Coast Guard battling rough seas to rescue stranded migrants off Florida Keys

The Coast Guard has rescued 22 migrants off a flailing vessel in rough waters off the Florida Keys, but a substantial number of people remain on board.

The vessel was reported to authorities by a good Samaritan early Monday, and both Coast Guard and Customs and Border Protection air and naval assets responded.

While 22 people have been rescued, many more remain aboard, including children.

The Coast Guard has not yet determined how many people remain on the boat.

Rough winter seas are preventing a full rescue mission, despite the assets deployed from Miami and Islamorada, Fla.

According to the Coast Guard’s 7th District , the jam-packed sailboat is battling waves as high as 10 feet, as well as 25 mph winds.

In a separate mission, the Coast Guard is searching for three to five Cuban migrants reported missing in the waters near Key West.

Seaborne migration from Haiti and Cuba has risen as the two Caribbean nations face difficult economic circumstances and, in the case of Haiti, political chaos.

Expulsions of Caribbean migrants apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border and dangerous conditions in Mexico and throughout Central America have also contributed to would-be migrants attempting the treacherous sea voyage.

