WSVN-TV
RV eviction trouble for mobile home residents in Florida Keys
(WSVN) - They were told they have less than three months to pack up and leave the RV parks they have called home for years. But for many of the residents, just driving off is not an option. Here’s Kevin Ozebek with tonight’s 7 Investigates. Their favorite feature...
cw34.com
2 water related deaths in the Florida Keys
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two bodies were recovered from the water in Monroe County on Thursday morning. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said the first call came in at around 9:20 a.m. in Islamorada. The body of a man was found floating in the water around 100 yards off of Carrol Street.
Homeless Florida Man Jailed After Setting Tents On Fire And Hitting Victim With Metal Grate
A 56-year-old homeless Florida man was arrested Tuesday after attempting to set tents on fire and attacking a person with a metal grate. Adrian Nelson Yarbrough, 56, Marathon, was charged with disorderly intoxication, battery, damage to property, attempted arson, and aggravated assault. The Sheriff’s Office
