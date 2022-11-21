Read full article on original website
It’s Official: Astronomers Discovered Another Earth
It’s Official: Scientists Discovered A "Second Earth" Astronomers have discovered a planet nearly the same size as Earth that orbits in its star’s habitable zone, where liquid water could exist on its surface, a new study said. The presence of liquid water also indicates the planet could support...
NASA loses, regains contact with Orion capsule during Artemis mission
NASA’s Mission Control Center at the Johnson Space Center in Houston unexpectedly lost contact with its Orion space capsule overnight for about 47 minutes before regaining a link, the space agency reported today. NASA stated it “unexpectedly lost data to and from the spacecraft at 12:09 a.m. CST for...
Woman reunites with her long-lost father after 50 years: 'There was a hole in my life'
"It was like a bomb had gone off when I first learned I have had a daughter who was out in the world for 50 years without me knowing."
