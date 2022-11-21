Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
Traffic change on 7 1/2 Street coming in Bedford following final approval
BEDFORD – The Bedford City Council approved the third and final passage of the proposed traffic change on 7 1/2 Street, between Lincoln Avenue and O Street. This intersection has proven to be an issue as the roadway has a two-way section of travel, while the remainder of the street is one-way traffic causing safety concerns.
14news.com
Princeton fire damages home under construction, crews investigating
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire officials are working to find out what started a fire at a Princeton home on Wednesday night. They say it happened around 9:30 a.m. on Mill Street near the roundabout. Officials say it appeared to have started in the back of the house, which was...
wbiw.com
Firefighters battle fire in a wooded area on Burton Cemetery Road
MITCHELL – Marion Township Volunteer Fire Department firefighters responded to a woods fire at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday after a report that leaves were on fire. When volunteer firefighters arrived along with firefighters from the US Forestry Service they learned a man had dumped ashes from a woodstove onto the leaves.
Indiana man dies in tree stand accident
SCOTT COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a fatal tree stand fall that occurred Tuesday in Scott County. According to a release from DNR, Donald Cass, 94, of Scottsburg, was deer hunting from a homemade elevated stand when it collapsed. Officials say Cass was not wearing a full body safety harness and […]
wevv.com
ISP: Death investigation underway in Spencer County after body discovered in ditch
A death investigation is underway in Spencer County, Indiana, after authorities say a body was discovered in a ditch. The Indiana State Police says that a man's body was found in a ditch near Eureka. An autopsy for the individual whose body was found is scheduled for sometime this weekend.
wbiw.com
The City of Bloomington is offering free on-street parking this weekend and in city garages Saturday in December
BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington will offer free parking on the street downtown and in City garages from Thursday, November 24 through Sunday, November 27, recognizing the Thanksgiving holiday and Small Business Saturday, a day to celebrate Bloomington’s small businesses and their contribution to the community. Throughout...
Fire burns more than 100 acres at Brown County State Park Monday
Fire crews spent late Sunday into early Monday working to put out a brush fire at Brown County State Park that burned over 100 acres
bloomingtonian.com
Firefighters fight barn fire Tuesday on West Indiana State Road 45
The Monroe Fire Protection District was assisted Tuesday by Center-Jackson Fire Territory, Beech Creek Township Fire Department, and Greene County while fighting a barn fire in the 9600 block of West Indiana State Road 45, according to a Facebook post by the MFD. Here is the text of the release:
cbs4indy.com
Scott County hunter dies after falling from tree stand
SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — A Scottsburg man is dead after he fell from a tree stand while hunting Tuesday. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said 94-year-old Donald Cass was deer hunting from a homemade elevated stand when it collapsed. He fell from the tree and a fellow hunter found him.
wamwamfm.com
Parking Prohibited on Main Street For Christmas Parade
The City of Washington has announced that parking will not be allowed on Main Street from Highway 57 east to N.E. 7th Street and from Highway 57 west to Meridian Street between the hours of 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 3rd, to allow for safety during the 2022 Christmas Parade.
Driver dies after train strikes her car in Indiana
COLUMBUS, Ind. – A 26-year-old woman died after a train hit her car in Columbus Monday night. The crash was reported around 5 p.m. at Indianapolis Road and Long Road. Investigators said a train was heading south along the tracks on Indianapolis Road when it hit a Ford Explorer heading westbound on Long Road. The […]
wbiw.com
One unconscious with head injury after vehicle travels wrong way
– On Friday, November 18th, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a crash on State Road 37 at 9:29 p.m. According to the police report, deputies responded to State Road 37 and Trogdon Lane after dispatch received a 911 call reporting a vehicle traveling south in the northbound lane.
wbiw.com
City of Bloomington Utilities issues precautionary Boil Water Advisory for 30 addresses
BLOOMINGTON – On Thursday, November 24, City of Bloomington Utilities (CBU) crews were dispatched to repair a broken water main in the Bryan Park neighborhood. Water service was shut off for 30 addresses; those customers are now under a precautionary Boil Water Advisory until 1 p.m. Saturday, November 26.
wbiw.com
Intoxicated Linton man arrested after trooper clocks him traveling at 101 miles per hour
CLAY CO. – On Monday, November 22, 2022, at approximately 5:35 p.m., Trooper Tyler Turchi from the Putnamville State Police Post was patrolling US 40 near County Road 225 West when he observed a vehicle traveling east at a high rate of speed. Trooper Turchi utilized his radar and...
14news.com
Crews called to crash near AEP Rockport Power Plant
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash in Spencer County. Dispatchers say it happened around 11:30 a.m. Sunday on Highway 231 near the AEP Rockport Power Plant. We don’t have any information on injuries, but it was called as an accident with extrication.
mdmh-bloomington.com
36-year-old Stinesville reserve deputy fired after last weekend’s drunken driving crash and arrest
Indianapolis, Indiana – The 36-year-old Doug Rutoskey was under the influence of alcohol when he caused a crash during the weekend, an incident that resulted in his contract termination. Doug Rutoskey was a reserve officer with the Stinesville Police Department, which is located in Monroe County about 15 miles northwest of Bloomington.
wevv.com
Newburgh Dollar General ordered to temporarily close due to violations, health department says
A Warrick County, Indiana business will be closed temporarily after being ordered to do so by the local health department. A statement from the Warrick County Health Department sent out Wednesday said that the Dollar General store #7577 at 10588 W. SR 662 in Newburgh was ordered to close temporarily.
mdmh-bloomington.com
Catalytic converter thefts becoming an issue in Bloomington, with several Toyota Prius owners recently reporting thefts
Bloomington, Indiana – Catalytic converter thefts have become an issue in the city of Bloomington as well, with several thefts reported recently. What these recent thefts have in common is that the catalytic converters were stolen from the same make of vehicles but from a different year. The first...
wbiw.com
Progress made on an ambulance service contract for Lawrence County and more
BEDFORD – Emergency Management Director Valerie Luchauer said contract negotiation for ambulance service with IU Health is going well. “We hope to have a contract ready by the first of next week,” she added. “Negotiations are going well and hopefully we will have something to present for our legal counsel to review and then can present the contract at the next commissioners’ meeting.”
wbiw.com
Police Log: November 23, 2022
11:30 p.m. Joseph Weaver, 45, Bedford, was issued a summons to appear in court on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. 5:50 a.m. Medical emergency in the 1000 block of Clinic Drive. An IU LifeLine ambulance responded. 6:30 a.m. Report of a suspicious person at Walmart. 7:18...
