Montgomery, AL

WSFA

The Shoppes at EastChase ready for Black Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In the past, we’ve seen stores across the nation open in the early hours for the Black Friday rush. Shopping centers like The Shoppes at EastChase weren’t open on Thanksgiving but will be Friday. “Retailers are not opening Thanksgiving. A lot of retailers that...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Cakes N’ Candy sees sweet success

Cakes N’ Candy has provided rave worthy desserts to Chilton County and the Southeast for the decades. The original location opened in 1988 across the street from the current Highway 31 location in Clanton. “All I wanted to be able to do was to sell to the people in...
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery native among employees shot at Virginia Walmart

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WSFA) - A woman who grew up in Montgomery is fighting for her life after being caught in Tuesday night’s mass shooting in Chesapeake, Virginia. The family of Sarah Walker confirmed she moved from Montgomery to Virginia in high school, along with her mother and stepfather. Her stepmother, Jean Pate Walker, said she worked at the Chesapeake Walmart. This was the store where police say a manager opened fire, killing six people and wounding multiple others.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
alabamanews.net

Thanksgiving Food Drive-Thru Giveaway Held in Selma

A drive-thru food giveaway in Selma — provides food for a Thanksgiving meal — to hundreds of families. About eight tons of food were given away to about 500 families Tuesday morning at Bloch Park. Vehicles rolled through the park. And got loaded up with enough food to...
SELMA, AL
WTVM

Opelika police searching for 3 suspects in Ulta Cosmetics theft

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika police are searching for three suspects in an Ulta Comestics theft in the third degree. According to authorities, on Nov. 18, security videos showed two female and one male suspect hiding merchandise and leaving the store around 5:53 p.m. The first female suspect had medium-length...
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

I-85 SB in Shorter reopens after crashes

SHORTER, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says southbound lanes of Interstate 85 in Shorter have reopened after two separate crashes Wednesday morning. ALEA says the first crash happened just past exit 22 in Shorter and involved a single commercial vehicle. Shortly after the first crash, a separate two-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle occurred.
WSFA

Fire rips through abandoned Montgomery hotel

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An overnight fire caused a significant amount of damage to an abandoned Montgomery hotel. It happened at the former Country Inn & Suites on Carmichael Road near the Eastern Boulevard. Montgomery Fire & Rescue said they responded to the incident around 3 a.m. Sunday. Fire officials...
MONTGOMERY, AL
eastcoasttraveller.com

Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery AL

The funeral was held at the Montgomery Auditorium, and the body was moved to the Montgomery Municipal Auditorium for a memorial service. Williams' second wife and first wife sat in the front pew. The funeral was the biggest in Montgomery and the largest in Alabama. The Grand Ole Opry was expected to bid Hank farewell. The Advertiser published tributes to Williams and received thousands of letters from fans.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Missing juvenile found unresponsive in Montgomery neighborhood

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A juvenile who was reported missing in Montgomery is now in the hospital. Police Sgt. Tina McGriff said officer and fire medics responded to the missing call in the 1800 block of Astrid Place West around 4:10 p.m. Monday. She said after a police search was initiated, the juvenile was found unresponsive in the same block.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Wetumpka's Downtown Dickens Christmas looks to be best ever

Downtown Wetumpka will step back in time for the fourth Downtown Dickens Christmas. The event hosted by the Wetumpka Area Chamber of Commerce has grown steadily over the last few years and this year promises to be no different. Especially considering the success of Main Street Wetumpka’s Candy Crawl just a few weeks ago where 6,400 people filled downtown streets for the one night event.
WETUMPKA, AL
CBS 42

2 in custody following police chase that spanned several counties

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people are in custody following a police chase on I-65 South Monday morning. According to Clay Hammac with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started in Vestavia Hills and ended in Jemison. Several area police departments assisted in the chase. No other information is available at this time. […]
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Calera PD recovers 8 kilos of meth during traffic stop

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force and Calera Police Department have made an arrest Tuesday after a large amount of drugs were found during a traffic stop on I-65 in Calera. According to police, 49-year-old Darrell Leroy Fowler of Dalton, Georgia has been arrested after they...
CALERA, AL

