is pronounced exactly how it looks. During the Shockers' Monday 55-43 victory over Grand Canyon University, CBS Sports broadcasters...
A Portion of East 30th Ave. in Hutchinson to be Closed for RR Bridge Repair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – On Wednesday, November 23rd from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm, Union Pacific Railroad will be closing E 30th Avenue between K-61 and Apple Lane for railroad bridge repairs. Traffic will be detoured as per the attached traffic control plan. For questions regarding this road closure, please...
Christmas parades in Kansas you won’t want to miss
Several Kansas towns are going all-in for the holidays this year with their parades.
New Scheels store reportedly brings 500 jobs to Wichita
SCHEELS, a sporting goods store that is opening its second location in Kansas, said the company plans to hire 500 associates in the next eight months.
Mark Stephen Knight
Mark Stephen Knight, 57, of Lyons, Kansas, passed away November 18, 2022, at Riverview Estates, Marquette, Kansas. He was born May 14, 1965, in Lyons, the son of Kenneth Edward “Kenny” and JoAnna McCoy Knight. Mark was a lifelong Lyons resident. He graduated from Lyons High School with the class of 1983; and later attended Kansas State University and Hutchinson Community College, where he played football. Mark worked for Knight Farms, before assuming responsibility of managing Knight Feedlot from 1990 until 2016. He was also co-owner of Calm Creek Carriers, Lyons since 2008. Mark was a member of the Church of Christ, Lyons and attended the First Christian Church, Lyons in his early years. He served on the Lyons USD #405 School Board, KLA Leadership Conference, KLA Rice County Committeeman, KLA Board of Directors At Large, KLA Board of Directors Rice County, KLA Natural Resources Committee member, KLA Natural Resources Committee Vice Chair, KLA Natural Resources Chair, KLA Policy & Resolutions Committee, KLA Water Committee, KLA School Finance Task Force, KLA Cattle Feeders Council, KLA RMS Safety Committee, Kansas Beef Council Executive Committee, NCBA Young Cattlemen’s Conference, NCBA Board of Directors Policy, NCBA Property Rights/Environmental Management Committee, and NCBA Tax & Credit Committee. Mark was also involved with the K.A.R.L. program. Mark enjoyed going to Kansas State University Football games, tailgating with his family and friends, and taking care of pasture cattle. He played Santa on the Lyons Square at Christmastime for several years. On December 7, 1984, Mark was united in marriage with Sherri Suhler in Lyons. She survives of the home. He is also survived by his two children, Chelsi Neufeldt and husband Scott of Inman, KS, and Luke Knight and wife Kala of Lyons; sister, Kathryn Maxwell and husband Mark of Manhattan, KS; sister-in-law, Susie Knight-Loges and husband Charles of McPherson, KS; three grandchildren, Westin and Landon Neufeldt, and Goldie Knight; stepmother, Tamara Knight of Lyons, KS; step-sister, Lindsay Hufnagel and husband Shad of Manhattan, KS; step-brother, Ryan Boltz and wife Holly, Lyons, KS; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mark is preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and JoAnna Knight; two brothers, Phillip Alan Knight and K. John Knight; and sister, Judith Knight Hutton. Funeral service will be at 10:30 A.M., Monday, November 28, 2022, at the Church of Christ, Lyons with Robert Taverner and Steve Sears officiating. Burial will follow at the Lyons Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 until 7:00 P.M., Sunday, November 27, 2022, at the Church of Christ, Lyons, with family present from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. Memorials may be given to the K.A.R.L. program (Kansas Agriculture and Rural Leadership program) or Riverview Estates in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.
Camper stolen in Great Bend found in Hutchinson almost two months later
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Jayco camper that was reported stolen in Great Bend was recovered on Tuesday night in Hutchinson. A news release from the Barton County Sheriff’s Office says on Oct. 3, deputies responded to a report of a theft in the 2300 block of Railroad Ave. south of Great Bend.
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Calm start to holiday week, rain/snow by Thanksgiving?
It is a warm and quiet start to the holiday week. Temperatures Monday afternoon topped out in the 50s and 60s. Winds have been light and the sunshine delightful. Overnight lows under a clear sky will not be as bitter, but still cold enough to require an extra blanket on the bed and a heavy coat early Tuesday morning.
Schowalter Villa announces leadership transitions
HESSTON, Kan. – Bluestem Communities announced on Nov. 23, they are preparing their Schowalter Villa life plan community for a series of leadership transitions through internal promotions that will be finalized in early 2023. After 14 years in leadership at Schowalter Villa, Treva Greaser, BSN, RN, CRRN, C-NE, announced...
10-point buck takes up residence at Wichita home
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Ron Curtis said he thought it was a dog that he could barely see when he went outside to do some work in his backyard earlier this week. He soon found out, it was something much bigger. Curtis shared photos on Facebook showing the 10-point buck...
Saline County Booking Activity, Nov. 24
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Atencio, Arthur Eugene; 47; St. Peters, Mo. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear.
New-to-Wichita franchise is having a soft opening at NewMarket Square this week
There’s a new-to-Wichita franchise that’s having a soft opening at NewMarket Square this week. The franchisee already is known in a related business with another store.
How one decision marked the beginning of the end for KMH after 126 years of serving Wichita's children and seniors
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - 126 years. That's how long the Kansas Masonic Home at Maple and Seneca has been serving those in need. But after all these years, choices made just seven years ago marked the beginning of the end. To some, KMH might just be the weird "little castle"...
Georgianna “Georgi” Peterson
Georgianna “Georgi” Peterson, 77, of McPherson, KS, walked into heaven on Monday, November 21, 2022. Georgi retired from Johns Manville where she was an Employee Relations Manager. Georgi was born on November 18, 1945, in McPherson, KS, the daughter of Harry Harold and Alice Elfredia (Wedel) Krehbiel. She...
Woman shot in south Wichita
Wichita Police responded to the scene around 10 p.m. Thursday night at the MacArthur’s Lake Apartments in the 700 block of west MacArthur. Police say the woman suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.
Hutchinson man loses majority of home, pets in fire; believes fire crew had wrong address
A Hutchinson man said it took firefighters around 20 minutes to get to his home after it caught fire last Tuesday. A majority of his house is destroyed, and he lost his 8-month-old puppy, Zoe, and two cats.
Does It Work? Amazing Rake
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Fall leaves are a beautiful sight for many this time of year, but the raking that comes along with them can be a hassle. The makers of the Amazing Rake promise their product can eliminate the back pain that comes with the work of clearing fallen leaves from your yard.
Melissa Diane (Smothers) Barton
Melissa Diane Barton, 56, of Sterling, Kansas, passed away on November 17, 2022, at Hospice House, Hutchinson, Kansas. She was born on October 14, 1966, in Odessa, Texas, the daughter of Herbert and Mary Lou Fletcher-Smothers. Melissa graduated from Diamond Hill - Jarvis in Fort Worth, TX. On October 12, 2007, she married James “Jim” Barton in Fort Worth, Texas. Melissa is survived by her husband, Jim; brother, Eddie “Noodle” Smothers; and her two children, daughter, Jennifer “Little” Winze and son, Jeffery Pruitt. There will be no public visitation as cremation was chosen. A Celebration of Melissa’s life will be held later. In lieu of Flowers, a GoFundMe has been set up at https://gofund.me/64ddb970 for donations. Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling, is handling the funeral arrangements.
