For the 119th time in history, Clemson and South Carolina will square off on the football field this Saturday at noon. With a seven-game win streak against the Gamecocks on the line this week, Clemson (10-1) enters Saturday with a 72-42-4 record vs. the in-state rival. While the Tigers are coming off a dominant 40-10 victory over Miami last week, South Carolina (7-4) is as hot as a team can be right now after it won 63-38 over Tennessee. Rivalry week is unlike any other time in college football, as teams across the nation battle it out in highly emotional games. Still, Clemson head...

CLEMSON, SC ・ 24 MINUTES AGO