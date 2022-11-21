Read full article on original website
Collider
'Bones and All': Michael Stuhlbarg is Luca Guadagnino's One-Scene Wonder Again
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Bones and All.Bones and All reunites director Luca Guadagnino with Timothée Chalamet after their Academy Award-nominated first collaboration on 2017’s Call Me By Your Name. Chalamet is arguably the most ambitious young actor of his generation, and Call Me By Your Name was the film that made the world wake up to his enormous talent. However, Bones and All doesn’t just reunite Guadagnino and Chalamet; it also brings back Michael Stuhlbarg, who co-starred as Elio’s (Chalamet) father, Mr. Perlman, in Call Me By Your Name. In both films, Stuhlbarg proves that he has the ability to absolutely transfix the audience in a very short amount of time.
Collider
Kevin Bacon Didn't Know He Was Name-Dropped in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Until He Saw It in Theaters
One of the best running gags of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise is how Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) tells aliens about Earth actors as if they were heroes. One of the stars Peter always talks about is Kevin Bacon, who left a lasting positive impression on his mind after he watched Footloose when he was a kid. As it turns out, Bacon was unaware director James Gunn had used his name in the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 and was deeply amused when he went to theaters and discovered the reference.
Blair Underwood ENGAGED To Longtime Friend After Divorcing His Wife Of 27 Years, Says '41-Year' Platonic Relationship Blossomed Into Romance
Actor Blair Underwood introduced the world to his new fiancée, Josie Hart, while going public about their engagement 18 months after his divorce from Desiree DaCosta, RadarOnline.com has learned. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking, and insightful person I know who continuously lives life out-loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl!" the Sex and the City star began his Instagram caption on November 23, alongside a photo of the pair dressed to impress while posing on the red carpet at the 50th International Emmy Awards."None of us ever know where God will guide our paths," Underwood continued, praising Hart...
Collider
Ryan Coogler Took 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Cast & Crew to Chadwick Boseman's Final Resting Place
If you felt emotional while you watched Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – especially in the first few minutes —, you won’t find it hard to imagine how it was for the movie’s cast and crew. Everyone on the team was close enough to Chadwick Boseman to feel his loss, and as director Ryan Coogler revealed in The Official Black Panther Podcast, he even considered quitting the film industry at some point. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, however, the director revealed that cast and crew had to go through a grieving process together, and one of the steps was visiting the late actor’s final resting place.
Collider
‘Nanny’ Review: Nikyatu Jusu’s Devastating Debut Uncovers the Horrors of the American Dream
Of all the films that premiered back at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, Nanny is the one that is both more ambitious in its poetic presentation and equally humble in its narrative aspirations. This is by no means a detriment as it is actually fundamental to what makes it stand out in the memory. The experience is built around dancing between different genres in order to tell a story that observes how the everyday indignities of life can lead to even more unexpected pain and tragedy. Telling the story of a nanny trying to raise money to bring her son to America, this feature debut from writer-director Nikyatu Jusu plays both as an emotional drama and an enduringly evocative horror. Though it works better in its individual moments, there is still something stunning about how it will frequently submerge us in a more subtle and sinister sense of looming dread that soon becomes emotionally shattering.
Collider
First ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ Reactions Call It Hilarious & Heartwarmingly Festive
The first reactions for the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special are in, calling James Gunn’s holiday adventure hilarious and "heartwarmingly festive". The movie is the first Christmas Special set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is expected to bridge the events of Avengers: Endgame and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
Collider
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever': Ryan Coogler Reveals How He Got Rihanna to Write "Lift Me Up"
Rihanna fans know it best: The international superstar’s comeback has been highly anticipated, since the singer hasn’t worked on a new album for over six years. And even though a new album hasn’t been officially announced, at least in 2022 we got to hear her sing in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s end-credits song “Lift Me Up.” And we have filmmaker Ryan Coogler to thank for that.
Collider
'Bones And All' Featurette: Timothée Chalamet Explains Why He Was Moved by Lee & Maren's Love Story
Bones and All star Timothée Chalamet has opened up on what drew him to the role of cannibalistic lover Lee in his latest movie. The film has roused interest for its horror-romance fusion which chronicles the story of Lee and Maren (Taylor Russell), two teenagers on the fringes of society that are forced to navigate identity, self-acceptance and a mutual addiction of consuming the flesh of humans. Whilst the movie has primarily garnered attention for its gory concept, its deeper themes are something the cast has consistently drawn attention to.
Collider
New ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Images Show Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge on The Adventure of a Lifetime
New images for Indiana Jones 5 feature teases that Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge will get into some spelunking together for the highly-anticipated sequel. Featured in the latest issue of Empire Magazine, the new images also show how Indy will be thrown in the middle of the action for Indiana Jones 5, despite his age in the universe.
‘White Noise’ Has the Most Joyous Dance Sequence of the Season
Noah Baumbach’s latest film, an adaption of Don DeLillo’s 1985 apocalyptic novel White Noise, has received mixed reactions from critics since its August premiere at Venice Film Festival. The black comedy, which debuts in select theaters today and on Netflix Dec. 30, is hardly the talky, mundane dramedy you’d expect from the 53-year-old auteur; instead, it’s more of a talky, satirical movie reminiscent of Steven Spielberg’s work. It's a great transitional film from the intense Marriage Story to next year’s live-action Barbie, which Baumbach co-wrote with his partner Greta Gerwig.Whatever White Noise’s prospects are this awards season, it seems like...
