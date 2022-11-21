Read full article on original website
WSFA
The Shoppes at EastChase ready for Black Friday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In the past, we’ve seen stores across the nation open in the early hours for the Black Friday rush. Shopping centers like The Shoppes at EastChase weren’t open on Thanksgiving but will be Friday. “Retailers are not opening Thanksgiving. A lot of retailers that...
Clanton Advertiser
Cakes N’ Candy sees sweet success
Cakes N’ Candy has provided rave worthy desserts to Chilton County and the Southeast for the decades. The original location opened in 1988 across the street from the current Highway 31 location in Clanton. “All I wanted to be able to do was to sell to the people in...
Virginia Walmart shooting victim reportedly grew up in Alabama
An Alabama native was among the victims who were shot in the mass shooting at a Chesapeake, Virginia, Walmart store, a TV station reported. WSFA-TV reports that Sarah Walker grew up in Montgomery, Alabama, and had moved to Virginia with her family. She was working at the Walmart store in...
WSFA
Montgomery native among employees shot at Virginia Walmart
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WSFA) - A woman who grew up in Montgomery is fighting for her life after being caught in Tuesday night’s mass shooting in Chesapeake, Virginia. The family of Sarah Walker confirmed she moved from Montgomery to Virginia in high school, along with her mother and stepfather. Her stepmother, Jean Pate Walker, said she worked at the Chesapeake Walmart. This was the store where police say a manager opened fire, killing six people and wounding multiple others.
Slavery’s ghost haunts Alabama cotton gin factory’s transformation
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (AP) — There’s no painless way to explain the history of a massive brick structure being renovated into apartments in this central Alabama city — a factory that played a key role in the expansion of slavery before the Civil War. Dating back to the 1830s, the labor of enslaved Black people helped […]
alabamanews.net
Thanksgiving Food Drive-Thru Giveaway Held in Selma
A drive-thru food giveaway in Selma — provides food for a Thanksgiving meal — to hundreds of families. About eight tons of food were given away to about 500 families Tuesday morning at Bloch Park. Vehicles rolled through the park. And got loaded up with enough food to...
WTVM
Opelika police searching for 3 suspects in Ulta Cosmetics theft
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika police are searching for three suspects in an Ulta Comestics theft in the third degree. According to authorities, on Nov. 18, security videos showed two female and one male suspect hiding merchandise and leaving the store around 5:53 p.m. The first female suspect had medium-length...
WSFA
I-85 SB in Shorter reopens after crashes
SHORTER, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says southbound lanes of Interstate 85 in Shorter have reopened after two separate crashes Wednesday morning. ALEA says the first crash happened just past exit 22 in Shorter and involved a single commercial vehicle. Shortly after the first crash, a separate two-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle occurred.
Cadillac Williams is pure Auburn energy. Hire the man, jump in the car and ride
Don’t overthink this, Auburn. A young, humble, high energy, passionate Auburn man turned this team around in less than a week on zero notice after the program was declared dead. All of a sudden, there is excitement and hope on The Plains. And you’re still looking for a coach?...
WSFA
Fire rips through abandoned Montgomery hotel
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An overnight fire caused a significant amount of damage to an abandoned Montgomery hotel. It happened at the former Country Inn & Suites on Carmichael Road near the Eastern Boulevard. Montgomery Fire & Rescue said they responded to the incident around 3 a.m. Sunday. Fire officials...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery AL
The funeral was held at the Montgomery Auditorium, and the body was moved to the Montgomery Municipal Auditorium for a memorial service. Williams' second wife and first wife sat in the front pew. The funeral was the biggest in Montgomery and the largest in Alabama. The Grand Ole Opry was expected to bid Hank farewell. The Advertiser published tributes to Williams and received thousands of letters from fans.
Ex-Auburn commit now Alabama starter has unique view of Iron Bowl
A few in-state Alabama football players met with reporters ahead of this week’s Iron Bowl. Defensive lineman DJ Dale grew up outside Birmingham but was more of a Texas fan as a youngster. Kicker Will Reichard over in Hoover idolized Tim Tebow so he was a Florida fan. But...
WSFA
Missing juvenile found unresponsive in Montgomery neighborhood
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A juvenile who was reported missing in Montgomery is now in the hospital. Police Sgt. Tina McGriff said officer and fire medics responded to the missing call in the 1800 block of Astrid Place West around 4:10 p.m. Monday. She said after a police search was initiated, the juvenile was found unresponsive in the same block.
Wetumpka Herald
Wetumpka's Downtown Dickens Christmas looks to be best ever
Downtown Wetumpka will step back in time for the fourth Downtown Dickens Christmas. The event hosted by the Wetumpka Area Chamber of Commerce has grown steadily over the last few years and this year promises to be no different. Especially considering the success of Main Street Wetumpka’s Candy Crawl just a few weeks ago where 6,400 people filled downtown streets for the one night event.
2 in custody following police chase that spanned several counties
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people are in custody following a police chase on I-65 South Monday morning. According to Clay Hammac with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started in Vestavia Hills and ended in Jemison. Several area police departments assisted in the chase. No other information is available at this time. […]
WTVM
Police release new information on Opelika Jane Doe found murdered in 2012
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - It’s been more than 10 years since the unidentified body of a young girl was found in Opelika and since then she’s become known as the Opelika Jane Doe. But now, police are releasing more information on the identification of young Jane Doe found dead in 2012.
wvtm13.com
Alabama's official state Christmas tree delivered to state capitol Monday
The official Christmas tree for the state of Alabama will be delivered to the state capitol soon. According to information from Gov. Kay Ivey's press office, the state's tree is due in Montgomery Monday, Nov. 28. The tree is from Bullock County and is a 35-foot Eastern Red Cedar. Workers...
wbrc.com
Calera PD recovers 8 kilos of meth during traffic stop
CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force and Calera Police Department have made an arrest Tuesday after a large amount of drugs were found during a traffic stop on I-65 in Calera. According to police, 49-year-old Darrell Leroy Fowler of Dalton, Georgia has been arrested after they...
Bryan Harsin lists Auburn home for sale; asking $2.95M
The 5100 sq ft home, complete with pool, outdoor kitchen, and spacious gym, is priced at $2.95M
