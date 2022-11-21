Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
adastraradio.com
Dragons Extend Win Streak Over Pratt to 16
PRATT, Kan. – Trailing by four points after one quarter, the Hutchinson Community College Women’s Basketball team outscored Pratt by 21 points over the final three quarters and extended its winning streak over the Beavers to 16 games on Tuesday at the Beaverdome. Morgan Browning scored all of...
adastraradio.com
Dragons Win 120-118 Shootout at Pratt
PRATT, Kan. – Up-tempo from the opening tip, the Hutchinson Community College Men’s Basketball team had the finishing kick to fend off the Pratt Beavers on Tuesday night at the Beaverdome. Aaron Franklin and Ty Frierson combined for 63 points, which offset the 49-point effort from Pratt’s Quintin...
adastraradio.com
Two KJCCC TEAMS in NJCAA Football Championship Semifinals
(KJCCC) – The NJCAA football season and national championship boils down to a final four of teams, and the KJCCC has two of those spots. Top-seed and undefeated Hutchinson will host four-seed Coffeyville in one semifinal. The game will be at Hutch’s Gowans Stadium at 2 pm on Saturday, December 3.
adastraradio.com
Dragons to Meet Coffeyville in All-KJCCC National Semifinal
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The official pairings for the NJCAA Division I Football National Semifinals have been released and one of the matchups will be an all-Jayhawk Conference showdown at Gowans Stadium. The No. 1-ranked and top-seeded Hutchinson Community College Football team will play host to the No. 4 Coffeyville...
Wichita State player Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler calls out CBS broadcasters who made jokes about his name
Wichita State Men's basketball player Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler is half Native American from the Oglala Lakota tribe and grew up on a reservation in Pine Ridge, South Dakota. His last name is pronounced exactly how it looks. During the Shockers' Monday 55-43 victory over Grand Canyon University, CBS Sports broadcasters...
New Scheels store reportedly brings 500 jobs to Wichita
SCHEELS, a sporting goods store that is opening its second location in Kansas, said the company plans to hire 500 associates in the next eight months.
adastraradio.com
Mark Stephen Knight
Mark Stephen Knight, 57, of Lyons, Kansas, passed away November 18, 2022, at Riverview Estates, Marquette, Kansas. He was born May 14, 1965, in Lyons, the son of Kenneth Edward “Kenny” and JoAnna McCoy Knight. Mark was a lifelong Lyons resident. He graduated from Lyons High School with the class of 1983; and later attended Kansas State University and Hutchinson Community College, where he played football. Mark worked for Knight Farms, before assuming responsibility of managing Knight Feedlot from 1990 until 2016. He was also co-owner of Calm Creek Carriers, Lyons since 2008. Mark was a member of the Church of Christ, Lyons and attended the First Christian Church, Lyons in his early years. He served on the Lyons USD #405 School Board, KLA Leadership Conference, KLA Rice County Committeeman, KLA Board of Directors At Large, KLA Board of Directors Rice County, KLA Natural Resources Committee member, KLA Natural Resources Committee Vice Chair, KLA Natural Resources Chair, KLA Policy & Resolutions Committee, KLA Water Committee, KLA School Finance Task Force, KLA Cattle Feeders Council, KLA RMS Safety Committee, Kansas Beef Council Executive Committee, NCBA Young Cattlemen’s Conference, NCBA Board of Directors Policy, NCBA Property Rights/Environmental Management Committee, and NCBA Tax & Credit Committee. Mark was also involved with the K.A.R.L. program. Mark enjoyed going to Kansas State University Football games, tailgating with his family and friends, and taking care of pasture cattle. He played Santa on the Lyons Square at Christmastime for several years. On December 7, 1984, Mark was united in marriage with Sherri Suhler in Lyons. She survives of the home. He is also survived by his two children, Chelsi Neufeldt and husband Scott of Inman, KS, and Luke Knight and wife Kala of Lyons; sister, Kathryn Maxwell and husband Mark of Manhattan, KS; sister-in-law, Susie Knight-Loges and husband Charles of McPherson, KS; three grandchildren, Westin and Landon Neufeldt, and Goldie Knight; stepmother, Tamara Knight of Lyons, KS; step-sister, Lindsay Hufnagel and husband Shad of Manhattan, KS; step-brother, Ryan Boltz and wife Holly, Lyons, KS; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mark is preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and JoAnna Knight; two brothers, Phillip Alan Knight and K. John Knight; and sister, Judith Knight Hutton. Funeral service will be at 10:30 A.M., Monday, November 28, 2022, at the Church of Christ, Lyons with Robert Taverner and Steve Sears officiating. Burial will follow at the Lyons Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 until 7:00 P.M., Sunday, November 27, 2022, at the Church of Christ, Lyons, with family present from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. Memorials may be given to the K.A.R.L. program (Kansas Agriculture and Rural Leadership program) or Riverview Estates in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.
