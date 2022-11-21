Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops second in a row, falls 3-2 to IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Major discount retail chain opening another new store in Indiana this weekendKristen WaltersBloomington, IN
The 3rd richest person in IndianaLuay RahilBloomington, IN
Football: How Buckeyes defense ‘locked in’ during 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Southside Times
Shop small on the Southside to support local small businesses
On Nov. 26, small businesses will be celebrated and highlighted as we begin to approach the end of the year and continue in the holiday season. Restore Old Town Greenwood will be hosting “Small Business Saturday” and Delta Theta Tau will join the Beech Grove Chamber to host “Shop Small Saturday” with its annual artisan fair. Both events are designed to boost local businesses and support the hard-working people of Johnson County while enjoying community fellowship.
wbiw.com
The City of Bloomington is offering free on-street parking this weekend and in city garages Saturday in December
BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington will offer free parking on the street downtown and in City garages from Thursday, November 24 through Sunday, November 27, recognizing the Thanksgiving holiday and Small Business Saturday, a day to celebrate Bloomington’s small businesses and their contribution to the community. Throughout...
wbiw.com
City of Bedford table proposed payment to White River Humane Society
BEDFORD – The City of Bedford will be delaying the proposed payment to the White River Humane Society until an agreement can be made about including a City Council member on the Humane Society Board of Directors. The funding from the city is a contract service and requires the...
wbiw.com
Come celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the Holiday Market in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON – Come Celebrate the 20th Anniversary of. Saturday, November 26 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Showers Common, at 401 North Morton Street, in Bloomington. While visiting you can shop for locally grown farm products, and art and fine crafts created by local artists and artisans. For...
wbiw.com
Purdue Extension Lawrence County shares the quarterly report with commissioners
BEDFORD – Lesley Lodmell, Purdue Extension-Lawrence County Extension Director presented the Purdue Extension-Lawrence County quarterly report during the commissioners’ meeting Tuesday morning. According to the report:. There were 222 client consultations. More than 6,590 minutes of education provided. More than 77 session programs were held not including 4-H...
'I just want to say thank you': Family thanks staff who help saved loved one
Cory Tiller collapsed during a basketball practice on Friday afternoon, according to the Greenwood Community School Corporation. CPR and an AED saved his life.
Two years post accident, Morgan County teen back riding dirt bikes
This past weekend, Lucas Grounds road his dirt bike for the first time at the B-52 Hanger MX in Illinois.
Future of proposed Family Promise of Hendricks County relocation
After three hours of public comments, the Plainfield Plan Commission disappointed many who came to the Monday night meeting.
wbiw.com
Bartholomew County Humane Society will offer low-cost adoptions next month
COLUMBUS – The Bartholomew County Humane Society will be offering low-cost adoptions next month as part of the Bissell Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters Holiday Hope event. From Dec. 1 through December 11, adoptions for a cat or a dog will only cost $50. That will cover the...
Indiana Daily Student
Where to find public restrooms in Bloomington
Last winter, new 24/7 restrooms opened at parking garages as part of Bloomington’s effort to provide more public restrooms. Here is a list of some accessible bathrooms located in downtown Bloomington. Fourth Street Garage. Located at 105 W. Fourth St., the garage has two public restrooms open 24/7. Trade...
shelbycountypost.com
Shelbyville Common Council welcomes three businesses to expanded riverfront district
The Shelbyville Common Council welcomed three new businesses Monday to the newly-expanded riverfront district. The council previously expanded the riverfront district from 1,500 feet to 3,000 feet south of the river flood plain limits to include all of the Public Square. “The licensing of beer and wine,” said Shelbyville Mayor...
Fire burns more than 100 acres at Brown County State Park Monday
Fire crews spent late Sunday into early Monday working to put out a brush fire at Brown County State Park that burned over 100 acres
bloomingtonian.com
Firefighters fight barn fire Tuesday on West Indiana State Road 45
The Monroe Fire Protection District was assisted Tuesday by Center-Jackson Fire Territory, Beech Creek Township Fire Department, and Greene County while fighting a barn fire in the 9600 block of West Indiana State Road 45, according to a Facebook post by the MFD. Here is the text of the release:
wbiw.com
Orleans will be bustling with holiday activities this Saturday
ORLEANS – Several Orleans small business owners will be participating in the upcoming Small Business Saturday event this Saturday. Participants include Alana Judah Art, Feminine Mystique, Freestyle Salon & Boutique, J & S Sportswear, SpeakEasy Pizza, Barbed Bling Boutique, Flower Cottage, Hometown Scoops, Orleans Flower Shop, Kirk Veterinary Service, The Hair Dugout, Sunnies Natural, and 1815 Barber Co.
wbiw.com
Police Log: November 23, 2022
11:30 p.m. Joseph Weaver, 45, Bedford, was issued a summons to appear in court on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. 5:50 a.m. Medical emergency in the 1000 block of Clinic Drive. An IU LifeLine ambulance responded. 6:30 a.m. Report of a suspicious person at Walmart. 7:18...
wbiw.com
Firefighters battle fire in a wooded area on Burton Cemetery Road
MITCHELL – Marion Township Volunteer Fire Department firefighters responded to a woods fire at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday after a report that leaves were on fire. When volunteer firefighters arrived along with firefighters from the US Forestry Service they learned a man had dumped ashes from a woodstove onto the leaves.
wbiw.com
Englewood Fire Station remains closed due to needed repairs and renovations
BEDFORD – The Englewood Fire Station is expected to remain closed for another two to three weeks after the remediation work of the fire station was completed. BlueMoose of Bloomington was hired to clean-up the fire station after birds had entered the building and caused health concerns for the Fire Station and Firefighters in the amount of $13,900.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Jasper church announces name change, leaves national conference (updated)
The leadership of Shiloh United Methodist Church announced a name change for the church community. The church will now be known as Shiloh Church of Jasper. The name change comes with the church congregation’s decision to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church. According to Pastor Dan Sinkhorn, the decision came “after several years of deep dissatisfaction with the United Methodist Church’s leadership.”
wbiw.com
Progress made on an ambulance service contract for Lawrence County and more
BEDFORD – Emergency Management Director Valerie Luchauer said contract negotiation for ambulance service with IU Health is going well. “We hope to have a contract ready by the first of next week,” she added. “Negotiations are going well and hopefully we will have something to present for our legal counsel to review and then can present the contract at the next commissioners’ meeting.”
Wave 3
No injuries in building fire in New Albany
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - No one was hurt after a building caught fire in New Albany on Wednesday. Firefighters are currently at Home Instead Senior Care on State Street. Drivers should avoid the area if possible. The New Albany Fire Department confirmed that everyone made it out of the...
