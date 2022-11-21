Mark Stephen Knight, 57, of Lyons, Kansas, passed away November 18, 2022, at Riverview Estates, Marquette, Kansas. He was born May 14, 1965, in Lyons, the son of Kenneth Edward “Kenny” and JoAnna McCoy Knight. Mark was a lifelong Lyons resident. He graduated from Lyons High School with the class of 1983; and later attended Kansas State University and Hutchinson Community College, where he played football. Mark worked for Knight Farms, before assuming responsibility of managing Knight Feedlot from 1990 until 2016. He was also co-owner of Calm Creek Carriers, Lyons since 2008. Mark was a member of the Church of Christ, Lyons and attended the First Christian Church, Lyons in his early years. He served on the Lyons USD #405 School Board, KLA Leadership Conference, KLA Rice County Committeeman, KLA Board of Directors At Large, KLA Board of Directors Rice County, KLA Natural Resources Committee member, KLA Natural Resources Committee Vice Chair, KLA Natural Resources Chair, KLA Policy & Resolutions Committee, KLA Water Committee, KLA School Finance Task Force, KLA Cattle Feeders Council, KLA RMS Safety Committee, Kansas Beef Council Executive Committee, NCBA Young Cattlemen’s Conference, NCBA Board of Directors Policy, NCBA Property Rights/Environmental Management Committee, and NCBA Tax & Credit Committee. Mark was also involved with the K.A.R.L. program. Mark enjoyed going to Kansas State University Football games, tailgating with his family and friends, and taking care of pasture cattle. He played Santa on the Lyons Square at Christmastime for several years. On December 7, 1984, Mark was united in marriage with Sherri Suhler in Lyons. She survives of the home. He is also survived by his two children, Chelsi Neufeldt and husband Scott of Inman, KS, and Luke Knight and wife Kala of Lyons; sister, Kathryn Maxwell and husband Mark of Manhattan, KS; sister-in-law, Susie Knight-Loges and husband Charles of McPherson, KS; three grandchildren, Westin and Landon Neufeldt, and Goldie Knight; stepmother, Tamara Knight of Lyons, KS; step-sister, Lindsay Hufnagel and husband Shad of Manhattan, KS; step-brother, Ryan Boltz and wife Holly, Lyons, KS; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mark is preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and JoAnna Knight; two brothers, Phillip Alan Knight and K. John Knight; and sister, Judith Knight Hutton. Funeral service will be at 10:30 A.M., Monday, November 28, 2022, at the Church of Christ, Lyons with Robert Taverner and Steve Sears officiating. Burial will follow at the Lyons Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 until 7:00 P.M., Sunday, November 27, 2022, at the Church of Christ, Lyons, with family present from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. Memorials may be given to the K.A.R.L. program (Kansas Agriculture and Rural Leadership program) or Riverview Estates in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.

