MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas Farm Bureau (KFB) will celebrate its 104th annual meeting Dec. 3-5 in Manhattan. “I’m excited we will be gathering again to conduct the work of the state’s largest general farm organization,” says Rich Felts, president of Kansas Farm Bureau. “I’m so glad I’ll get to celebrate with our members, county Farm Bureaus and friends from across the state one last time as president. I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished, and I know the good work will continue.”

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO