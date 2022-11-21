Read full article on original website
Collider
10 Best 'The Walking Dead' Trios, Ranked
As The Walking Dead comes to an end and several characters spin off into their own post-apocalyptic adventures, it's time to look back at the best trios from the past 11 seasons of the AMC hit. Plenty of best friends and romantic relationships have come and gone in the form...
Popculture
Jason David Frank's Cause of Death Confirmed
Power Rangers fans were shocked on Sunday morning with news of Jason David Frank's death. The original green and white ranger from the first Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers was confirmed to have died in Texas, with TMZ confirming the passing with his representatives. According to the outlet, the death is...
Collider
Kevin Bacon Didn't Know He Was Name-Dropped in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Until He Saw It in Theaters
One of the best running gags of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise is how Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) tells aliens about Earth actors as if they were heroes. One of the stars Peter always talks about is Kevin Bacon, who left a lasting positive impression on his mind after he watched Footloose when he was a kid. As it turns out, Bacon was unaware director James Gunn had used his name in the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 and was deeply amused when he went to theaters and discovered the reference.
Collider
‘Nanny’ Review: Nikyatu Jusu’s Devastating Debut Uncovers the Horrors of the American Dream
Of all the films that premiered back at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, Nanny is the one that is both more ambitious in its poetic presentation and equally humble in its narrative aspirations. This is by no means a detriment as it is actually fundamental to what makes it stand out in the memory. The experience is built around dancing between different genres in order to tell a story that observes how the everyday indignities of life can lead to even more unexpected pain and tragedy. Telling the story of a nanny trying to raise money to bring her son to America, this feature debut from writer-director Nikyatu Jusu plays both as an emotional drama and an enduringly evocative horror. Though it works better in its individual moments, there is still something stunning about how it will frequently submerge us in a more subtle and sinister sense of looming dread that soon becomes emotionally shattering.
Collider
Ryan Coogler Took 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Cast & Crew to Chadwick Boseman's Final Resting Place
If you felt emotional while you watched Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – especially in the first few minutes —, you won’t find it hard to imagine how it was for the movie’s cast and crew. Everyone on the team was close enough to Chadwick Boseman to feel his loss, and as director Ryan Coogler revealed in The Official Black Panther Podcast, he even considered quitting the film industry at some point. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, however, the director revealed that cast and crew had to go through a grieving process together, and one of the steps was visiting the late actor’s final resting place.
Collider
'Nanny' Ending Explained: There Is No Greater Tragedy
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Nanny. The greatest horror in the stunning feature debut that is Nanny comes in its final minutes, but it all also depends on how everything before it builds to these moments just as much. A feature debut from writer-director Nikyatu Jusu, it tells the story of a woman named Aisha (Anna Diop) who has emigrated from Senegal to America and discovers that the chance at a better life she is working hard for may forever be out of reach to those like her who weren’t already born with their hand on the top rung. It is a work that is understated in its construction, relying on limited locations and settings, that expands outward into a conclusion that hits like a train. Upon first seeing it when it premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, it immediately stuck out in my memory for how utterly devastating it all was. While unexpected, a second watch reveals there is no other way it could have gone and ensures the whole film is emotionally shattering as it carries out a grimly inevitable march to tragedy.
Collider
First ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ Reactions Call It Hilarious & Heartwarmingly Festive
The first reactions for the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special are in, calling James Gunn’s holiday adventure hilarious and "heartwarmingly festive". The movie is the first Christmas Special set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is expected to bridge the events of Avengers: Endgame and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
Collider
10 Highest-Rated Netflix Series of 2022 (So Far), According to IMDb
With the rise of Netflix as the top and leading streaming series in the world comes a demand for movies and television series of high quality. Not only has Netflix become the go-to streaming platform for many individuals, but it has also become a production company in its own right.
Collider
Diego Luna Reveals Which ‘Andor’ Scene Made Him Cry on Set
[This article contains spoilers for Andor's Season 1 finale]. Across the twelve-episode first season of Tony Gilroy's critically acclaimed series Andor, Diego Luna has given consistently awe-inspiring performances that have reinforced why Cassian Andor is one of the best characters that Star Wars has ever created. Whether he has been scheming for ways to make enough money to finally escape Ferrix or realizing the true costs of rebellion, he has risen to meet the challenge while never losing sight of the realistic human component that makes Cassian such a compelling figure. It's hard to pin down just one scene where Luna's incredible acting skills shine brighter than any other moment.
Collider
'Bones And All' Featurette: Timothée Chalamet Explains Why He Was Moved by Lee & Maren's Love Story
Bones and All star Timothée Chalamet has opened up on what drew him to the role of cannibalistic lover Lee in his latest movie. The film has roused interest for its horror-romance fusion which chronicles the story of Lee and Maren (Taylor Russell), two teenagers on the fringes of society that are forced to navigate identity, self-acceptance and a mutual addiction of consuming the flesh of humans. Whilst the movie has primarily garnered attention for its gory concept, its deeper themes are something the cast has consistently drawn attention to.
Collider
'Andor': How Two Holograms Set Cassian and Jyn’s Fate With the Rebellion
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of Andor. In Rogue One, directed by Gareth Edwards, one of the most emotional scenes centers around Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) watching a pre-recorded hologram of her father, Galen Erso (Mads Mikkelsen) who reveals that he has “laid the groundwork of [his] revenge” on the Empire. Jyn learns that through her father’s revenge, he has also sacrificed himself for a cause that he believes will one day liberate the galaxy — the Rebellion. And now, we witness a similar scene in the finale of Andor, titled "Rix Road," Cassian’s (Diego Luna) mother Maarva Andor (Fiona Shaw), appears before the entire town of Ferrix also via a pre-recorded hologram, and her son is listening to her words: “If I could do it again, I’d wake up early and be fighting these bastards.”
