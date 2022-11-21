Read full article on original website
outerbanksthisweek.com
Get to Know the Locals: Karen Loopman-Davis and Tina Mackenzie of Outer Banks Brewing Station
All across the Outer Banks are people doing their best to make a living while still finding time to enjoy this wonderful place they call home. In this edition of Get to Know the Locals, you’ll meet two of them: Karen Loopman-Davis and Tina Mackenzie, the women of the two-couple team that owns Outer Banks Brewing Station.
roanokebeacon.com
Local hospital care at risk — again
Hospital care in Washington County could be at risk again, but for a new reason this time. Interim town manager Sam Styons told council Monday eve- ning, November 14, that Plymouth might have little choice other than to cut off water and sewer to the hospital. Apparently, Washington Re- gional...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Christmas Island lands on OBX: Holiday pop-ups take over Kill Devil Hills this December
This December, locals and visitors alike will have the opportunity to experience the holiday season like never before. For the first time, four restaurants have teamed up to bring Christmas to the Outer Banks in the form of a pop-up Christmas Island, featuring four festive pop-up bars, decked out and ready to celebrate and spread holiday cheer with the community.
outerbanksvoice.com
Meet Mac, OBX SPCA Pet of the Week
This week our Outer Banks SPCA pet of the week Mac! Mac is a 7-month-old mixed breed pup. He is 100% good boy and loves other dogs and loves to play. This goofy boy would love an active family who could take him on all their adventures. Watch this video to learn more about Mac.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Nags Head Planning Board hears resident comments, approves special use permit, discusses historic character district zoning
Nags Head Planning Board Chair Megan Vaughan called the November Planning Board meeting to order at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov.15. All Planning Board members were present for the meeting. Following the approval of the agenda, audience members who wished to comment were invited to come forward. Duke Geraghty, director...
outerbanksvoice.com
Mary Elizabeth Bateman Jackson of Elizabeth City, November 22
Mary Elizabeth Bateman Jackson, 76, of Salem Church Road, Elizabeth City, NC, passed away at her residence on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 surrounded by her family, after a lingering illness. She was born on May 25, 1946, to the late Ralph Corbett Bateman and the late Hilda Whaley Bateman. Mary was the wife of Hallett W. Jackson, Jr. and they were married for fifty-eight years. Mary was retired from Hoffer Flow Controls as a comptroller and an active member of Riverside Baptist Church where she sang in the choir. She enjoyed playing cards and taking special trips with her sisters.
WXII 12
Forecasting Our Future: Highway 12 Rodanthe Bridge Project
RODANTHE, N.C. — Construction of the NC-12 Rodanthe Bridge Project almost a decade in the making is nearly complete. It isn't difficult to see why it was so necessary. "Planning for this started in mid-2014," Pablo Hernandez, Resident Engineer, NC DOT Division 1. The planning was sparked by the...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Royal Farms to open stores in North Carolina
Royal Farms announced plans to expand into North Carolina in early 2023. The first store to be built will be in Grandy, NC and additional stores will follow in New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston, and Jacksonville. Royal Farms plans to open more locations in other areas of the state, a release stated.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Nov. 21, 22 & 23
Joseph Patsky, 73, of Morehead City passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022 at Pruitt Health in Sealevel. Arrangements are pending. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Charles McDonald Sr., Beaufort. Charles McDonald Sr, 74,...
islandfreepress.org
Island Real Estate: Hatteras Island home sales and trends for November 2022
Three Key Takeaways from the October 2022 OBAR Statistical Report…. The biggest news from the Outer Banks Association of REALTORS® (OBAR) October report is that the Outer Banks set an all-time high for residential median sales price – $600k. Mortgage rates have seen a big drop over the...
outerbanksvoice.com
Hotline, Dare County Sheriff’s Office receive $860K to fight human trafficking
For the past two years, Outer Banks Hotline, Inc., Dare County’s local domestic abuse, sexual assault and human trafficking crisis intervention and prevention center, in partnership with the Dare County Sheriff’s Office have worked to provide community outreach, awareness and prosecution of human trafficking. Only 15 Human Trafficking...
Police: Outer Banks road rage suspects charged, one arrested
What police say was a road rage incident has led to charges against two Outer Banks men - one who has been arrested and another expected to turn himself in.
WITN
Carteret County man on probation now faces heroin trafficking charge
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man out on active probation now faces a heroin trafficking charge in Carteret County. The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were working undercover in the Walmart parking lot at 300 Highway 24 when deputies found two “suspicious” vehicles in the back corner of the parking lot.
islandfreepress.org
Twila Kay Weary Magruder
Twila Kay Weary Magruder, 84, of Kill Devil Hills, NC died Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at The Outer Banks Hospital. Born in Williamsport, PA on November 5, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Edna Gray Weary and Daniel Martin Weary. Twila was Baptist. She is survived by her...
islandfreepress.org
Coastal commission delays vote on clarified septic rules
The state Coastal Resources Commission, when it met earlier this month, put off until next year any decision on proposed new septic system rules for oceanfront structures, changes drafted in response to recent sewage spills from erosion-compromised homes on the Outer Banks. The commission met Nov. 10 in Beaufort and...
WITN
OBX ROAD RAGE: One suspect turns himself in; another promises same
KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WITN) - A man has turned himself in for a road rage attack that occurred on the Outer Banks this month, and another man who was wanted for the same crime promises to do the same. The Kill Devil Hills Police Department said on Monday that...
coastalreview.org
Carbon capture project proposed for ocean waters off Duck
DUCK — It was flashback to high school chemistry class for some, but Duck residents were up to the challenge last week at an information session about a carbon capture demonstration project proposed off their beach. Vesta North Carolina is seeking a permit to place about 20,000 cubic yards...
outerbanksvoice.com
At 14, Mackenzie Taylor is already a lifting legend
When 14-year-old Mackenzie Taylor was just six years old, she would go to the Jarvisburg Church of Christ (JCC) gym with her grandfather, who coaches weightlifting as part of an outreach program there. “She said she wanted to try it,” said her grandfather, Gene Berry. “So we put her in...
WAVY News 10
Road rage suspects wanted, assault in Outer Banks caught on camera
KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) — Two people are wanted after a recent road rage assault in Kill Devil Hills that was caught on a surveillance camera. Police have identified one suspect, 22-year-old Jesse Andre Mesaros, and are trying to identify the other person. Mesaros has been charged with assault inflicting serious injury.
realtrends.com
Landmark Sotheby’s expands to the Outer Banks
North Carolina-based luxury residential real estate brokerage Landmark Sotheby’s International Realty is opening a new office in Duck, the company announced on Monday. The affiliate brokerage is operated by Sotheby’s International Realty, a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. The affiliate office will be led by CEO Daniel...
