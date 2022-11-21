Read full article on original website
Related
adastraradio.com
Kansas Farm Bureau to Hold 104th Annual Meeting in Manhattan Dec. 3-5
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas Farm Bureau (KFB) will celebrate its 104th annual meeting Dec. 3-5 in Manhattan. “I’m excited we will be gathering again to conduct the work of the state’s largest general farm organization,” says Rich Felts, president of Kansas Farm Bureau. “I’m so glad I’ll get to celebrate with our members, county Farm Bureaus and friends from across the state one last time as president. I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished, and I know the good work will continue.”
adastraradio.com
New podcast highlights ag education in Minnesota
A new podcast aims to grow agricultural education in Minnesota. Natasha Mortenson of Riverview LLC in Morris is one of three hosts of Keepin’ It Rural and says the goals of the show are to see ag education programming in every school, connect more students to FFA, and promote teaching opportunities.
adastraradio.com
Indiana poultry farmers donate nearly 200,000 pounds of poultry products
Photo courtesy of the Indiana State Department of Agriculture. Indiana poultry producers continue to address food insecurity in the state. Over the past year, farmers have donated nearly 200,000 pounds of poultry products to Hoosiers in need. Indiana poultry farmers were recognized during the 75th annual Indiana state poultry recognition event at the Statehouse.
adastraradio.com
Indiana poultry: 75 years of giving back
Photo provided by the Indiana State Department of Agriculture. For 75 years, Indiana’s poultry producers have donated 200,000 pounds of poultry products to Hoosiers in need. Bruce Kettler is the director of the Indiana State Department of Agriculture. “To have something like this happening for 75 years and have...
adastraradio.com
Corn tar spot gaining foothold in Minnesota
Tar spot continues to gain more of a foothold in the Corn Belt. University of Minnesota Extension corn agronomist Jeff Coulter says the foliar disease made inroads in southeast Minnesota this summer. “That’s been a disease that’s kind of been on the uptick, so we’ll want to keep an eye...
adastraradio.com
Minnesota dairy farmer expects thin margins in 2023
A central Minnesota dairy farmer anticipates tighter margins in 2023. Dan Glessing of Waverly tells Brownfield inflation, supply chain disruptions, and the potential of a railroad strike all threaten his bottom line. “It’s just nothing is helping right now. But there again, I think there will be a margin there....
adastraradio.com
Democrat Sawyer Steps Away from Leadership Post; Hawkins Seeks Job of Kansas House Speaker
TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas House Democratic leader Tom Sawyer, first elected to the Legislature in 1986, said Tuesday he didn’t intend to seek the leadership job entering the 2023 session. The announcement that Sawyer would step aside but remain in the House followed decisions by House Speaker Ron...
adastraradio.com
Low river levels on Mississippi causing problems for CHS
Low levels on the Mississippi River are causing problems for the nation’s largest ag cooperative. CHS CEO Jay Debertin tells Brownfield every shipper is lightening loads and progress is being slowed. “Because tugs and barges get hung up and it just takes a lot of time to make the...
adastraradio.com
Kansas Lawmakers Consider Using State’s Surplus to Cut Social Security Taxes
TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas legislators want to use a projected budget surplus to address the state’s “Social Security cliff,” which they say is driving retirees out of the state. Kansas taxes income from Social Security benefits, with an income tax exemption for those who make $75,000...
Comments / 0