Collider
'Stepmom' Is a Perfect Thanksgiving Reminder to Cherish Every Moment
Back in 1998, Chris Columbus’ film Stepmom hit the scene, and while it may not be a film about Thanksgiving it’s a perfect film to watch ahead of the holiday. The setting alone with its vibrant orange and yellow leaves and cozy bundle-up feeling checks off all the boxes to satisfy the autumnal aesthetic. But it’s not just the visual aspect that makes Stepmom a must-watch for Thanksgiving, it’s the story within it.
Collider
‘The White Lotus’: Haley Lu Richardson Weighs in on the Intense Response to Portia’s Outfits
Just like Season 1, The White Lotus Season 2 is a major conversation starter. But, there’s one particular element of the show that’s sparked an especially intense response — Portia’s outfits. (And just about everything Portia does, for that matter.) Creator, writer and director Mike White...
Collider
All For Nothing: 10 Best Movies Where No One Wins By The End
When you start watching a movie, you can be reasonably confident things will end well for the heroes. After all, a surefire way to end a story on a satisfying note is by having things turn out well for the characters we like. Plenty of good stories have their characters overcoming obstacles and making sacrifices, yet ultimately being better off at a movie's conclusion than they were at its beginning.
Collider
Who (and What) Is the Hyde in Netflix's 'Wednesday'?
Editor's note: The below contains major spoilers for Netflix's Wednesday. Life at Nevermore Academy is anything but dull for the outcasts, like Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega), on Netflix’s Wednesday. As soon as Wednesday arrives — after nearly killing a few reckless boys at her previous school — she is thrust into the growing mystery of multiple murders in the area surrounding the school that have been ongoing for the last several weeks and have the local Sheriff stumped. Wednesday, not one to turn away from her inner curiosity and need to prove she is better than everyone else, begins to dig into this mystery, particularly after watching the mysterious monster kill someone in the woods on her first night at Nevermore.
Collider
'Wakanda Forever': How Chadwick Boseman Inadvertently Chose the Next Black Panther
After the sad news that Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman had died after battling cancer for many years in secret, one question in everyone’s minds after the mourning process was: “Now what?” The screenplay for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was already finished, as director Ryan Coogler revealed earlier this month. But after it became clear the story would have to be rewritten, who was going to take on the Black Panther mantle? Coogler reveals that Boseman himself inadvertently gave him the answer.
Collider
'The Devil Conspiracy' Trailer Shows a Wicked Plot to Bring Back Lucifer [Exclusive]
A horrifically absurd plot is afoot in Nathan Frankowski and Ed Alan's new film The Devil Conspiracy. Samuel Goldwyn Films acquired the rights to the sci-fi horror flick which sees a biotech company develop the technology to clone the greatest minds and figures from throughout history with just the slightest bit of DNA. Behind the company, however, is a cabal of Satanists who wish to use their technology for wicked means. Collider has the exclusive trailer for the film showing the Archangel Michael coming to Earth to put a stop to their plot to resurrect Lucifer as the god of our world.
Collider
'Bones And All' Is a Certified Fresh Feast On Rotten Tomatoes
Legendary director Luca Guadagnino's latest boundary-breaking release Bones And All has officially been declared "certified fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes. The cannibalistic romance stars Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell as Lee and Maren, who are outcast teenagers navigating the intensity of first love in a world they don't fit into. That is all whilst they simultaneously grapple with a mutual thirst for human consumption, something that brings them closer together and sees them literally pull other people apart.
Collider
New ‘Creed III’ Image Shows Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors' Complicated Relationship
When the first Creed movie debuted in 2015, a surprising new franchise was born that seemed like a worthy successor to the Rocky franchise that was led by Sylvester Stallone as Rocky Balboa. The third installment of the Creed franchise, Creed III is set to drop in March 2023, and we will return to see our reigning champion, Adonis “Donnie” Creed (Michael B. Jordan) face off against yet another challenger to the crown. This time around though, the challenge will not be coming from far off but will be a lot closer to home, making it a complicated face-off as shown in a new image released by Empire.
Collider
Diego Luna Reveals Which ‘Andor’ Scene Made Him Cry on Set
[This article contains spoilers for Andor's Season 1 finale]. Across the twelve-episode first season of Tony Gilroy's critically acclaimed series Andor, Diego Luna has given consistently awe-inspiring performances that have reinforced why Cassian Andor is one of the best characters that Star Wars has ever created. Whether he has been scheming for ways to make enough money to finally escape Ferrix or realizing the true costs of rebellion, he has risen to meet the challenge while never losing sight of the realistic human component that makes Cassian such a compelling figure. It's hard to pin down just one scene where Luna's incredible acting skills shine brighter than any other moment.
Collider
Keegan-Michael Key Returns as ‘Key & Peele’ Substitute Teacher in Hilarious Paramount+ Ad
In the height of the streaming wars advertising is everything. There have been a ton of creative ads in the past that have highlighted a particular streamer’s rich library, but Paramount+ might have just dropped the funniest streaming commercial of all time which sees the return of an iconic Key & Peele character. In the streamer’s latest ad, Keegan-Michael Key returns as "Substitute Teacher" Mr. Garvey who loses it over Paramount’s various kid-friendly IPs.
