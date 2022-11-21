Read full article on original website
From the Editor: Metro Wire thankful for five years of support
I’ll never forget the day Dave Wood, a content manager for Multi Media Channels, called me to say he wanted a meeting. It was an unusual call because I rarely heard from Dave. My direct supervisor at the Stevens Point City Times, the newspaper I’d founded in 2010, was his brother, Nick Wood, who had a good background in journalism and with whom I communicated almost daily.
Hometown Hero: Neenah native heads to frontlines of pandemic after joining the Navy
Appleton, Wis. (WFRV) – “I always wanted to join the military. My grandpa was a marine so, for me, I really wanted to be a navy corpsman, they’re the marine medics. My grandpa was so proud to be a marine and I remember growing up, him talking about it and how much he loved it, […]
Berlin rallies around family after fatal hunting incident
Berlin rallies around family after fatal hunting incident. Community raising money for family after 11-year-old's death.
Advocacy group objects to Marathon County supervisors’ attempt to align with religious organization
A nonprofit advocating the principle of separation of state and church has strongly objected to attempts by some Marathon County supervisors to “replace secular public health care with a religiously oriented crisis pregnancy center”. Issuing a press statement on Tuesday, the Freedom From Religion Foundation said the proposal...
Sean Casey, 62
Sean Casey, age 62 of Amherst, Wis., passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022. He was born on December 7, 1959, the son of Patrick and Shirley (née Lewis) Casey in St. Paul, Minn. He joined the United States Air Force in 1979 and was honorable discharged in 1983.
Aspirus Wausau Hospital transports record number of newborns this year
Aspirus Wausau Hospital’s NICU transported a record 62 newborns this year. The smallest weighed just 1.6 pounds. Some of them were transferred into the Aspirus Wausau Hospital. It’s a level III NICU that can handle premature newborns starting at 23 weeks gestation as well as term newborns with critical...
GoFundMe Account Established for Family of Woman Killed by Ex-Husband
MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU) — Friends and family have established a GoFundMe account for the family of Melissa Wright, who was killed by her ex-husband last week in a murder-suicide. Friends and family described her as “a kind and beautiful soul who touched everyone she met and with her uplifting...
11-year-old hunting incident victim identified as Berlin Middle School student
An 11-year-old boy was shot in the chest after an attempt at discharging a firearm in the Township of Seneca in Green Lake County.
Wisconsin’s newest water trail runs through heart of state
The Wausau & Marathon County Parks & Recreation Foundation announced this week the Great Pinery Heritage Waterway has been designated as Wisconsin’s 21st water trail and the first such water trail in central Wisconsin. The trail starts its journey at the Hat Rapids Dam in Oneida County and finishes...
Stevens Point Theater Opening Delayed
STEVENS POINT, WI (WAOW TV-WSAU) — The Fox Theater, now changing their name to ‘The Opera House,’ is pushing off their re-opening date from New Year’s Eve to further into 2023. The extension is for a full year until New Year’s Eve 2023, but Opera House...
Delta slashes Detroit route from Central Wisconsin Airport
Delta announced that it would be cutting its flight to Detroit from Central Wisconsin Airport, but the airport will gain capacity heading to Minneapolis thanks to larger planes. The cuts come from pilot shortages, says CWA Manager Brian Grefe. The companies that supply pilots to airlines are moving their pilots...
MSTC schedules indoor fall commencement ceremony
Mid-State Technical College will host its mid-year graduation with an indoor ceremony at the Wisconsin Rapids campus. The event takes place at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 10, and is designed to celebrate all graduating students, their families, and invited guests. Mid-State’s protective and human services programs will be highlighted...
Wausau drivers: Prepare for detours, delays on Grand and Townline
Drivers in Wausau should allow for extra time while driving this week, as a water main repair will result in lane closures, delays and detours along Grand Avenue. The water main repair is at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Townline Road. The closures and detours will begin Tuesday, extending for about three days.
Pulaski area bonfire victim is making progress on this Thanksgiving Day
(WLUK) -- One of the most severely burned victims in a Shawano County bonfire explosion six weeks ago is sharing the progress he is making this Thanksgiving. Brandon Brzeczkowski's family has been sharing updates with us throughout his recovery. He is one of about 60 people who were at the bonfire that left many in attendance with burns after a partially filled drum of diesel fuel was rolled into the fire, causing it to explode.
Names Released in Medford Crash
MEDFORD, WI (OnFocus) – Names have been released in the fatal crash that took place in the Township of Mayville on November 14. The name of the occupant who died at the scene was Tracy M. Anderson, 25, from Medford. The name of the driver is Patrick G. Davis, 32, and the other occupants were: Susan M. Sherwood, 25, and Serapio V. Terrones III, 41.
Driver facing criminal charges in fatal Hwy. 10 crash
An Appleton man is facing felony charges in a crash that led to the death of a 58-year-old passenger, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Department. The crash was reported at about 7 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18 on Hwy. 10 west of CTH B in Amherst Junction. Miguel Angel Hernandez-Valdivia, of Appleton, died at the scene.
Multiple injuries, two dead after numerous crashes on I-41
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) released more information on the deadly I-41 crash near Appleton on Sunday. According to WisDOT, around 3:30 p.m., a crash occurred on I-41 NB/SB at mile marker 144 in Outagamie County. On I-41 northbound at Highway 441, there was...
