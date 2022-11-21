ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNET

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to Evolve Pawmo Into Pawmot

Pawmi is one of the Pokemon you'll encounter first in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The electric mouse, very much a Pikachu for the new generation, spawns in the very first areas you'll explore. If you catch one, you'll eventually evolve Pawmi into Pawmo at level 18. You might reasonably expect that training Pawmo up into the 30s will get you another evolution.
CNET

Walmart Black Friday Deals: PS5 God of War Ragnarok Bundle, Apple Deals, and More

Black Friday deals are all kinds of wonderful at Walmart. Many are likely to sell out quickly, especially discounted AirPods, the PS5 God of War Ragnarok bundle and the FitBit Versa 4. But wait, there's more. Walmart has Black Friday discounts on Apple gear, small appliances like bread machines and even scented candles. Your home is going to smell so good.

