Florida State

Coast Guard battling rough seas to rescue stranded migrants off Florida Keys

By Rafael Bernal
The Hill
 3 days ago

The Coast Guard has rescued 22 migrants off a flailing vessel in rough waters off the Florida Keys, but a substantial number of people remain on board.

The vessel was reported to authorities by a good Samaritan early Monday, and both Coast Guard and Customs and Border Protection air and naval assets responded.

While 22 people have been rescued, many more remain aboard, including children.

The Coast Guard has not yet determined how many people remain on the boat.

Rough winter seas are preventing a full rescue mission, despite the assets deployed from Miami and Islamorada, Fla.

According to the Coast Guard’s 7th District , the jam-packed sailboat is battling waves as high as 10 feet, as well as 25 mph winds.

In a separate mission, the Coast Guard is searching for three to five Cuban migrants reported missing in the waters near Key West.

Seaborne migration from Haiti and Cuba has risen as the two Caribbean nations face difficult economic circumstances and, in the case of Haiti, political chaos.

Expulsions of Caribbean migrants apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border and dangerous conditions in Mexico and throughout Central America have also contributed to would-be migrants attempting the treacherous sea voyage.

Comments / 6

June Adkins
3d ago

they don't have any sense because they have been told over over and over to stay where they came from and if children is on it it's the parents fault for their lives because they should stay where they are coming from and wouldn't be where they are not I think they need to but them on a boat or ship and send them back and the ones that is on that one make it turn around and go back to where they came from I don't feel sorry for people like that.because they should listen and I don't believe any of their country are as bad as they make like just because Biden is not doing anything about it they think it's just a game and they can do anything they want

