BULLETIN BOARD-NOVEMBER 25, 2022
The Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by the Crookston Lions from November 21-23 and the 25. Grand Forks Recycling pick-up for Friday’s customers will be picked up on Saturday, November 26. Items must be placed out for pick-up by 7:00 a.m. on your designated day. The Golden...
Upcoming Holiday Events in the Grand Forks Area
With the first snowfall of the season comes a newfound holiday spirit. Throughout December, there are many organized events that will be available to community members to celebrate this time of year. On December 2nd and 3rd, Archives will be hosting a Holiday Market from 10am to 3pm. This will...
CROOKSTON AREA CHAMBER AMBASSADORS CONGRATULATE AUTHENTIC MEXICAN RESTAURANT EL GORDITO
The Crookston Area Chamber Ambassadors gathered to recognize and congratulate a very exceptional business in the Crookston community, El Gordito, an authentic Mexican restaurant. Julia Mejia, co-owner, greeted the ambassadors with a smile, and a very important question, “hard shell or soft shell?” Following the photo for the news release, she got down to what she does best, delivering delicious dishes.
Arrest made in Cass County chase, crash near Horace
(Horace, ND) -- One person is in custody, another injured after a chase and crash in Cass County early Wednesday morning. The Cass County Sheriff's Office tells us they tried to pull over a car driven by 20-year-old Logan Glaser after he sped past deputies on County Road 14 east of Horace just after 3 a.m.
3 Injured in Accident Involving Tow Truck
Three people from Thief River Falls, including a small child were injured in a two vehicle accident over the weekend in Douglas County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Thomas Andrew Morales, 30 was injured when the eastbound 2004 GMC Sierra he was driving spun out while attempting to pass a 1999 Freightliner tow truck on a snow and ice covered I94 in La Grand Township.
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-NOVEMBER 23, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrests. Matthew James Storbakken, 40, of Crookston, for Trespassing and Refusing to Depart. Diana Obregon, 62, of East Grand Forks, for 4th-Degree DUI. Dustin Edward Joshua Klooz, 36, no address provided, for 4th-Degree DUI. Jennifer Ann Evenson, 39, of Grand Forks, for...
District 4 Recount Scheduled in Pennington County
A recount is to be conducted concerning the very close race for Pennington County Commissioner in District 4 in the November 8th General Election. According to Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon challenger Roy Sourdif received 49.7 percent of the vote, while incumbent Darryl Tveitbakk received 49.46 percent of the vote.
Bus Struck Tuesday in Hit & Run Collision
Police are investigating a hit and run accident reported Tuesday morning in Thief River Falls. Police say that a “small red car rear ended the bus and took off” from the scene at Kinney Avenue North and 3rd Street West. According to the report the occupants of the vehicle appeared to be “young girls”.
POLK COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS REAPPOINT COMMISSIONERS JOAN LEE AND GARY WILLHITE AS POLK COUNTY’S MCIT VOTING DELGATE AND ALTERNATE
The Polk County Board of Commissioners met inside the Polk County Government Center on Tuesday morning. The board began the meeting by Designating the MCIT Voting Delegate and Alternate. Polk County Administrator Chuck Whiting explained that the 2022 Annual Meeting of the Minnesota Counties Intergovernmental Trust would be held on Monday, December 5, at 4:00 p.m. with an election for one seat on the MCIT Board of Directors. The current members were Commissioners Joan Lee and Gary Willhite. Commissioner Warren Strandell proposed they reelect both Lee and Willhite. However, Willhite recommended appointing Mark Holy and Warren Strandell. After much discussion, the board chose to reappoint Joan Lee as the Delegate for the Board of Directors and, due to him completing his application before the meeting, decided to appoint Gary Willhite as the Alternate Delegate for the board. They also made a motion to support him as a candidate for the open seat on the MCIT Board of Directors. Willhite was honored by the support of his fellow commissioners and told us about his interest in running for the MCIT’s Board of Directors. “They’re a board I’ve been interested in for a couple of years. In fact, I interviewed for a position last January, and now another position is open now at the end of the year,” Commissioner Gary Willhite explained. “I have submitted my application and am looking forward to an interview within the next three or four weeks.” Willhite explained that after the interviews, the counties will vote at their meeting on December 5. The board approved the appointments unanimously.
CHEDA TO HIRE FIRE CHIEF TIM FROEBER TO HELP WITH HOUSING INSPECTIONS AND REPORTS
The Crookston Housing & Economic Development Authority (CHEDA) met on Monday for a regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the Valley Technology Park. After the Call to Order, the meeting began with the board approving their meeting minutes from their last meetings on October 11, 27, and November 3, which it did unanimously.
Grand Forks House seat close enough for mandatory recount
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s vote canvassing board met Wednesday to certify the results of Nov. 8 election, including a legislative contest that was close enough to force an automatic recount. The mandatory recount for a House seat in District 43 in Grand Forks County will not...
Three Vote Difference Leads to Recount in N.D. District 43 House Race
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/AP) — North Dakota’s vote canvassing board has met to certify the results of the November 8 election, including a legislative contest that was close enough to force an automatic recount. In unofficial returns, incumbent Democrat Rep. Zachary Ista defeated fellow Democrat incumbent Mary Adams by...
Jeffery Hegg – Obit
Jeffery S. Hegg, 65, Fertile, MN, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at his residence. Jeffery Scott Hegg was born on December 23, 1956, to Harvey and Lorraine (Bennen) Hegg in Crookston, MN. Jeff graduated from Fertile Beltrami High School in 1975. Jeff was a selfless man, always willing...
SPORTS FEEVER – November 24, 2022
SPORTS FEEVER – Written by Chris Fee (chrisjfee@yahoo.com) Happy Thanksgiving from all of us at KROX! I hope you enjoy time with family and/or friends. I am thankful for the following things. My wife Tiffany. She is the rock of our family. She is a great mom, great wife,...
NOTES: Highway 2 showdown against Bemidji State awaits Thanksgiving weekend
GRAND FORKS, N.D. – North Dakota hits the road for the final time in nonconference play on Friday for a showdown with Highway 2 foe Bemidji State from the Sanford Center at 7:37 p.m. All UND men's hockey games, home and away, can be heard on stations across the...
CROOKSTON’S ETHAN BOLL AND EGF’S CALEB ZEJDLIK ON MN FOOTBALL ALL-STAR TEAM
Crookston Pirate High School’s Ethan Boll and East Grand Forks’ Caleb Zejdlik have been named to the Minnesota High School Coaches Association and Minnesota Viking 2022 All-Star Football game. The game is for seniors and will be held on December 10 at 6:00 p.m. at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
