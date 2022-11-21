Read full article on original website
Laura Mladineo
Laura Jean Mladineo, 75, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio on July 12, 1947 to the late Albert and Dorothy Mladineo. Laura was a resident at Diamond View Residential Care for 30 years and recently a...
Barbara Anne Heenan
MANSFIELD: Barbara Anne Heenan, 87, of Mansfield passed away Wednesday, November 22, 2022 at home surrounded by her family. The daughter of Alston and Pearl (George) Price, Barbara was born July 11, 1935 in Morgantown, West Virginia and graduated from Morgantown High School in 1953. On July 16, 1952 she married Charles Kenneth Heenan who passed away in 1989.
Janet Coffin (Day) Wade
Janet Coffin (Day) Wade, 85, of Mansfield, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital. Janet was born May 23, 1937, in Nantucket Island, Massachusetts to the late Stuart and Edith (Coffin) Day. She attended Nantucket Island High School and repaired pay phones for Deltronics. She enjoyed feeding the squirrels and watching her birds. Janet especially loved her family.
Lanna D Whited Wallace
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Lanna D. Whited Wallace on November 10, 2022 after a brief illness. She died at home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born in Grundy, Virginia on July 21,1950 to Dale and Dorothy (Stiltner) Whited. Lanna was second youngest of 11 children. She was raised in the Fredericktown, Ohio area. She was employed at Ohio Health Hospital in Mansfield, Ohio.
Karen Enderle
Karen J. Enderle, age 70, resident of Tiro, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Ohio Health Shelby. Born January 10, 1952, to Vernon and Dorothy (Poe) Lykins, she had been a lifelong area resident. A 1970 graduate of Shelby High School and worked at RR Donnelley for over 30 years before her retirement in 2016. Karen was a member of the Tiro United Baptist Church and loved sitting in the sun on her deck. Most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Victorian Christmas Caroling will add to downtown Mansfield holiday lights Saturday
MANSFIELD -- The annual downtown Mansfield holiday lights will add a musical touch on Saturday.
Christmas Open House coming Nov. 25-26 at Thornapple Hill Alpaca Farm
SHELBY -- Thornapple Hill Alpaca Farm, 2248 Rock Road between Ontario and Shelby, will have its annual Christmas Open House Friday and Saturday, Nov. 25-26, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. "We have a farm store boutique on our property where you may purchase our products," said Julie Myers, founder...
Ohio Mr. Football: West Holmes quarterback among 7 statewide finalists
COLUMBUS -- The senior quarterback who led West Holmes to a perfect regular season and the Ohio Cardinal Conference title is a finalist for the 2022 Ohio Mr. Football Award, according to the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. The OPSWA announced seven finalists for the award on Wednesday. The winner will...
Richland County Land Bank: Westinghouse walls set to come tumbling down on Dec. 19
MANSFIELD -- Richland County Commissioner Tony Vero was driving in the spring of 2021 when he again noticed the five-story, decaying failure that has sadly dominated the east end skyline at 200 Fifth St. for the past three decades. "I was going to the Edge Plastics ribbon cutting on April...
MOESC hosts student leadership conference
MANSFIELD – The Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center hosted the OHSAA Foundation/ Mid-Ohio ESC Student Leadership Conference on Nov. 16, with the theme of “Lifting Our Voices.”. Students in grades 9 to 11 from Mid-Ohio member schools who demonstrated or have potential for leadership roles were chosen by their...
Award-winning educator to give AU’s commencement address for December graduates
ASHLAND – Kristen Maurer, Ohio’s 2022 Milken Educator Award recipient, will give the keynote address at Ashland University’s Winter 2022 Commencement, which will be held Saturday, Dec. 17, in the Niss Athletic Center. The ceremony, for both undergraduate and graduate students, will begin at 10 a.m. No...
MOESC crowns champions in academic challenge league
MANSFIELD – During the past few weeks, Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center was proud to host the High School Fall Academic Challenge League in the virtual format. Students competed as teams, answering questions about a wide range of topics including literature, fine arts, geography, history, math, and science.
Love of the Game: Lexington's Schaub still going strong
LEXINGTON — Ron Schaub has a little more free time on his hands these days, but Lexington’s longtime tennis coach hasn’t slowed down all that much. Schaub quietly stepped away as Lexington’s girls tennis coach before the start of the 2022-23 school year, vacating a position he had held since 1994. He will continue as the boys coach in the spring.
Pioneer treats students to Thanksgiving dinner
SHELBY -- The Tuesday before Thanksgiving break proved to be delightful for all the Pioneer students. The students were treated to turkey, mashed potatoes, and all the fixings of a delicious Thanksgiving Dinner. The faculty served dessert which was either pumpkin pie with or without whipped cream or brownies.
Wanna bet? Richland County 2022 revenues to exceed projections
MANSFIELD -- It's become an annual November lunch bet between Richland County Commissioner Tony Vero and county Auditor Pat Dropsey. What will be the final general fund revenue for the year?
Richland Public Health urges participation in community survey
Richland Public Health is conducting their Community Health Assessment (CHA), an anonymous survey with the purpose of gathering information about residents of the area in order to improve the health, well-being, and quality of life of the community. The first assessment was conducted in 2009, followed by another in 2016. The current CHA is more comprehensive and specific for the needs of Richland County.
Mansfield City Schools exploring options to reduce operating deficit
MANSFIELD — Administrators at Mansfield City Schools say the district will continue to look for cost-saving measures after releasing its most recent five-year forecast. Treasurer Tacy Courtright briefed the school board on the November forecast Monday morning. The forecast predicts that overall expenditures will continue to rise from a projected $51.2 million in fiscal year 2023 to $59.2 million in fiscal year 2027.
Two children from Caledonia die when minivan crashes into pond
CALEDONIA -- Two children died Monday evening when their family's minivan crashed into a pond near the intersection of Whetstone River Road and Roberts Road, according to the Marion Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The accident occurred around 9:33 p.m. in Claridon Township in Marion County, according to...
More than 70 Richland County business to participate in Small Business Saturday
MANSFIELD -- Each local business has something unique to offer, said Sandy Messner, director of marketing and communications for the Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development. A small business owner herself, Messner said Small Business Saturday is sometimes the busiest day of the year for participants. Since mid-November, the Chamber...
IB-TECH announces capital investment and growth in Bucyrus creating 70 job openings
BUCYRUS – Imasen Bucyrus Technology, IB-TECH, announced Wednesday that it completed a capital investment project for additional welding and automated assembly equipment at their Crossroads Industrial Park located in Bucyrus. The new project creates 70 full-time positions in addition to the 230 positions the company retained.