Collider
'Indiana Jones 5' and 'The Mandalorian' Season 3 to Lead Lucasfilm Panel at Brazil’s Comic-Con Experience
Next week, Brazil won’t be big enough to contain all the excitement from fans as they attend all four days of the Comic-Con Experience (CCXP) in São Paulo. In the very first day of the event, Disney will be all over the panels revealing exciting news about some of their most anticipated franchises. One of those panels is from Lucasfilm, which aggregates the Star Wars franchise and the highly anticipated fifth installment of the Indiana Jones saga.
Collider
Unanswered Questions We Have After 'Andor' Season 1
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of Andor. Well, Season 1 of Andor has come and gone in what feels like flash with the season finale entitled, "Rix Road". We saw several storylines advanced in the process including how Maarva's (Fiona Shaw) impassioned holographic speech served as the inspiration for an uprising on Ferrix. Cassian (Diego Luna) made his way back home in time to save his old friend Bix (Adria Arjona) from further torture at the hands of ISB Supervisor Dedra Meero (Denise Gough) and Dr. Gorst (Joshua James). And we also see Cassian tell Luthen (Stellan Skarsgård) that he is finally all in with the Alliance and the rebellion. But there were a handful of things that were left unanswered that we will have to wait until Season 2 for more clarification.
Collider
How to Watch 'Echo 3' Starring Luke Evans
Mark your calendars, action fans! Echo 3, an upcoming action thriller and drama series is about to hit your screens. Are you first in line for every new Mission: Impossible installment? Can you quote Liam Neeson in Taken word-for-word? If you enjoy an intense, white-knuckle viewing experience, Echo 3 might just be your new favorite show. From award-winning screenwriter Mark Boal, who also wrote The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty, the show begins with the mysterious kidnap of scientist Amber Chesborough close to the Colombia-Venezuela border. The series focuses on her husband Prince, and her brother Bambi - both military men with dark and complex histories - as they attempt to track her down.
Collider
How to Watch 'Criminal Minds: Evolution'
It didn't take long after Criminal Minds closed its 15-season cycle for a revival to be announced. After the Behavior Analysis Unit (B.A.U.) helped to trace serial killer patterns every week and saved many lives in the process, cast members and the creative team from the original run are back for Criminal Minds: Evolution. These are the actors you'll get to see again in their previous roles: Paget Brewster, Joe Mantegna, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez, Kirsten Vangsness, and A.J. Cook. Although Matthew Gray Gubler and Shemar Moore were significant to the team in Criminal Minds, they won't be back for the revival. At least not for now. A new addition to the cast is Zach Gilford (Friday Night Lights, Midnight Mass), who plays the main villain and possibly the greatest threat the profilers ever had to deal with.
Collider
New ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Images Show Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge on The Adventure of a Lifetime
New images for Indiana Jones 5 feature teases that Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge will get into some spelunking together for the highly-anticipated sequel. Featured in the latest issue of Empire Magazine, the new images also show how Indy will be thrown in the middle of the action for Indiana Jones 5, despite his age in the universe.
Collider
'The Devil Conspiracy' Trailer Shows a Wicked Plot to Bring Back Lucifer [Exclusive]
A horrifically absurd plot is afoot in Nathan Frankowski and Ed Alan's new film The Devil Conspiracy. Samuel Goldwyn Films acquired the rights to the sci-fi horror flick which sees a biotech company develop the technology to clone the greatest minds and figures from throughout history with just the slightest bit of DNA. Behind the company, however, is a cabal of Satanists who wish to use their technology for wicked means. Collider has the exclusive trailer for the film showing the Archangel Michael coming to Earth to put a stop to their plot to resurrect Lucifer as the god of our world.
Collider
‘Andor’s Tony Gilroy Explains the Luthen / Cantwell-Class Arrestor Cruiser Action Set Piece and How They Did It [Exclusive]
While Andor has had no shortage of impressive action sequences—like the insane warehouse sequence in Episode 3 and the epic prison break on Narkina 5—the penultimate episode of Tony Gilroy's critically acclaimed series delivered an unexpected aerial delight in the form of Luthen Rael's (Stellan Skarsgård) haulcroft. Ahead of the Season 2 finale, Collider's own Steve Weintraub had the opportunity to chat with Gilroy about the series and more specifically how it was decided that Luthen's little haulcraft would go up against a Cantwell-class Arrestor Cruiser, which is no easy feat.
Collider
'Andor's Ferrix Battle Shows Us What Rebellion Against the Empire Looks Like on a Smaller Scale
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of Andor. The opening scene of the season finale of Andor began not with the titular Cassian (Diego Luna) or any of the show's other primary characters. Instead, it rather pointedly opens with someone who we had briefly seen, though hadn’t come to know all that much up until now. Working meticulously though carefully in isolation is Wilmon (Muhannad Bhaier), a young resident of Ferrix whose father had been recently killed by the Empire. It immediately becomes clear that what he is constructing is a bomb that he is intending to use against the same forces that have repressed him and so many others. It is a brief sequence of planning that he does entirely alone, driven by rage and grief more than anything, which sets off a conclusion that serves as a microcosm of what this story was interested in from the very start.
Collider
New ‘Creed III’ Image Shows Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors' Complicated Relationship
When the first Creed movie debuted in 2015, a surprising new franchise was born that seemed like a worthy successor to the Rocky franchise that was led by Sylvester Stallone as Rocky Balboa. The third installment of the Creed franchise, Creed III is set to drop in March 2023, and we will return to see our reigning champion, Adonis “Donnie” Creed (Michael B. Jordan) face off against yet another challenger to the crown. This time around though, the challenge will not be coming from far off but will be a lot closer to home, making it a complicated face-off as shown in a new image released by Empire.