Christmas parades in Kansas you won’t want to miss
Several Kansas towns are going all-in for the holidays this year with their parades.
KWCH.com
Great travel weather today; big changes coming our way
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Thanksgiving storm system will be coming into the central plains, which will start changing the weather as we approach the holiday. Travel conditions still look fairly good, but there are some things to be mindful of in the coming days. Some fog could develop in...
adastraradio.com
Steven Joe Smith
Steven Joe Smith, 62, of McPherson, KS, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022, at his home. Steve was a supervisor at Johns Manville, McPherson and group leader at Excel Industries, Hesston. Steve was born on January 30, 1960, in Salina, KS, the son of Billy Joe Smith, Sr. and...
30th to be closed for railroad repairs Wednesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — On Wednesday, November 23rd from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Union Pacific Railroad will be closing East 30th Avenue between K-61 and Apple Lane for railroad bridge repairs. Traffic will be detoured. Traffic on 30th will be sent down Apple Lane to 17th coming in from...
KWCH.com
10-point buck takes up residence at Wichita home
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Ron Curtis said he thought it was a dog that he could barely see when he went outside to do some work in his backyard earlier this week. He soon found out, it was something much bigger. Curtis shared photos on Facebook showing the 10-point buck...
Kansas man, 3 others killed in plane crash outside Seattle
A Wichita, Kansas man was among four people killed in a small plane crash northeast of Seattle last week.
KSN.com
Camper stolen in Great Bend found in Hutchinson almost two months later
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Jayco camper that was reported stolen in Great Bend was recovered on Tuesday night in Hutchinson. A news release from the Barton County Sheriff’s Office says on Oct. 3, deputies responded to a report of a theft in the 2300 block of Railroad Ave. south of Great Bend.
ksal.com
Driver Hurt in Interstate Crash
A man from Emporia was transported to the hospital in Abilene following a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 70. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 34-year-old Jason Hart from Emporia was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Impala headed west. The car left the road to the right and struck a bridge. It came to rest on the shoulder.
Saline County Booking Activity, Nov. 24
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Atencio, Arthur Eugene; 47; St. Peters, Mo. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Gaige Patrick
Teenager Gaige Patrick was reported missing on Oct. 26, 2022, in Wichita. He is believed to be a runaway. According to advocates with Kansas Missing and Unsolved, he was last seen on North Litchfield Street – an area close to 21st and Amidon in northwest Wichita. GAIGE PATRICK. Missing...
KWCH.com
Wichita man among 4 killed in plane crash outside Seattle
SNOHOMISH, Wash. (AP) - Medical examiners have released the names of the four people who died in a small plane crash Friday northeast of Seattle, including a man from Wichita. The Snohomish County Medical Examiner said Wednesday that the victims included three men from Washington state: 33-year-old Nathan Precup of Seattle; 49-year-old Nate Lachendro, of Gig Harbor, and 52-year-old Scott Brenneman of Roy. The medical examiner’s office also said 67-year-old David Newton of Wichita, Kansas, died in the crash.
Kansas woman undergoes first-of-its-kind heart procedure
A surgical team at Ascension Via Christi-St. Francis has performed a first-of-its-kind heart valve replacement procedure.
Kansas man among victims of Washington state plane crash
SNOHOMISH, Wash. (AP) — The names of four people killed in a small plane crash northeast of Seattle last week were released by medical examiners on Wednesday. The Snohomish County Medical Examiner said the victims included three men from Washington state: Nathan Precup, 33, of Seattle; Nate Lachendro, 49, of Gig Harbor, and Scott Brenneman, 52, of Roy; as well as David Newton, 67, of Wichita, Kansas.
Comments / 0