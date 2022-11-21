Read full article on original website
Tyrece Radford (31 points) sparks Texas A&M past DePaul
Tyrece Radford scored a career-high 31 points on 8-of-11 shooting to lead Texas A&M past host DePaul 82-66 on Friday
Lena-Winslow wins IHSA 1A state championship for 3rd year
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WTVO) — The Lena-Winslow Panthers clinched the IHSA 1A state championship on Friday, defeating Camp Point Central with a final of 30-8. Both teams were undefeated throughout the season. The Panthers’ hard work over the past several months has led up to this opportunity. “This is what we’ve worked towards,” said quarterback Drew […]
Five Clemson players to keep an eye on against South Carolina
For the 119th time in history, Clemson and South Carolina will square off on the football field this Saturday at noon. With a seven-game win streak against the Gamecocks on the line this week, Clemson (10-1) enters Saturday with a 72-42-4 record vs. the in-state rival. While the Tigers are coming off a dominant 40-10 victory over Miami last week, South Carolina (7-4) is as hot as a team can be right now after it won 63-38 over Tennessee. Rivalry week is unlike any other time in college football, as teams across the nation battle it out in highly emotional games. Still, Clemson head...
