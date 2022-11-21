Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Black Friday Video Game Deals: PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch Games for Less
Whether you're buying video games for yourself or for your friends and family for the Holidays, Black Friday is an excellent time to grab some bargains. It's a good time to pick a new console up, too -- but you'll need some games to go with it. We've pulled together...
CNET
Black Friday: Get Up to 48% Off on Luna Gaming Controllers and Bundles at Amazon
Calling all gamers! Amazon has a sale on Luna controllers and Fire HD tablets, so you can save up to 48% on six different options ahead of Black Friday. When we first tried out the Amazon Luna in 2020, we found that the company's cloud gaming service has promise. The...
Can you change your appearance in Warhammer 40K: Darktide?
You're currently stuck with your character once you leave the character creator, but that may not be the case after the beta.
Our favorite membrane keyboard is just $30 right now for Black Friday
The Razer Cynosa Chroma, with full LED lighting and spill-resistant design, is 50% off for Black Friday.
CNET
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to Evolve Pawmo Into Pawmot
Pawmi is one of the Pokemon you'll encounter first in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The electric mouse, very much a Pikachu for the new generation, spawns in the very first areas you'll explore. If you catch one, you'll eventually evolve Pawmi into Pawmo at level 18. You might reasonably expect that training Pawmo up into the 30s will get you another evolution.
CNET
Walmart Black Friday Deals: PS5 God of War Ragnarok Bundle, Apple Deals, and More
Black Friday deals are all kinds of wonderful at Walmart. Many are likely to sell out quickly, especially discounted AirPods, the PS5 God of War Ragnarok bundle and the FitBit Versa 4. But wait, there's more. Walmart has Black Friday discounts on Apple gear, small appliances like bread machines and even scented candles. Your home is going to smell so good.
Comments / 0