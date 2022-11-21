Sundance to Honor 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Director Ryan Coogler With First Ever Variety Visionary Award

Read full article on original website
Daily Herald
Provo writer and mentor leaves legacy of kindness, friendship and humor
Writer, mentor, teacher, helper, friend, father and grandfather are some of the roles that were filled by Provo resident Kerry Patterson, who passed away Nov. 6. During his life, Patterson co-authored four New York Times best-sellers, wrote four children’s books, taught at Brigham Young University’s Marriott School of Management, co-founded a professional development company and wrote a regular column titled “Kerrying On” for his business, which showcased his wisdom and humor.
US News and World Report
The 12 Best Restaurants in Park City, Utah
Located about 30 miles east of Salt Lake City and framed by the Wasatch Mountain range, Park City is a wonderful mountain destination in the Western state of Utah. Known for its world-class ski facilities and as the host city for Robert Redford's annual Sundance Film Festival, Park City is also emerging as a foodie destination, with no shortage of restaurants serving a diverse range of cuisines.
utahbusiness.com
The Larry H. Miller Company acquires majority stake in nationally expanding Swig￼
SALT LAKE CITY, UT—Swig, Home of the Original Dirty Soda™, today announced that Utah icon the Larry H. Miller Company (the LHM Company) has acquired a majority stake in Swig from Savory Fund, the leading private equity firm focused on emerging food and beverage concepts. Savory Fund, Swig founder Nicole Tanner, and partners Chase Wardrop and Dylan Roeder will each retain significant minority stakes in the business.
How to Throw Bombs, Save Lives, and Raise a Family in Paradise on $22 an Hour
Last winter a ski-patrollers union in Park City, Utah, made headlines for its standoff against Vail Resorts over wages. The dust has since settled on negotiations, but the conversations they sparked about what ski-industry workers deserve may just be getting started. Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing,...
Festival of Trees holiday extravaganza returns to in-person event
For the first time in three years, a half-century old Utah holiday tradition will once again welcome the public to partake in the Christmas extravaganza.
luxury-houses.net
This $8.95 Million Crown Jewel in Huntsville Utah Showcases The Pinnacle of Modern Living with 360 Degree Views of The Surrounding Mountainscape
1315 N 6900 E, Huntsville, Utah is truly a one-of-a-kind modern piece of art which gives the owner a sense of unmatched pride while elevating the enjoyment of your living experience to an entirely new level. This Home in Huntsville offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1315 N 6900 E, please contact Brandi W Lierd (Phone: 801-388-8423) & Dylan Lierd (Phone: 801-866-3984) at Destination Properties, LLC for full support and perfect service.
'Giving Machines' return to help those in need around the world
The singer who made the song “We Don’t Talk about Bruno” a global sensation kicked off the Light the World giving machines event at City Creek Center in Salt Lake City on Monday.
The richest woman in Salt Lake City, Utah
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
Fast Casual
Slim Chickens adding to Utah presence
Fayetteville, Arkansas-based Slim Chickens is adding to its Utah lineup with an opening in Pleasant Grove, thanks to its partnership with the Love Restaurant Group, which also owns four other locations in Utah and Colorado. "We're seeing strong momentum at our Utah locations and we're excited to have proven partners...
Rudolph will not be the only ungulate in the skies above Utah this winter season
UTAH — With Christmas and thoughts of Rudolph on the horizon, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources will be proving that deer can fly although be it with some assistance […]
techxplore.com
An unlikely hub for big-tech challengers emerges in Utah
For decades, conservative economic thought on the virtues of the free market has reigned supreme in American jurisprudence, nourished by scholars at places such as the University of Chicago and George Mason University. The University of Utah is looking to change that. With a new initiative dubbed "The Utah Project...
kslnewsradio.com
Animals at the Hogle Zoo make a smashing entrance for Thanksgiving
SALT LAKE CITY — Feast with the Beast is taking place at Utah’s Hogle Zoo to kick off Thanksgiving. This unique tradition includes an array of animals, such as elephants, apes, and lions smashing, stomping, and eating pumpkins. From 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Nov. 24 with...
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
BurgersPhoto byPhoto by Niklas Rhöse on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ksl.com
How the trek to SLC's B gates compares to other airports
SALT LAKE CITY — You've probably heard the stories of how big and modern the new Salt Lake City International Airport is. And you've most likely also heard about the dreaded B Gates. Not so much the gates themselves, but that big yellow sign indicating where your unofficial hike is about to begin.
dailyutahchronicle.com
Barney: Everyone Needs to go to the Bathroom
Everybody needs to use the bathroom. The University of Utah isn’t necessarily bad in terms of offering gender-neutral and inclusive bathrooms. Other universities aren’t as accommodating. But bathroom accessibility and utility aren’t unique to the LGBTQ+ community, as it also impacts cisgender women and other groups who just want to use the bathroom comfortably.
Ogden school mourns the loss of teacher
An Ogden school and the local community are mourning the loss of one of their own after an accidental shooting over the weekend.
BREAKING: Utes lose another four-star recruit from 2023 class
After whats been somewhat of a disappointing 2022 season, the Utah Utes have suffered yet another de-commitment for the class of 2023.
foodgressing.com
Christmas in Salt Lake City 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Salt Lake City this year? This post covers Christmas Salt Lake City 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Salt Lake City, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses.
Ogden woman remembered by loved ones after accidental shooting
Jaycee Gray Trivino was a lot of things to the Ogden Community: a daughter, a sister, an artist, a dancer, a teacher, and just an overall good person.
hebervalleyradio.com
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Creates 6 New Missions
SALT LAKE CITY-Wednesday, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints created six new missions worldwide. The Democratic Republic of the Congo Kananga Mission. Mission presidents for these missions will be announced in January 2023. When these missions are created, the Salt Lake City-based faith will have 416 missions worldwide.
