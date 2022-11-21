ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, IN

Southside Times

Shop small on the Southside to support local small businesses

On Nov. 26, small businesses will be celebrated and highlighted as we begin to approach the end of the year and continue in the holiday season. Restore Old Town Greenwood will be hosting “Small Business Saturday” and Delta Theta Tau will join the Beech Grove Chamber to host “Shop Small Saturday” with its annual artisan fair. Both events are designed to boost local businesses and support the hard-working people of Johnson County while enjoying community fellowship.
GREENWOOD, IN
wbiw.com

Purdue Extension Lawrence County shares the quarterly report with commissioners

BEDFORD – Lesley Lodmell, Purdue Extension-Lawrence County Extension Director presented the Purdue Extension-Lawrence County quarterly report during the commissioners’ meeting Tuesday morning. According to the report:. There were 222 client consultations. More than 6,590 minutes of education provided. More than 77 session programs were held not including 4-H...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Where to find public restrooms in Bloomington

Last winter, new 24/7 restrooms opened at parking garages as part of Bloomington’s effort to provide more public restrooms. Here is a list of some accessible bathrooms located in downtown Bloomington. Fourth Street Garage. Located at 105 W. Fourth St., the garage has two public restrooms open 24/7. Trade...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
bloomingtonian.com

Firefighters fight barn fire Tuesday on West Indiana State Road 45

The Monroe Fire Protection District was assisted Tuesday by Center-Jackson Fire Territory, Beech Creek Township Fire Department, and Greene County while fighting a barn fire in the 9600 block of West Indiana State Road 45, according to a Facebook post by the MFD. Here is the text of the release:
GREENE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Orleans will be bustling with holiday activities this Saturday

ORLEANS – Several Orleans small business owners will be participating in the upcoming Small Business Saturday event this Saturday. Participants include Alana Judah Art, Feminine Mystique, Freestyle Salon & Boutique, J & S Sportswear, SpeakEasy Pizza, Barbed Bling Boutique, Flower Cottage, Hometown Scoops, Orleans Flower Shop, Kirk Veterinary Service, The Hair Dugout, Sunnies Natural, and 1815 Barber Co.
ORLEANS, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: November 23, 2022

11:30 p.m. Joseph Weaver, 45, Bedford, was issued a summons to appear in court on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. 5:50 a.m. Medical emergency in the 1000 block of Clinic Drive. An IU LifeLine ambulance responded. 6:30 a.m. Report of a suspicious person at Walmart. 7:18...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Firefighters battle fire in a wooded area on Burton Cemetery Road

MITCHELL – Marion Township Volunteer Fire Department firefighters responded to a woods fire at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday after a report that leaves were on fire. When volunteer firefighters arrived along with firefighters from the US Forestry Service they learned a man had dumped ashes from a woodstove onto the leaves.
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

Englewood Fire Station remains closed due to needed repairs and renovations

BEDFORD – The Englewood Fire Station is expected to remain closed for another two to three weeks after the remediation work of the fire station was completed. BlueMoose of Bloomington was hired to clean-up the fire station after birds had entered the building and caused health concerns for the Fire Station and Firefighters in the amount of $13,900.
BEDFORD, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Jasper church announces name change, leaves national conference (updated)

The leadership of Shiloh United Methodist Church announced a name change for the church community. The church will now be known as Shiloh Church of Jasper. The name change comes with the church congregation’s decision to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church. According to Pastor Dan Sinkhorn, the decision came “after several years of deep dissatisfaction with the United Methodist Church’s leadership.”
JASPER, IN
wbiw.com

Progress made on an ambulance service contract for Lawrence County and more

BEDFORD – Emergency Management Director Valerie Luchauer said contract negotiation for ambulance service with IU Health is going well. “We hope to have a contract ready by the first of next week,” she added. “Negotiations are going well and hopefully we will have something to present for our legal counsel to review and then can present the contract at the next commissioners’ meeting.”
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

No injuries in building fire in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - No one was hurt after a building caught fire in New Albany on Wednesday. Firefighters are currently at Home Instead Senior Care on State Street. Drivers should avoid the area if possible. The New Albany Fire Department confirmed that everyone made it out of the...
NEW ALBANY, IN

