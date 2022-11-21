Read full article on original website
Dragons Win 120-118 Shootout at Pratt
PRATT, Kan. – Up-tempo from the opening tip, the Hutchinson Community College Men’s Basketball team had the finishing kick to fend off the Pratt Beavers on Tuesday night at the Beaverdome. Aaron Franklin and Ty Frierson combined for 63 points, which offset the 49-point effort from Pratt’s Quintin...
Dragons Extend Win Streak Over Pratt to 16
PRATT, Kan. – Trailing by four points after one quarter, the Hutchinson Community College Women’s Basketball team outscored Pratt by 21 points over the final three quarters and extended its winning streak over the Beavers to 16 games on Tuesday at the Beaverdome. Morgan Browning scored all of...
Two KJCCC TEAMS in NJCAA Football Championship Semifinals
(KJCCC) – The NJCAA football season and national championship boils down to a final four of teams, and the KJCCC has two of those spots. Top-seed and undefeated Hutchinson will host four-seed Coffeyville in one semifinal. The game will be at Hutch’s Gowans Stadium at 2 pm on Saturday, December 3.
Steven Joe Smith
Steven Joe Smith, 62, of McPherson, KS, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022, at his home. Steve was a supervisor at Johns Manville, McPherson and group leader at Excel Industries, Hesston. Steve was born on January 30, 1960, in Salina, KS, the son of Billy Joe Smith, Sr. and...
Mark Stephen Knight
Mark Stephen Knight, 57, of Lyons, Kansas, passed away November 18, 2022, at Riverview Estates, Marquette, Kansas. He was born May 14, 1965, in Lyons, the son of Kenneth Edward “Kenny” and JoAnna McCoy Knight. Mark was a lifelong Lyons resident. He graduated from Lyons High School with the class of 1983; and later attended Kansas State University and Hutchinson Community College, where he played football. Mark worked for Knight Farms, before assuming responsibility of managing Knight Feedlot from 1990 until 2016. He was also co-owner of Calm Creek Carriers, Lyons since 2008. Mark was a member of the Church of Christ, Lyons and attended the First Christian Church, Lyons in his early years. He served on the Lyons USD #405 School Board, KLA Leadership Conference, KLA Rice County Committeeman, KLA Board of Directors At Large, KLA Board of Directors Rice County, KLA Natural Resources Committee member, KLA Natural Resources Committee Vice Chair, KLA Natural Resources Chair, KLA Policy & Resolutions Committee, KLA Water Committee, KLA School Finance Task Force, KLA Cattle Feeders Council, KLA RMS Safety Committee, Kansas Beef Council Executive Committee, NCBA Young Cattlemen’s Conference, NCBA Board of Directors Policy, NCBA Property Rights/Environmental Management Committee, and NCBA Tax & Credit Committee. Mark was also involved with the K.A.R.L. program. Mark enjoyed going to Kansas State University Football games, tailgating with his family and friends, and taking care of pasture cattle. He played Santa on the Lyons Square at Christmastime for several years. On December 7, 1984, Mark was united in marriage with Sherri Suhler in Lyons. She survives of the home. He is also survived by his two children, Chelsi Neufeldt and husband Scott of Inman, KS, and Luke Knight and wife Kala of Lyons; sister, Kathryn Maxwell and husband Mark of Manhattan, KS; sister-in-law, Susie Knight-Loges and husband Charles of McPherson, KS; three grandchildren, Westin and Landon Neufeldt, and Goldie Knight; stepmother, Tamara Knight of Lyons, KS; step-sister, Lindsay Hufnagel and husband Shad of Manhattan, KS; step-brother, Ryan Boltz and wife Holly, Lyons, KS; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mark is preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and JoAnna Knight; two brothers, Phillip Alan Knight and K. John Knight; and sister, Judith Knight Hutton. Funeral service will be at 10:30 A.M., Monday, November 28, 2022, at the Church of Christ, Lyons with Robert Taverner and Steve Sears officiating. Burial will follow at the Lyons Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 until 7:00 P.M., Sunday, November 27, 2022, at the Church of Christ, Lyons, with family present from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. Memorials may be given to the K.A.R.L. program (Kansas Agriculture and Rural Leadership program) or Riverview Estates in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.
Melissa Diane (Smothers) Barton
Melissa Diane Barton, 56, of Sterling, Kansas, passed away on November 17, 2022, at Hospice House, Hutchinson, Kansas. She was born on October 14, 1966, in Odessa, Texas, the daughter of Herbert and Mary Lou Fletcher-Smothers. Melissa graduated from Diamond Hill - Jarvis in Fort Worth, TX. On October 12, 2007, she married James “Jim” Barton in Fort Worth, Texas. Melissa is survived by her husband, Jim; brother, Eddie “Noodle” Smothers; and her two children, daughter, Jennifer “Little” Winze and son, Jeffery Pruitt. There will be no public visitation as cremation was chosen. A Celebration of Melissa’s life will be held later. In lieu of Flowers, a GoFundMe has been set up at https://gofund.me/64ddb970 for donations. Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling, is handling the funeral arrangements.
A Portion of East 30th Ave. in Hutchinson to be Closed for RR Bridge Repair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – On Wednesday, November 23rd from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm, Union Pacific Railroad will be closing E 30th Avenue between K-61 and Apple Lane for railroad bridge repairs. Traffic will be detoured as per the attached traffic control plan. For questions regarding this road closure, please...
The Family Community Theatre Returns to the Stage the Next Two Weeks with Elf the Musical
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Family Community Theatre presents its seasonal show for 2022 over two weekends – November 25 through 27 and December 1-4. Elf the Musical is Based on the cherished 2003 New Line Cinema hit, Elf features songs by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin, with a book by Tony Award winners, Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin.
Childcare Market Study Presented to Reno County Commissioners
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Reno County’s childcare issues are at a crisis level. That was the emphasis from the findings of a market study presented by K-State Research and Extension child development specialist Bradford Wiles to Reno County Commissioners Tuesday. Wiles said it is a crisis that is getting...
Sheriff’s Office Reports Motorcycle Fatality Monday in Eastern Rice County
RICE COUNTY, Kan. – On Monday, Nov. 21, Rice County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a deceased person located on 31st road and Ave S in Rice County. Rice County Sheriff’s Office responded to the location. Upon arrival, a single motorcycle fatality accident was located. The...
Reno County Commissioners Grant Use Permits for Construction of Two Venues
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Although a number of residents in the area voiced opposition during a public hearing last month, Reno County Commissioners Tuesday approved a conditional use permit to allow the construction of an indoor RV and boat storage facility at the northeast corner of Willison and Boundary Roads near Cheney Lake.
McPherson City Commissioners Approve Amended Resolution for Water System Improvement Bonds
MCPHERSON, Kan. – McPherson City Commissioners Tuesday approved an amendment to a 2020 resolution of intent to issue water system improvement bonds for several BPU projects, including the south well field project. When the original resolution was adopted, the projects had a projected cost of just over $27.6 million....
