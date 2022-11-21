Read full article on original website
"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies
Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
‘Nanny’ Review: Nikyatu Jusu’s Devastating Debut Uncovers the Horrors of the American Dream
Of all the films that premiered back at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, Nanny is the one that is both more ambitious in its poetic presentation and equally humble in its narrative aspirations. This is by no means a detriment as it is actually fundamental to what makes it stand out in the memory. The experience is built around dancing between different genres in order to tell a story that observes how the everyday indignities of life can lead to even more unexpected pain and tragedy. Telling the story of a nanny trying to raise money to bring her son to America, this feature debut from writer-director Nikyatu Jusu plays both as an emotional drama and an enduringly evocative horror. Though it works better in its individual moments, there is still something stunning about how it will frequently submerge us in a more subtle and sinister sense of looming dread that soon becomes emotionally shattering.
Blair Underwood ENGAGED To Longtime Friend After Divorcing His Wife Of 27 Years, Says '41-Year' Platonic Relationship Blossomed Into Romance
Actor Blair Underwood introduced the world to his new fiancée, Josie Hart, while going public about their engagement 18 months after his divorce from Desiree DaCosta, RadarOnline.com has learned. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking, and insightful person I know who continuously lives life out-loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl!" the Sex and the City star began his Instagram caption on November 23, alongside a photo of the pair dressed to impress while posing on the red carpet at the 50th International Emmy Awards."None of us ever know where God will guide our paths," Underwood continued, praising Hart...
First ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ Reactions Call It Hilarious & Heartwarmingly Festive
The first reactions for the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special are in, calling James Gunn’s holiday adventure hilarious and "heartwarmingly festive". The movie is the first Christmas Special set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is expected to bridge the events of Avengers: Endgame and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
Fleur East says Strictly has been a ‘blessing’ for her marriage as she discusses show’s ‘curse’
Fleur East has discussed the “Strictly curse” – the notion that the show is so intoxicating that the celebrities who participate end up falling in love with their professional coaches and splitting with their actual partners.Singer and rapper East, who got a perfect score of 40 last Saturday (19 November) in Blackpool, was talking about the BBC One show’s impact on relationships in the newest episode of The Graham Norton Show.When asked about the “Strictly curse”, she said: “The show’s been a blessing for my marriage, it’s been great. We’ve been together for 12 years and how often in...
New ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Images Show Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge on The Adventure of a Lifetime
New images for Indiana Jones 5 feature teases that Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge will get into some spelunking together for the highly-anticipated sequel. Featured in the latest issue of Empire Magazine, the new images also show how Indy will be thrown in the middle of the action for Indiana Jones 5, despite his age in the universe.
'Bones and All': Michael Stuhlbarg is Luca Guadagnino's One-Scene Wonder Again
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Bones and All.Bones and All reunites director Luca Guadagnino with Timothée Chalamet after their Academy Award-nominated first collaboration on 2017’s Call Me By Your Name. Chalamet is arguably the most ambitious young actor of his generation, and Call Me By Your Name was the film that made the world wake up to his enormous talent. However, Bones and All doesn’t just reunite Guadagnino and Chalamet; it also brings back Michael Stuhlbarg, who co-starred as Elio’s (Chalamet) father, Mr. Perlman, in Call Me By Your Name. In both films, Stuhlbarg proves that he has the ability to absolutely transfix the audience in a very short amount of time.
'The Devil Conspiracy' Trailer Shows a Wicked Plot to Bring Back Lucifer [Exclusive]
A horrifically absurd plot is afoot in Nathan Frankowski and Ed Alan's new film The Devil Conspiracy. Samuel Goldwyn Films acquired the rights to the sci-fi horror flick which sees a biotech company develop the technology to clone the greatest minds and figures from throughout history with just the slightest bit of DNA. Behind the company, however, is a cabal of Satanists who wish to use their technology for wicked means. Collider has the exclusive trailer for the film showing the Archangel Michael coming to Earth to put a stop to their plot to resurrect Lucifer as the god of our world.
'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Ends With 30-Minute Dance Sequence
The Magic Mike franchise is one that has befuddled and delighted audiences since its inception back in 2012. The film brought Channing Tatum back into the dancing world as Mike, a handyman and carpenter who by day makes ends meet where he can. At night, he's a dancer at an all-male strip club, which highlights the joy that (mainly) bachelorette parties have in the club and thus the franchise was born.
‘Aladdin’ Review: The Greatest Example of Robin Williams’ Comic Genius On-Screen
To look back at the Disney's 1992 animated classic Aladdin, one has to remember that there are elements of the film that simply would not be acceptable given today's sensibilities – the use of white voice-over actors for non-white characters and Arab stereotyping chief among them. It's not to excuse those elements, of course – they were controversial then, prompting changes to be made to the lyrics of "Arabian Nights", for example – but it is important to acknowledge their presence before watching and reviewing the film on its own merits. Whether that is enough to color one's view of the entire movie or not is purely up to the viewer, but for the purposes of this review we put that aside as an unfortunate happenstance.
